FPL 2023/24 player prices revealed: Live Tuesday updates

We’re set for more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2023/24 player prices to be released on Tuesday and we’ll have live coverage of all the announcements on this page.

We’re expecting more hourly club-by-club reveals, while FPL have also said that “four exclusive prices” will be sent to the inboxes of email subscribers on Tuesday.

Don’t worry if you’re not signed up – we’ll be reporting them here as and when they land!

For a customisable list of all the FPL player prices revealed so far, TopMarx has put together this tool here for Premium Members of our site.

10:30 – CHELSEA ASSETS DROP IN PRICE
FPL 2023/24 player prices revealed: Live Tuesday updates 1

Raheem Sterling‘s £3.0m drop in starting price is the headline news from Chelsea’s four reveals.

The winger is now available for £7.0m, the cheapest he’s been in ten seasons.

There are parallels with Marcus Rashford’s dramatic reduction in cost last summer, the Manchester United man making a mockery of his price tag in 2022/23 with a double century of FPL points.

Sterling’s tallies of 10 attacking returns and 101 points last season were his worst since 2015/16.

But there’s hope that Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival can have a galvanising effect on the Blues after their disappointing 12th-place finish.

The opening fixtures for Chelsea, especially after Gameweek 1, are also very decent.

Elsewhere, full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell will have plenty of suitors at £5.5m, given the attacking license they could be afforded under their new boss – if they stay fit, of course.

We only need to cast our minds back to 2021/22 for proof of what James is capable of when not in the physio room: he racked up 14 attacking returns despite making just 22 starts.

Mykhailo Mudryk drops by half a million after a goalless start to life in west London but, like so many others in this Chelsea squad, he’ll be hoping for improved fortunes in a season free from the turmoil and European distraction that we saw in 2022/23.

11:00 – CHEAP ROUTE INTO NEWCASTLE DEFENCE

The availability of Sven Botman for just £4.5m catches the eye, particularly after Kieran Trippier was priced up at £6.5m yesterday.

Newcastle were ranked joint-first for fewest goals conceded and joint-second for most clean sheets recorded in the Premier League last season.

Botman, although he didn’t score, was also a threat from set plays, racking up 22 shots in the box – only six FPL defenders had more.

A tricky opening fixture run is a bit of a deterrent, as perhaps is UEFA Champions League involvement given the busier schedule it will create.

It’s certainly a factor to consider when it comes to Alexander Isak, who was given a small price hike to £7.5m, given that he’ll be sharing pitch-time with Callum Wilson at home and abroad.

Midfielders Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton remain at £6.0m, with the arrival of Sandro Tonali not thought to be the catalyst for Bruno’s return to a more advanced number eight role.

Pre-season may tell us differently, however.

12:00 – BOWEN BACK DOWN TO £7.0M

Jarrod Bowen is back down to the middle of the mid-price range after starting last season at £8.5m.

At £7.0m, he’s still half a million more expensive than he was at the start of his superb 2021/22 campaign, in which he scored a double-century of points.

The West Ham United winger was among the bottom three FPL midfielders for xG underachievement last season (-3.42), suggesting he left some goals in the tank.

Michail Antonio has dropped by the exact same amount and is now a £6.0m forward.

A waning force at 33 years old, he nevertheless managed to finish the season as David Moyes’ first-choice striker despite the arrival of competition in the form of the injury-prone Gianluca Scamacca and Danny Ings.

The penalty-taking Said Benrahma remains unchanged at £6.0m.

While spot-kicks are in the Algerian’s favour, you’re never completely sure he’s going to start: he made the squad for all 38 league games last season but only started 22 of them.

Nayef Aguerd at £4.5m is a bit of a footnote after Botman’s listing at the same price earlier.

13:00 – NO CHANGES FOR FOUR PALACE PLAYERS

It’s as you were for the four Crystal Palace players priced up this lunchtime.

Sam Johnstone, Tyrick Mitchell and Marc Guehi are all £4.5m routes into the Eagles’ backline, while Odsonne Edouard is once again a £5.5m forward.

Palace actually had the division’s fourth-best defence for expected goals conceded (xGC) last season.

Johnstone started the last nine matches of the campaign between the sticks, averaging a very respectable 4.0 points per game.

With Michael Olise an early-season injury doubt and Wilfried Zaha potentially on his way, Edouard could have less competition for his place in a fluid frontline – although it’d be a surprise if the Eagles didn’t dip into the transfer market.

14:10 – NO REVEALS AT 2PM

VIDEO REACTION FROM 1PM BST

  1. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Is this gradual release of player prices clever? Does it increase participation? Or is it just pretentious?

    If it generates more social media activity, is that good, I mean tangibly good? Or is it just vanity?

