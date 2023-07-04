FPL 2023/24 player prices revealed: Live Tuesday updates

We’re set for more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2023/24 player prices to be released on Tuesday and we’ll have live coverage of all the announcements on this page.
We’re expecting more hourly club-by-club reveals, while FPL have also said that “four exclusive prices” will be sent to the inboxes of email subscribers on Tuesday.
Don’t worry if you’re not signed up – we’ll be reporting them here as and when they land!
For a customisable list of all the FPL player prices revealed so far, TopMarx has put together this tool here for Premium Members of our site.
- READ MORE: FPL 2023/24 player prices revealed: Monday recap
- READ MORE: Haaland, Bruno, TAA: Reaction to Monday’s FPL price reveals
- READ MORE: FPL 2023/24: Every player price released so far
10:30 – CHELSEA ASSETS DROP IN PRICE
Raheem Sterling‘s £3.0m drop in starting price is the headline news from Chelsea’s four reveals.
The winger is now available for £7.0m, the cheapest he’s been in ten seasons.
There are parallels with Marcus Rashford’s dramatic reduction in cost last summer, the Manchester United man making a mockery of his price tag in 2022/23 with a double century of FPL points.
Sterling’s tallies of 10 attacking returns and 101 points last season were his worst since 2015/16.
But there’s hope that Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival can have a galvanising effect on the Blues after their disappointing 12th-place finish.
The opening fixtures for Chelsea, especially after Gameweek 1, are also very decent.
Elsewhere, full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell will have plenty of suitors at £5.5m, given the attacking license they could be afforded under their new boss – if they stay fit, of course.
We only need to cast our minds back to 2021/22 for proof of what James is capable of when not in the physio room: he racked up 14 attacking returns despite making just 22 starts.
Mykhailo Mudryk drops by half a million after a goalless start to life in west London but, like so many others in this Chelsea squad, he’ll be hoping for improved fortunes in a season free from the turmoil and European distraction that we saw in 2022/23.
11:00 – CHEAP ROUTE INTO NEWCASTLE DEFENCE
The availability of Sven Botman for just £4.5m catches the eye, particularly after Kieran Trippier was priced up at £6.5m yesterday.
Newcastle were ranked joint-first for fewest goals conceded and joint-second for most clean sheets recorded in the Premier League last season.
Botman, although he didn’t score, was also a threat from set plays, racking up 22 shots in the box – only six FPL defenders had more.
A tricky opening fixture run is a bit of a deterrent, as perhaps is UEFA Champions League involvement given the busier schedule it will create.
It’s certainly a factor to consider when it comes to Alexander Isak, who was given a small price hike to £7.5m, given that he’ll be sharing pitch-time with Callum Wilson at home and abroad.
Midfielders Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton remain at £6.0m, with the arrival of Sandro Tonali not thought to be the catalyst for Bruno’s return to a more advanced number eight role.
Pre-season may tell us differently, however.
12:00 – BOWEN BACK DOWN TO £7.0M
Jarrod Bowen is back down to the middle of the mid-price range after starting last season at £8.5m.
At £7.0m, he’s still half a million more expensive than he was at the start of his superb 2021/22 campaign, in which he scored a double-century of points.
The West Ham United winger was among the bottom three FPL midfielders for xG underachievement last season (-3.42), suggesting he left some goals in the tank.
Michail Antonio has dropped by the exact same amount and is now a £6.0m forward.
A waning force at 33 years old, he nevertheless managed to finish the season as David Moyes’ first-choice striker despite the arrival of competition in the form of the injury-prone Gianluca Scamacca and Danny Ings.
The penalty-taking Said Benrahma remains unchanged at £6.0m.
While spot-kicks are in the Algerian’s favour, you’re never completely sure he’s going to start: he made the squad for all 38 league games last season but only started 22 of them.
Nayef Aguerd at £4.5m is a bit of a footnote after Botman’s listing at the same price earlier.
13:00 – NO CHANGES FOR FOUR PALACE PLAYERS
It’s as you were for the four Crystal Palace players priced up this lunchtime.
Sam Johnstone, Tyrick Mitchell and Marc Guehi are all £4.5m routes into the Eagles’ backline, while Odsonne Edouard is once again a £5.5m forward.
Palace actually had the division’s fourth-best defence for expected goals conceded (xGC) last season.
Johnstone started the last nine matches of the campaign between the sticks, averaging a very respectable 4.0 points per game.
With Michael Olise an early-season injury doubt and Wilfried Zaha potentially on his way, Edouard could have less competition for his place in a fluid frontline – although it’d be a surprise if the Eagles didn’t dip into the transfer market.
14:10 – NO REVEALS AT 2PM
VIDEO REACTION FROM 1PM BST
Is this gradual release of player prices clever? Does it increase participation? Or is it just pretentious?
If it generates more social media activity, is that good, I mean tangibly good? Or is it just vanity?