The Scoreboard is back with all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one page.

There’s LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action.

And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes, which discuss the big FPL talking points from each game, will follow this piece.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

Total Chelsea 17 Aston Villa 13 West Ham United 12 Everton 9

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

Total Aston Villa 3.11 Chelsea 2.45 West Ham United 1.80 Everton 0.68

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre: