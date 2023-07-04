40
FPL July 4

Haaland, Bruno, TAA: Reaction to the FPL price reveals

Erling Haaland up to a record-high £14.0m, Trent Alexander-Arnold rising to £8.0m and a possible £4.0m playing defender already…

It was an eventful day of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price reveals on Monday, with 44 players priced up for 2023/24.

You can recap what happened in Monday’s live blog, while Premium Members can access a customisable table of all the prices announced so far.

We’ll be back with more rolling coverage on Tuesday but in the meantime, here’s what Fantasy managers on this site have made of the announcements so far.

OVERALL THOUGHTS

“It’s an interesting price list so far. While Haaland and Alexander-Arnold are about as expensive as I could realistically expect, which I like, they’re offset by quite a few potential bargains.

“Fernandes at £8.5m feels cheap and Nkunku will be really popular in Gameweek 3 if he hits the ground running under Pochettino, although I did want him as a midfielder.

“Then there is Son. Maddison will come in cheaper but won’t offer the same level of goal threat under Postecoglou, while Kane will probably be £3.0m more, if he’s there at all.

“While a template will form, probably in a 3-5-2, these prices should at least add a bit of variety for managers wanting to go down a different route.” – Tom Freeman, Deputy Editor

“I quite like this bold pricing. Assume most have Haaland. Seems likely Kane will be gone but even if not, the big first decision will be whether to go with two premiums.

“If you go with two premiums, anyone £9.0m+ is out of the equation realistically.

“If you go with one premium, there are still big decisions as overall midfielders are more expensive – so still think anyone £10.0m or more would be out.

“Challenge the template and make us pick 1-3 out of similarly priced assets like Saka, Bruno, Rashford, Odegaard, Maddison, Son….

“I could be talking out of my bottom but it seems to me like they are trying to create similar price point options to challenge the template.” – Dunster

“I’m okay with them. A few glaringly low prices like Bruno and Nunez spring to mind. But Haaland at £14.0m is good and I’m coming around to Son at £9.0m to offer some decisions in midfield. If we get Rashford at £9.0m or £9.5m it’ll be interesting.” – Camzy

HAALAND AT £14.0M

“£14m for Haaland seems such a missed opportunity. Would love to have seen him at a minimum of £16m to make it more interesting. Everybody will buy him at £14m which makes the game so boring.” – Patio Kev

“The template forms because of groupthink within the community not because of a specific price.

“Take Jesus last year, we basically all owned him for Gameweek 1 because the groupthink was he was underpriced so lots bought him, and the rest followed out of fear. Even though the price was reasonable based on the stats. So to break the template, what you actually need to do is break groupthink. You achieve that but not having active forms exactly like this one.

“For as long as we all share our squads with each other, there’s always going to be a very strong template.

“As examples – Mbeumo and Mitoma. Had I not read any forums or watched any videos I would be excited about them, but now they feel must have because everyone has said they are must-haves… groupthink.” – Runnerboy31

“£14.0m is spot on. He wasn’t close to Salah and Suarez’s points record. He won’t be again this year.

“He will get managed and rested exactly as before, only this time, at the top price.” – asquishypotato

“£14.0m is the right price, in my opinion. Having Haaland will weaken an XI elsewhere. Plus the key with Haaland this season will be when to hop on and hop off. It has been shown that Haaland does not do well away from home as he does at home. Also, another factor last season, Haaland managed to stay injury free – no guarantee of that happening this season.” – Wrong Captain Choice – Ag imirt ‘pelle’

BRUNO FERNANDES AT £8.5M

“Have to see how the team lines up with Mount, but if he’s playing further back, his output is much more likely to be like last season’s than previous. We also don’t get pens anymore.” – x.jim.x

“In my mind, he was a viable alternative to Rashford even if they were priced the same. Now that Bruno is presumably cheaper (can’t see Rashford being less than £9.0m) he’s almost certainly going to be in my team. I do want to see how United set up in pre-season, though, because there is the possibility that Fernandes plays deeper to accommodate Mount.” – I Member

“Before these prices, I was assuming a combo of Haaland and Rashford would be irresistible. I think they’ve underpriced Bruno so that the differential between him and Rashford will split us and reduce the weight of the template.” – AndyLet’sNotTalkSocial

ALEXANDER-ARNOLD AT £8.0m

“Alexander-Arnold a £8.0m defender: probably my Gameweek 2 captain and I’ll go without Salah.” – Tonyawesome69

“I bet he gets over 30% ownership after the first six weeks. He played in a midfield role for last nine or so Liverpool games.

“In those last nine weeks, he averaged six points per game. The only other midfielder to average 6.0+ points per game was Salah! KDB, Odegaard and Rashford nearly averaged 6.0 points per game, and I think they will all be over £8.0m.

“He gets four points for clean sheets, so it’s hard to see past this choice in my opinion.” – TAA to Mo for DarWin

“£8.0m for TAA is a joke. He was poor for the majority of last season and should have been reduced down to £7.0m.” – FPL Virgin

“People buying him at £7.7m at the end of the season. Consistently popular choice, even at high prices, and people were calling for him to be £8.0-£9.0m before last season.” – Deulofail

OTHER OBSERVATIONS

“[Darwin is] potentially a bargain, with the emphasis very much on potential. I haven’t written him off entirely but clearly, he is still a work in progress and also needs to nail down his spot.” – The Mentaculus

“Actually think MacAllister could grab himself a few assists. At £6.0m, I’m considering.” – sirmorbach

“Eze and Mbeumo will outscore Mitoma for the same price. Mitoma will be the biggest disappointment due to rotation.” – Peter Ouch

“Interesting. Bell at £4.0m looks to be the go-to bench defender [so far] but Brownhill at £5.0m makes the £4.5m midfield slot difficult.” – ianlamerton

  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Not going with Haaland, too expensive. Is there an Aldi version?

