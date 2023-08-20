9
  1. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    People still planning to load up on Chelsea players, or running for the hills?

    1. Dat Guy Welbz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I barely even want Chilwell anymore tbh

    2. TheTinman
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yup. Every week they will gel more and Poch will have had more time. Fixtures massively improving.

      1. OLDHERMAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Can they improve that much from a 10-men West Ham, mate?

        1. TheTinman
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I think so yeah

  2. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Second 🙂

    1. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Good man. As Homer told Bart there's nothing better than second.

  3. dshv
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    2ft don’t want to waste ft and will give man u united mids chance against nottingham.. so the question is

    1. Gabriel to city mid/udogie
    2. Watkins to jackson/alvarez/isak
    3. Gabriel onana -> ederson udogie
    4. Other ?

