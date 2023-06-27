FPL 2022/23 team reviews: Everton

Our series of in-depth club-by-club 2022/23 analysis continues with a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Everton review.

2022/23 EVERTON REVIEW: ATTACK

Total Rank v other clubs Goals scored 34 19th Shots 429 12th= Shots in the box 279 13th Shots on target 146 12th Big chances 65 12th Expected goals (xG) 45.60 15th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 43.23 14th

It was another season of late survival for Everton, who recorded a final-day 1-0 win against Bournemouth that condemned Leicester City and Leeds United to relegation.

The Toffees were 19th, winless in eight and had collected just five points from 12 matches when Sean Dyche was named as Frank Lampard’s replacement ahead of Gameweek 22.

Their underlying attacking stats end with a general mid-table rank in most areas except the crucial one – goals. Nobody scored fewer at home and only Wolverhampton Wanderers were worse overall.

Everton’s expected goals (xG) tally for all 38 outings was 45.60 – no team has underperformed as much as this (-11.60).

But Dyche brought four 1-0 Goodison Park wins and a freak 5-1 blitz at Brighton and Hove Albion, enough to pull them over the line.

Above: Everton’s attacking stats under Frank Lampard (left) and Sean Dyche (right). Most stats given are per game.

In fact, since Dyche arrived, the Toffees accumulated the eighth-most shots (231) and seventh-most on target (79). They were also joint-ninth for big chances (37) and tenth for xG (25.16).

True to form, the former Burnley boss made his new side a threat at corners and free-kicks: Everton were third for xG from set plays after his appointment.

2022/23 EVERTON REVIEW: DEFENCE