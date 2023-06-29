84
  JohnnyRev7
    12 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Play up Pompey!

    Old skool innit.

  Bobby Digital
    5 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    No interest in Spurs players with those fixtures and Kane leaving...

    Arteta
      7 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Yeah. Maddison can wait until GW8.

      AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Totally. I'm expecting a mediocre start from Spurs, at best.

    The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      I think Maddison is straight in for me. First 2 fixtures aren't ideal but I'm not keen on booking transfers for GW3

  tim
    13 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Haaland captain fail

  RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Mount > MU is all but done now.
    Hope he kicks on and has a good season - was withering on the vine at Chelsea it seemed.

    Arteta
      7 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Mount will be a good signing.

      £60m is a lot for someone who only had one year left on his contract, but it had to be done if ETH sees him as a crucial player for his system.

    x.jim.x
      8 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Romano and Ornstein have just confirmed it. £55m, 5 year deal.

    RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      4 hours ago

      60m might be too much - but also most prices seem too high every off season. inflation, more tv money, more nivestments...so many things are driving prices up. player's cost what they cost i guess.

      x.jim.x
        8 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Probably about £15m more than I’d liked in an ideal world, but he’s still cheaper than Havertz while being twice the player (and I don’t really rate Mount)

        Arteta
          7 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Havertz's contract would expire in the summer of 2025, which means Arsenal will pay out £30m or £32.5m per season if you split the whole transfer fee. This is a better deal. He's also 5 months younger and less injury-prone.

          x.jim.x
            8 Years
            2 hours, 41 mins ago

            You know it’s copism when they’re bringing up amortisation, the Charity Shield and a 5 month age gap.

            Last 3 seasons:

            Mount (playing midfield) - 20G 17A
            Havertz (playing up top) - 19G 7A

            Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              7 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              He didn't bring up amortisation

              x.jim.x
                8 Years
                2 hours, 36 mins ago

                Splitting hairs - he’s on about cost per season, as if Mount’s isn’t cheaper then too (£11m per season) so how is it a “better deal”?

                Deulofail
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  7 Years
                  2 hours, 34 mins ago

                  You haven't understood what he said. He's talking about the years left on their contracts at Chelsea.

                  x.jim.x
                    8 Years
                    2 hours, 29 mins ago

                    Such a ridiculously point that it went over my head.

        Arteta
          7 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          https://www.transfermarkt.com/vergleich/spielervergleich/statistik/def/spieler/346483&309400/sort/einsaetze.desc

          Mason might be twice the player in your fantasy world. 

    DBW - Slug Repellent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Taken to the cleaners.

      United will spend the most this summer and the fans will still whine GlazersOut

      x.jim.x
        8 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        You don’t think anyone will spend more than £160m? Because that’s our limit with FFP.

        Funny an Arsenal fan talking about money as if they haven’t spent the most out of any other team since Arteta’s appointment and won jack.

        DBW - Slug Repellent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Arteta won the FA Cup and Community shield double in his first 6 months.

          Even better than Ten Shags Coca Cola cup

          x.jim.x
            8 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            Community Shield hahaha

          Sure You Did
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Community shield. Do you thinks it’s a great club now you won it. Just like you think Havertz is great now he signed for the bottlers

            DBW - Slug Repellent
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Ahh look little weasel has come to play.

              Say your team coward

    Sure You Did
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      What is with all these average players going to average clubs. Mount is better than Havertz and Rice at least

  Bobby Digital
    5 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Bayern upping their offer for Kane to £80m

    DBW - Slug Repellent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Bundesliga is such a downgrade.

      Chupo Moting just lead Bayern to the title. It's that easy

      x.jim.x
        8 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Are you saying Bayern is a step down from Spurs? Heard it all now.

        DBW - Slug Repellent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Bayern have won the last 10 leagues in a row. Not that much of an achievement going there and winning it.

          They'd win it with Weghorst up front

          x.jim.x
            8 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            Only one of the biggest clubs in the world competing for major honours every season, but nah he should stay at Spurs because?