    1. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      I kinda like it, also means I have a better idea of when game is launching rather than sitting and refreshing every 5 mins for weeks on end to get that all important low ID.

    2. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      They have been doing this in last few years so probably there is any commercial / marketing purpose there:)

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      Its fine, you're overthinking it. Some of us are enjoying the last couple days here

    4. Mirror Man
      34 mins ago

      Like a morphine drip in a way. Interesting at first but with each little drop of poison, more and more issues arise.

      Thanks for tuning in.
      Like, share, subscribe, donate, fellate.

      Yurt.

    5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      It creates hype, marketing, little else. I described it as 'FPL striptease' even before I knew what the 'reveal' was.

      Personally I find it a bit annoying - much preferred the old way game released and you have to find the prices yourself part of the fun of it is gone, in my opinion.

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    How many teams to go, guys? Are we close to launch?

    1. Mirror Man
      45 mins ago

      4 hams at the ready. Can't wait for lift off.

      Thanks. Yurt.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        43 mins ago

        😆

      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        just now

        You’re launching hams with mine trebuchet? Please clean it before returning it to me.

    2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      At the rate they're releasing prices I think we are go for a Wednesday launch

    3. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      10 down, 10 to go.

      Pull your trousers up, got a while yet.

      1. Mirror Man
        41 mins ago

        I find it difficult to read/hear the word trousers without saying the word in a thick Scottish accent in my mind a few times. Very amusing.

        All the best.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Tahrooosers!

    4. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      Launcheon Meat?

      1. Mirror Man
        33 mins ago

        The future is now.

  3. TakeYourPoints
    48 mins ago

    Launch date predictions?

    1. TakeYourPoints
      10 mins ago

      I say July 6th or 7th

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        At this rate even 5th is possible. 6th still imo though.

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      6th

  4. Darwin von Humboldt
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    Howdy all. I'm only catching up with the price reveals now. Has there been any rule changes announced for this year, or do they not get revealed until the game launches fully? Not expecting changes mind... just curious as to how it's happened in seasons past.

    1. TakeYourPoints
      2 mins ago

      not yet

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Supposed to be a new format coming but no details yet

  5. TakeYourPoints
    46 mins ago

    I think a group of 4 people on a team are realeased every 30 mins or hour

    1. Mirror Man
      38 mins ago

      You make that sound like they've been in a zoo for a while. Imagine how depressing that would be. 50 odd multi millionaires in captivity kicking a half pumped ball against a wall and picking their own arses.

      1. TakeYourPoints
        25 mins ago

        bruh

      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        just now

        More tatts, more tatts!

    2. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Are you talking about the queue to get into Wimbledon?

  6. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    A lot of moaning over cheap prices... Who else is cheap bar Botman? James and Chilwell prices were expected.

    1. TakeYourPoints
      41 mins ago

      bruno, isak and bell

    2. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      39 mins ago

      Bruno F

    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      It would actually be better if other players were cheap too. The fact that Botman sticks out like a sore thumb means he's basically going to be an autopick for the majority of engaged managers.

      1. TakeYourPoints
        15 mins ago

        reply with a emoji if u r gonna have botman over trip

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        4.0 for promoted defenders since Botman is 4.5 imo, yes. However, since Trent is 8.0 and Trippier 6.5 seeing everyone else being too cheap would make no sense.

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Agreed.

      3. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Surely they need to have the likes of Konate, Varane, Romero, etc at 4.5 too? How can they justify them being more expensive despite scoring fewer points in worse defences?

    4. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Overall they've done a good job so far imo.

      But Botman's price does reduce the appeal of all the other 4.5m defenders outside the top 4. We don't yet know if he's a one off, or it will be a theme of cheap defenders at the top clubs. But so far it's looking like a whole host of players are ruled out as options. Not good if you want a game with a range of different teams.

    5. MosF94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Nkunku, Sterling

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Sterling might not even start and Nkunku is new to the PL.

        1. MosF94
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Think he's a better player than Mudryk or Madueke at present, one dodgy season doesn't change that (see, Rashford). Double digit potential both for goals and assists, at 7.0? Yes please (although I'll probably wait till GW3 to see Poch's set-up)

      2. WVA
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        Sterling is still a shocking pick

        1. MosF94
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          Not if he's a consistent starter, absolute bargain at that price

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            I'd rather get Mudryk for 0.5m less

            1. MosF94
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              Based on what? Sterling has a proven history of top-level goalscoring that Mudryk, at this time, can only dream of

              1. x.jim.x
                • 8 Years
                5 mins ago

                So does Danny Ings mate - doesn't mean owt now.

