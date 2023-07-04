Haaland, Bruno, TAA: Reaction to the FPL price reveals

Erling Haaland up to a record-high £14.0m, Trent Alexander-Arnold rising to £8.0m and a possible £4.0m playing defender already…

It was an eventful day of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price reveals on Monday, with 44 players priced up for 2023/24.

You can recap what happened in Monday’s live blog, while Premium Members can access a customisable table of all the prices announced so far.

We’ll be back with more rolling coverage on Tuesday but in the meantime, here’s what Fantasy managers on this site have made of the announcements so far.

OVERALL THOUGHTS

“It’s an interesting price list so far. While Haaland and Alexander-Arnold are about as expensive as I could realistically expect, which I like, they’re offset by quite a few potential bargains. “Fernandes at £8.5m feels cheap and Nkunku will be really popular in Gameweek 3 if he hits the ground running under Pochettino, although I did want him as a midfielder. “Then there is Son. Maddison will come in cheaper but won’t offer the same level of goal threat under Postecoglou, while Kane will probably be £3.0m more, if he’s there at all. “While a template will form, probably in a 3-5-2, these prices should at least add a bit of variety for managers wanting to go down a different route.” – Tom Freeman, Deputy Editor

“I quite like this bold pricing. Assume most have Haaland. Seems likely Kane will be gone but even if not, the big first decision will be whether to go with two premiums. “If you go with two premiums, anyone £9.0m+ is out of the equation realistically. “If you go with one premium, there are still big decisions as overall midfielders are more expensive – so still think anyone £10.0m or more would be out. “Challenge the template and make us pick 1-3 out of similarly priced assets like Saka, Bruno, Rashford, Odegaard, Maddison, Son…. “I could be talking out of my bottom but it seems to me like they are trying to create similar price point options to challenge the template.” – Dunster

“I’m okay with them. A few glaringly low prices like Bruno and Nunez spring to mind. But Haaland at £14.0m is good and I’m coming around to Son at £9.0m to offer some decisions in midfield. If we get Rashford at £9.0m or £9.5m it’ll be interesting.” – Camzy

HAALAND AT £14.0M

“£14m for Haaland seems such a missed opportunity. Would love to have seen him at a minimum of £16m to make it more interesting. Everybody will buy him at £14m which makes the game so boring.” – Patio Kev

“The template forms because of groupthink within the community not because of a specific price. “Take Jesus last year, we basically all owned him for Gameweek 1 because the groupthink was he was underpriced so lots bought him, and the rest followed out of fear. Even though the price was reasonable based on the stats. So to break the template, what you actually need to do is break groupthink. You achieve that but not having active forms exactly like this one. “For as long as we all share our squads with each other, there’s always going to be a very strong template. “As examples – Mbeumo and Mitoma. Had I not read any forums or watched any videos I would be excited about them, but now they feel must have because everyone has said they are must-haves… groupthink.” – Runnerboy31

“£14.0m is spot on. He wasn’t close to Salah and Suarez’s points record. He won’t be again this year. “He will get managed and rested exactly as before, only this time, at the top price.” – asquishypotato

“£14.0m is the right price, in my opinion. Having Haaland will weaken an XI elsewhere. Plus the key with Haaland this season will be when to hop on and hop off. It has been shown that Haaland does not do well away from home as he does at home. Also, another factor last season, Haaland managed to stay injury free – no guarantee of that happening this season.” – Wrong Captain Choice – Ag imirt ‘pelle’

BRUNO FERNANDES AT £8.5M

“Have to see how the team lines up with Mount, but if he’s playing further back, his output is much more likely to be like last season’s than previous. We also don’t get pens anymore.” – x.jim.x

“In my mind, he was a viable alternative to Rashford even if they were priced the same. Now that Bruno is presumably cheaper (can’t see Rashford being less than £9.0m) he’s almost certainly going to be in my team. I do want to see how United set up in pre-season, though, because there is the possibility that Fernandes plays deeper to accommodate Mount.” – I Member

“Before these prices, I was assuming a combo of Haaland and Rashford would be irresistible. I think they’ve underpriced Bruno so that the differential between him and Rashford will split us and reduce the weight of the template.” – AndyLet’sNotTalkSocial

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD AT £8.0m

“Alexander-Arnold a £8.0m defender: probably my Gameweek 2 captain and I’ll go without Salah.” – Tonyawesome69

“I bet he gets over 30% ownership after the first six weeks. He played in a midfield role for last nine or so Liverpool games. “In those last nine weeks, he averaged six points per game. The only other midfielder to average 6.0+ points per game was Salah! KDB, Odegaard and Rashford nearly averaged 6.0 points per game, and I think they will all be over £8.0m. “He gets four points for clean sheets, so it’s hard to see past this choice in my opinion.” – TAA to Mo for DarWin

“£8.0m for TAA is a joke. He was poor for the majority of last season and should have been reduced down to £7.0m.” – FPL Virgin

“People buying him at £7.7m at the end of the season. Consistently popular choice, even at high prices, and people were calling for him to be £8.0-£9.0m before last season.” – Deulofail

OTHER OBSERVATIONS

“[Darwin is] potentially a bargain, with the emphasis very much on potential. I haven’t written him off entirely but clearly, he is still a work in progress and also needs to nail down his spot.” – The Mentaculus

“Actually think MacAllister could grab himself a few assists. At £6.0m, I’m considering.” – sirmorbach

“Eze and Mbeumo will outscore Mitoma for the same price. Mitoma will be the biggest disappointment due to rotation.” – Peter Ouch