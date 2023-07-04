FPL 2023/24 player prices revealed: Live Tuesday updates

We’re set for more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2023/24 player prices to be released on Tuesday and we’ll have live coverage of all the announcements on this page.

We’re expecting more hourly club-by-club reveals, while FPL have also said that “four exclusive prices” will be sent to the inboxes of email subscribers on Tuesday.

Don’t worry if you’re not signed up – we’ll be reporting them here as and when they land!

For a customisable list of all the FPL player prices revealed so far, TopMarx has put together this tool here for Premium Members of our site.

10:30 – CHELSEA ASSETS DROP IN PRICE

Raheem Sterling‘s £3.0m drop in starting price is the headline news from Chelsea’s four reveals.

The winger is now available for £7.0m, the cheapest he’s been in ten seasons.

There are parallels with Marcus Rashford’s dramatic reduction in cost last summer, the Manchester United man making a mockery of his price tag in 2022/23 with a double century of FPL points.

Sterling’s tallies of 10 attacking returns and 101 points last season were his worst since 2015/16.

But there’s hope that Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival can have a galvanising effect on the Blues after their disappointing 12th-place finish.

The opening fixtures for Chelsea, especially after Gameweek 1, are also very decent.

Elsewhere, full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell will have plenty of suitors at £5.5m, given the attacking license they could be afforded under their new boss – if they stay fit, of course.

We only need to cast our minds back to 2021/22 for proof of what James is capable of when not in the physio room: he racked up 14 attacking returns despite making just 22 starts.

Mykhailo Mudryk drops by half a million after a goalless start to life in west London but, like so many others in this Chelsea squad, he’ll be hoping for improved fortunes in a season free from the turmoil and European distraction that we saw in 2022/23.

11:00 – CHEAP ROUTE INTO NEWCASTLE DEFENCE

The availability of Sven Botman for just £4.5m catches the eye, particularly after Kieran Trippier was priced up at £6.5m yesterday.

Newcastle were ranked joint-first for fewest goals conceded and joint-second for most clean sheets recorded in the Premier League last season.

Botman, although he didn’t score, was also a threat from set plays, racking up 22 shots in the box – only six FPL defenders had more.

A tricky opening fixture run is a bit of a deterrent, as perhaps is UEFA Champions League involvement given the busier schedule it will create.

It’s certainly a factor to consider when it comes to Alexander Isak, who was given a small price hike to £7.5m, given that he’ll be sharing pitch-time with Callum Wilson at home and abroad.

Midfielders Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton remain at £6.0m, with the arrival of Sandro Tonali not thought to be the catalyst for Bruno’s return to a more advanced number eight role.

Pre-season may tell us differently, however.

12:00 – BOWEN BACK DOWN TO £7.0M

Jarrod Bowen is back down to the middle of the mid-price range after starting last season at £8.5m.

At £7.0m, he’s still half a million more expensive than he was at the start of his superb 2021/22 campaign, in which he scored a double-century of points.

The West Ham United winger was among the bottom three FPL midfielders for xG underachievement last season (-3.42), suggesting he left some goals in the tank.

Michail Antonio has dropped by the exact same amount and is now a £6.0m forward.

A waning force at 33 years old, he nevertheless managed to finish the season as David Moyes’ first-choice striker despite the arrival of competition in the form of the injury-prone Gianluca Scamacca and Danny Ings.

The penalty-taking Said Benrahma remains unchanged at £6.0m.

While spot-kicks are in the Algerian’s favour, you’re never completely sure he’s going to start: he made the squad for all 38 league games last season but only started 22 of them.

Nayef Aguerd at £4.5m is a bit of a footnote after Botman’s listing at the same price earlier.

13:00 – NO CHANGES FOR FOUR PALACE PLAYERS

It’s as you were for the four Crystal Palace players priced up this lunchtime.

Sam Johnstone, Tyrick Mitchell and Marc Guehi are all £4.5m routes into the Eagles’ backline, while Odsonne Edouard is once again a £5.5m forward.

Palace actually had the division’s fourth-best defence for expected goals conceded (xGC) last season.

Johnstone started the last nine matches of the campaign between the sticks, averaging a very respectable 4.0 points per game.

With Michael Olise an early-season injury doubt and Wilfried Zaha potentially on his way, Edouard could have less competition for his place in a fluid frontline – although it’d be a surprise if the Eagles didn’t dip into the transfer market.

14:10 – NO REVEALS AT 2PM

VIDEO REACTION FROM 1PM BST