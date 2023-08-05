73
  1. R.C
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Diaby or Eze?

    
    1. Zimo
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Both

      
      1. R.C
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        If you had to pick one

        
    2. jackruet
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Dia

      
    3. Sure You Did
      3 mins ago

      Neither for me.

      
      1. Sure You Did
        2 mins ago

        If one, Diaby, CPL are a crap attacking team and lost Zaha and maybe Olise too. Villa better attacking team.

        
    4. Intinny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I've gone both. Eze first pick as he is the main man now at Palace. Diaby is the fun pick and could be explosive

      
  2. F4L
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    maybe a bit too much optimism amongst the Spurs' fans there

    
  3. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    Even more rotation abounds for Brighton's attacking slots:

    https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1687885956345405440

    https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/mohammed-kudus/profil/spieler/543499

    
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      As all of this happens, I have one question:

      Who is Estupiñán's backup?

      
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        26 mins ago

        Gross, Milner, Lamptey …. According to the Brighton correspondent on Planet FPL’s look at Brighton going into this season …. But I do get your point … there’s no out and out direct replacement

        
    2. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      He's a hell of a player

      
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      That's quite a signing if it gets over the line

      
    4. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Interesting, is he the player that replaced Antony on the right?

      
  4. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    If Spurs manage to finish above any of Newcastle, Chelsea, Villa or Brighton they'll have had a very good season, nevermind finishing above all of them!

    
  5. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Few more ‘options’ now at 6m and below up top, Wissa, DCL, Edouard, Pedro, Nketiah

    
  6. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Baldock or Beyer as fifth defender?

    
    1. Karan14
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Baldock

      
    2. zdrojo187
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Beyer easy...better team

      
  7. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Thinking Maddison, who is awful at penalties, would get penalties ahead of son…

    
  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Does anyone think this is the preferred Villa starting lineup for gw1?

    https://twitter.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1687886231831539713?t=LaCfz76KEo_i3zfhE7Ff_w&s=19

    Will try and find a text based version...

    
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Most Villa fans do other than Youri Tielemans missing.

      
    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Think we can be fairly certain with that back 4, enough for me to bring in Pau

      
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Pau looks more nailed and at that price

        But Cash is so much further forward for assists etc

        
    3. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      I think so.

      Cash and Diaby locked in. Very attacking unit.

      Keen to see how they perform tonight.

      
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Same here.

        Hopefully it's a quiet one and they come out of the Newcastle game in decent shape.

        
  9. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Any idea of when postponed game Luton-Burnley will take place?

    
  10. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Just seen Edouard has scored. Thinking he might be working his way into my Salah draft.

    
  11. Alex1995
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Onana/Jackson (+ 0.5) or Pickford/Watkins?

    
    1. Karan14
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Pick Watkins

      
    2. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Really don't understand the love for Pickford here

      
      1. FISSH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Dyche pre season

        
        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Tark broken apparently knee

          
          1. Drexl Spivey
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Oh, seriously? Ffs!

            
      2. Pies Have Come
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        I concur. I would have Flekken/Steele over Pickford if I was in the market for a 4.5 keeper.

        Onana/Jackson for me for the first week for sure. Watkins will probably score against the short-armed removalist so come up with a game plan after week one.

        
  12. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    The article states 'while Davies will be the fall-guy when van de Ven is signed and up to speed.' but isn't Davies likely to play at fallback instead of Udogie if that happens ?

    
  13. Karan14
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Pickford 4.0
    Chilwell Gabriel Estupinan 4.0 4.0
    Rashford Bruno Saka Martinelli Mitoma
    Haaland Watkins

    Got 1m in the bank. Any upgrade worth making?

    Thinking of saving that money for a City/Spurs mid in GW2/3.

    
    1. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Onana over Pickford. Baffled to see him in so many drafts

      
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        The fixtures are really good. He's 0.5m less and Dycheball means bonus for the keeper when they keep CSs.

        
  14. Zimo
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Kudus is going to Brighton

    
    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Kudos to Brighton.

      
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Love this.

        
  15. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    If Brighton keep Caicedo they could be outside bets for a Champions League place.

    
    1. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Mac Alister is a bigger miss for them than you think. They'll struggle for goals. His confidence and drive were key.

      
      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        True, big shoes for Mahmoud Dahoud to fill.

        
  16. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Onana
    Chilwell Gabriel Estupinan
    xxx Rashford Saka xxx Eze
    Haaland xxx

    Areola Henry Beyer Mubama

    A) salah, Diaby and Joao
    B) Bruno, Martinelli and watkins

    Open Controls
  
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Picking brighton assets seems really risky

    
    1. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      One week free hit against the weakest prem team, perhaps ever. You always have license to make early transfers to get onto bandwagons

      
  18. ㅤRising
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    LMS code please?

    
    1. ritzyd
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yes please!

      
    2. Mirror Man
      15 mins ago

      B84JWH

      
      1. Quagsire
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        LMAO

        
      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        HaHa hall of shame 🙂

        Luckily easy to leave 😉

        
  19. It's TiME!
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    What do you guys think ?

    Onana

    Estupiñan Gabriel Chilwell
    Alexander-Arnold Stones

    Saka Foden Rashford Maddison

    Haaland

    Sub : Areola , Chukwuemeka , Wissa , Mubama

    
    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      It’s clearly too heavy in defence. It won’t last.

      
    2. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Lose Trent

      
  20. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Pretty bold...

    “My more important prediction from an FPL standpoint is that we’ll score over 80 goals. Only Manchester City and Arsenal achieved that last season but I would expect Ange to deliver ten more goals than before, even without Kane.”

    Where's the 40 goals coming from with Kane gone?

    Dejan Kulusevski, Son and Maddison.

    I mean you'd sell Kane for £50m if that were realistically achievable without him.

    
    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Richarlison 50goal. Could be ok.

      
    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Highest league goals tally:

      Son - 23
      Richarlison - 13
      Maddison - 14 (Championship)
      Kulusevski - 10 (Serie A)

      Yeah don’t see it myself. Ridiculous claim.

      
  21. R.C
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Salah was inevitable, welcome back to my team!

    
  22. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    I’m finally done:

    Johnstones
    Stones Gabriel Webster Veltman
    Salah Fernandes Rashford Saka Mitoma
    Haaland
    Areola Baldock Mubama 4.5

    
    1. FISSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      What if Haaland doesn't play

      
      1. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Lol

        
    2. FISSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      downgrade rash or bruno and upgrade a striker

      
      1. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Rashford and Bruno couldn’t be locked harder. I’ll probably never take them out.

        
        1. Sure You Did
          just now

          They are your worst midfielders and in a worse attacking team than your other midfielders. Don't get locked down for any player and be open to changes. Only Haaland is a must have.

          
  23. Quagsire
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Damn, was quite enjoying Salah being a differential

    
    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not with injuries to other popular options 🙂

      
      1. Quagsire
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Your old grav was iconic. We need it back

        
        1. g40steve
          • 5 Years
          just now

          He’s hiding

          
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      What's changed?

      
  24. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    I notice Osula (4.5) has been starting up front for SHU and blogs I’ve seen suggest he’ll start the season. He’s not scored many goals and no-one’s suggesting he’s going to get any hauls but, as a reliable 2pt bencher, maybe another potential fodder forward?

    
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Possibly one that's less likely to drop in price too

      