                1. MosF94
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Depends if you think Sterling is finished at the top level or not - I don't think so, could be wrong

  7. TakeYourPoints
    42 mins ago

    Here are sum qstions 4 u 2 answer
    Most underpriced player
    Most overpriced player
    Best value player

    1. Mirror Man
      35 mins ago

      Me
      Haaland
      Fred

      1. TakeYourPoints
        29 mins ago

        fred is the most overpriced player

        1. Mirror Man
          22 mins ago

          You'll never achieve a 500k rank with that attitude.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            17 mins ago

            Scored twice as much Spurs’ £60m striker last season after all!

            1. Mirror Man
              12 mins ago

              Why is Richarlison so funny? Can't put my finger on it but he's a very amusing chap.

              1. x.jim.x
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Think it's all the pretending to be a pigeon and getting booked for celebrating disallowed goals. Plus the whole Spurs thing.

    2. Goonerly
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Sterling is the answer to all three questions

    3. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Botman
      Trent
      Botman

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Botman
      Salah
      Botman

      1. TakeYourPoints
        11 mins ago

        i think salah is priced corrrectly

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          That may be true, but since basically every player with any future ownership is underpriced he is at least the most expensive one. xPoints per million and I expect Salah to be worst player with that criteria. He gets least appearance points per million (after Haaland).

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      - Bruno
      - Don't think we've had anyone that is massively overpriced, but Watkins probably will have low ownership at 8m. Think TAA will be popular but could drop quite quickly if Pool don't keep any clean sheets early on.
      - Kind of linked to the first one - Botman at 4.5m for a top defense feels good and Bruno is great value as he can be a genuine captain option, had league leading stats in the second half of the season

      1. TakeYourPoints
        just now

        agree with taa ownership dropping if they dont keep clean sheets

    6. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Most underpriced player - Mbeumo
      Most overpriced player - likely Jesus
      Best Value player - Casemiro/Mbeumo

  8. JAC THE CAT
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Early thought are a 3-5-2

    I already cant see any space for Salah or Kane

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Why not 352 with Haaland Kane up top

      1. Mirror Man
        9 mins ago

        Benching Weghorst every week makes no sense that's why.

  9. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Botman doesn't score goals so if Newcastle are not keeping clean sheets then it's not a foregone conclusion everyone will have him

    Could get a Burnley defender with attacking threat or spend a bit more in defence

    4.5 sounds cheap but when his returns are 2,2,6,1,1,6,2,6,2 it's no different from a West Ham defender

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Botman had the 7th most shots amongst defenders last season. He's bound to score one or two this time around.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rotating Roberts and Botman looks good

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Big at the back doesn't look like the strategy this season. At 4.5 he is easily best 4th def and 1st sub (Bell being 5th) atm.

  10. TakeYourPoints
    20 mins ago

    Odegaard Saka Or Martinelli if mart is the same as odegaard and saka is 9

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Saka worth the extra 0.5 if he does come in at 9. If he's 9.5 then it's tough.

    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka

  11. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 14 Years
    18 mins ago

    I made a team I fairly happy with there is normally a few players overlooked - I think that Casemiro can be that player. Involved in play, has an assist in him can pop up with a goal. Also he can be pushed forward if there are injuries, or in game tactics require it. Assuming he is 6m/5.5m I will take that.

    Pickford
    --
    Estupinan - Dunk - TAA -Shaw (Bell)
    --
    Odegaard - Saka - Casemiro - Eze (Mbeumo)
    --
    Mitrovic - Haaland (4.5)
    --
    Pickford - Save points - plus think Everton will 'Dyched up' long term

    Think there is a good chance of three clean sheets out of four there, excluding attacking points. The double Brighton defence allows me an easy avenue to jump on Chelsea defence if required

    Midfield Arsenal mids still good value, Forest horrible away, Eze faces a promoted side. Mbeumo a nice player to be able to rotate where required. Important to have at least one half decent sub IMO.

    Mitrovic should come out firing nice few couple fixtures, plenty of other options around 7.5m for later gameweeks.

    Obviously Salah is missing but I felt team too unbalanced with him in it.

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Casemiro loves a red/yellow card 😉

      One Brighton defender enough, Shaw will be too expensive this season, I prefer James/Chilwell/Botman

      5 in midfield over 4 in defence for sure.

      Can't argue with the rest, Salah is gone this season.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      He knows who Jackson Irvine is too - he’s a cool choice.

    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I love Casemiro but he's not an FPL option, come on.

  12. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    First draft

    Pickford
    TAA, Estupinan, Botman
    Son, Bruno, Bowen, Mbuemo, Saka
    Haaland, Wissa

    (4.0, 4.5, 4.0, 4.5)

    Assuming Wissa - 6.0 and Saka - 9.5 or less

    Wissa can be Enciso, Ferguson, Ndiaye etc.

