The Scoreboard is back with all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one page.
There’s LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action.
And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.
The usual Scout Notes, which discuss the big FPL talking points from each game, will follow this piece.
- READ MORE: Maddison injury scare, Bruno’s points-dodging
- READ MORE: Alexander-Arnold injury, Salah pen miss, £4.5m forward scores
- READ MORE: Turner disappoints + why Baldock missed out
SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS
PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
|Total
|Chelsea
|17
|Aston Villa
|13
|West Ham United
|12
|Everton
|9
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
|Total
|Aston Villa
|3.11
|Chelsea
|2.45
|West Ham United
|1.80
|Everton
|0.68
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
People still planning to load up on Chelsea players, or running for the hills?