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      From Haaland to Poundland

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        I’d like to see the Aldi version of all the highly priced players. For example, we could go Dom over Salah.

        1. Tuckers
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Mo Dahoud over Mo Salah

    2. Mirror Man
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Hojlund if United get him.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Hojlund in!

    3. Big Mike
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      What about Haaland and Barrett?

  2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours ago

    My analysis is that there are two ways to think about Haaland's price.

    1. Joint highest starting price in FPL history - and it's still too low.
    At £14m his ownership will be well in excess of 90%
    At 14.5 or even 15m his ownership would still be galactic. He would need to be at least £15.5 for people to start asking questions and have him not be a no-brainer pick. So, for me, he's too cheap.

    2. However, a counter-argument is that if Haaland were to be more than £14m, he'd still be 90% owned, but the price would kill off Salah and Kane. If Haaland were £15m, 90 would have him, but 5% would own Salah or Kane. At £14m you can still construct a viable squad with a Twomium (with or without Trent - that's another argument), so the price does cause people to ask questions and make the picks after Haaland interesting. Thus, in this logic, he is appropriately priced.

    1. Gooner Kebab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Which way would lead to more template teams? I'm already thinkng of fake teams winning the weekly prize with Haaland + Bruno + Trent and fillers.

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    OMG! Neale included my TAA quote! I thought he despised me with every fibre of his being (even though he is my favourite [active] FPL writer). Thank you so much! 🙂

    1. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      I’m with you Virg - proudest moment of my life!!

      1. Dunster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Mine is the first quote after the Deputy Editor - I feel like this makes me Deputy Deputy. I’m gonna make myself a badge….

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 25 mins ago

        Genuinely made my day and given me a boost going into grey and dreary work! 😀

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      He included none of mine quotes though there were many to choose from. I will carry on though. Persistence is to character as carbon is to steel. I am a resilient knight, I stand tall, chest out, surveying the battlefield (but behind mine great helm an unseen tear forms and drops toward mine breastplate, adding to the rusty mettle that has been well and truly tested). Sobs ‘n lie down I shall.

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        I tried to put them through Google Translate for the non-medieval-speaking layman but all the context was lost

      2. Arn De Gothia
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        Aww… comfy hug

      3. Mirror Man
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Flake and chips for breakfast. That will cheer you up.

        1. Better off with a pin and a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          Not sure chips will get through that Helm. You could probably do something with the flake, though.

    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Keeping his enemies close

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Tbf it's probably best not to project how you think that others perceive you as you'll undoubtedly just fall down that rabbit hole and post in that manner.

      New season ... New slate?!

    5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      If you shoot enough bullets finally something will land. 😀

  4. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    There appears to be a cover-up! FPL Virgin was right all along. My full statement was:

    "People buying him at 7.7 at the end of the season. Consistently popular choice, even at high prices, and people were calling for him to be 8.0-9.0 before last season. I think Mark was right to pull rank on this decision"

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Check the site T&Cs at the bottom of the page:

      6.8. You must not, nor try to, disparage the Sutherns or imply that he has Richard Masters on speed dial.

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      In all seriousness, if you watch black box, you can see the red phone he uses to call official FPL in the background of Mark's shed.

  5. boc610
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Rangers, Aston VIlla, Al Ettifaq...the natural progression of a coach whose really put in the hard yards and worked his way up through the ranks and earned every job thats been given to him without the crutch of his stellar playing career.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Shooting for Melbourne Victory gig clearly. He has a plan and it’s going swimmingly to date!

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Banking a retirement fund so he can be more picky over future media work and to maintain the lifestyle he's accustomed too?

      1. boc610
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        yep all of the above. hoover up those petrodollars . but its also him realising he'll never manage liverpool which is what im sure he expected Villa to be at least a stepping stone or one of the stepping stones towards. he has no credibility now as a coach taking this.

  6. Dunster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Why is the green ticker so fast? It’s headache inducing trying to read the thing.

    1. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Thank you for slowing it down

  7. Boz
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Long post warning but saw this and wanted to share:

    A requirement when building your FPL team is you have 2 goalkeepers, 5 defenders, 5 midfielders and 3 forwards. Given the minimum price for a goalkeeper and defender is 4.0m each and a midfielder and a forward will cost you 4.5m each the absolute minimum you can build a team for is 64m.

    This gives you 36m left to spend picking better players. By knowing how much we have to spend and removing the minimum price from the cost of players we can get better perspective on what we are actually spending.

    For example now we can see Haaland costs 9.5m over a quarter of our budget whilst in comparison Watkins costs just 3.5m nearly a third of the price. TAA actually costs us just 4m a little over tenth of our budget.

    Now it’s up to you to decide how much of your 36m budget a player is really worth.

    Interesting perspective.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      In that sense you've got just under £3.3 + £4m base to spend on your preferred 11 (with a cheap bench).

      So choose a few above that price with a few bargains like Eze etc in the mix. It is as it ever was.

  8. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Is the desktop site staying like this? The home page looks like it's from 2005.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Don't worry, Elon is taking over with a plan to shake up the interface.

  9. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Everyone is going to have 3 Chelsea players by the end of August.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      James and Chilwell again + 1 attacker?

    2. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Probs

  10. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    New article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/07/04/fpl-2023-24-player-prices-revealed-live-tuesday-updates/

  11. boc610
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    in my best abe simpson voice "the words..they're...coming alive!!

  12. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Is the intention of pricing players to try and achieve a similar points per million per player at season end?

    Other than for the non-starters of course, do you think that FPL aim for that? Similar to say a handicapper in horse racing with the incremental weights on the form horses to get a close finish.