            DBW - Slug Repellent
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              2 Years
              1 hour, 58 mins ago

              I didn’t say he should stay at Spurs.

              Going to Bayern or PSG is just a cake walk to the farmers league.

              x.jim.x
                8 Years
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                I know it’s been a long time since you was in it, but the Champions League also exists.

                DBW - Slug Repellent
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Yawn

              I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                7 Years
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                Bit like going to Man City 😉

  Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Mason Mount fee agreed! 😀
    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65807884

    Very happy. Sooo underrated.

    Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Can see him doing well. Not sure about underrated though. I thought everyone sees him as Mr Perfect, Chelsea's ticking heart.

      Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Almost every comment I read about Mount uses the term "bang average".

        Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Hmm I think those comments reach the surface easier when a transfer is big news. Media and pundits love him and I expect that's reflected in the general consensus of the common fan. Could be wrong though

    Evz
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Great signing for United. Not sure he’ll be good for fpl though.

    DBW - Slug Repellent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Is he an upgrade on Eriksen?

      FPL Blow-In
        10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Eriksen can’t play 90minutes consecutively for a few games and certainly not 38league games anymore. Back in CL now too, City’s second string would beat most squads spurs good to have competition for spots and squad depth. All these comments about him being average is harsh and I feel these are mostly because it’s United he is going to. He will do very well I think and I don’t feel 55m plus 5m potential performance add ons is too much in the current market for an English player even in his last year. Rice is going to be 45-50m more expensive (crazy price but think he will be a great addition for the gunners too)

  I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    In FPL terms what impact will Mount have on United assets and will he be an option himself? I think he makes Rashford better. Unsure how he affects Bruno.

    x.jim.x
      8 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      He’ll basically replace Eriksen in the lineup, providing the same attacking output but with the legs to run for more than 45 mins. More likely to improve defensive assets than attacking ones, I’d say.

      I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Yeah he'll replace Eriksen but don't you think there could be a switch from 4-2-3-1 to 4-3-3? Very similar systems I know, just not sure if Bruno will definitely be playing #10.

        x.jim.x
          8 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          We played 4-3-3 last season with Eriksen and Bruno playing as 8s. Bruno played a lot deeper, especially when Eriksen was injured.

          I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            I don't agree. Was very much a double pivot in a lot the games I watched, which is where Bruno played when Eriksen was injured.

            x.jim.x
              8 Years
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              Possession dependent - Ten Hag will want to play Bruno and Mount as 8s this season.

    Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      I think they'll be winning the ball higher up the pitch in a 433. So often last season, United had to sit back in a low block because they didn't have the right profile of player to play the way Ten Hag wants. That should benefit both their defence and attack.

      Mount is excellent off the ball, making space for others, attacking space, providing a passing option, so they should score more goals. The attack was poor last season.

      I'm unsure on his FPL prospects. He's unlikely to have a high goal involvement. He would have to be fairly cheap for me to consider.

      I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Thanks for the response. I guess he will benefit both Bruno and Rashford. Not sure which of those two I'm leaning towards for GW1.

        Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          11 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Rashford for sure. Much more direct. His job is to score goals.

          Bruno as a 10 on pens is a different animal to this new Ten Hag Bruno. He's dropping deep to help the build up and launch counter-attacks. I can't see him being value.

          Did you watch Rashford's recent game for England? Was so dangerous. He's been on fire since the World Cup.

          I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Rashford xGI per 90 last season - 0.57
            Bruno xGI per 90 last season - 0.54

            Barely anything in it.

            Piggs Boson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              11 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              And this is why I hate xGI.

              Most of Rashford's xGI is xG, which gets 5pts a piece. Half of Bruno's xGI is xA, which is worth only 3pts. So a goal is worth 66.6% more than an assist. It's an enormous difference.

              Weighted xGI (xAttPts) per 90
              Rashford 2.57
              Bruno 2.05

              For some context, Kane had 2.58 xAttPts, and Antony had 2.02.

              Piggs Boson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                11 Years
                57 mins ago

                Worth mentioning fantasy assists too, which aren't included in xGI. Rashford is more likely to win penalties than Bruno, boosting fantasy xA.

                The disparity gets even larger when you look at their points per game:
                Rashford 5.9
                Bruno 4.8

                I Member
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  7 Years
                  55 mins ago

                  Rashford overperformed his xGI while Bruno underperformed his.

                  Piggs Boson
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    11 Years
                    41 mins ago

                    Yep, but Rashy still wins on expected values anyway.

                    It's a good point though, Rashford is likely to regress. xG has been proven to be a better predictor of future goals than goals, so it's best to give it a bigger weighting. I think I use a 2:1 ratio for my player values (2 xG + G)/3. I still like to include actual goals/assists to account for finishing ability.

                    I Member
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      7 Years
                      27 mins ago

                      Even with possible regression for Rashford and improvement for Bruno you still reckon Rash is the one to go for? He's going to be so highly owned, main reason I've been eyeing up Fernandes as an alternative, but you're swaying me back towards Rashford.

                      Piggs Boson
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        11 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        I do yeah. Both the data and eye test tell me Rashford will be the better option, even with a regression.

                        I wouldn't worry too much about ownership. Just try to maximise your points. Even if you had a team full of players with 60+% ownership, not even 0.1% of players will have the same 11 as you.

              I Member
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                7 Years
                57 mins ago

                Probably not a straight comparison because I imagine Bruno's baseline BPS is higher but fair enough.

                Piggs Boson
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  11 Years
                  46 mins ago

                  Yeah, he does by a fair distance. But goals get more BPS than assists, so Rashford ended up with a higher bonus/90 as a result.

    avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      13 Years
      48 mins ago

      Have enjoyed following this thread. Some great points made.

      Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        4 mins ago

        If only we could 'follow' threads and get on-site notifications

        AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          just now

          For all the data, if Bruno comes in a 1.0m cheaper than Rashford, people will flock to him.

    im1974
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Rashford will be differential from the outset. Many will have Salah (just because) and/or Saka so no room for him.

      Personally, and not because I’m a Utd fan, I see no downside to Rashy in gw1

  Marvin the Chaste
    6 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Are there any plans to fix the mobile version of this site? Or is this it now?

    Bobby Digital
      5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Yeah the comment section is unaligned. The fixture ticker works now though.

    g40steve
      5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Comments need sorting on mobile?

      Marvin the Chaste
        6 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Yes.

  g40steve
    5 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Have you had to update all FPL info, might tighten security?

    Gazwaz80
      3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Yep…

  Gazwaz80
    3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Be interesting to see what football teams and national we all support on here in the fact that we all live in different parts of the world. Theres some interesting, witty, idiosyncratic and intelligent people on here and it would be great to get some insight into the FPL managers we interact with. I’ll kick it off with myself being British and supporting Man U. I’ll end with, if you’ve got nothing nice to say, then don’t say anything 😀

    panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 hour ago

      I think a better game would be for you to name a poster and people guess who they support and where they are from. It'd be interesting to see the pre-conceived ideas people have about each other based on a few posts on a fantasy football forum!

      panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        1 min ago

        Could turn into a bloodbath though!

    panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      50 mins ago

      British is a bit vague, which country?

      AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 Years
        37 mins ago

        Loch Ness FC here, and Scotland. As you do in Cambodia.

      Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        36 mins ago

        The Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish would never call themselves British 😀

        I'm English & support United and Plymouth Argyle. Looking forward to seeing Plymouth in the Championship next season. Touching distance of the Premier League... 😀

        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Another Green Army supporter here, from west of the Tamar.

          1. im1974
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Exeter boy here. The real st james’ park

      3. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        England…

  11. Griffoking
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    FPL price reveals will start tomorrow and continue to be released over the weekend for a launch next week.

