Our latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfer round-up gives attention to the ‘B-list’ of recent purchases.

While our sister site, Fantasy Football Community, will cover all things speculative in the Rumour Mill, we will report only on the confirmed deals that go through.

More specifically, we’ll ask what each transfer means from an FPL perspective. The most significant moves will bring their own dedicated Scout Report but all others will be covered in these summaries.

You’ll also find all the major deals in list form on our dedicated Transfers page.

LATEST FPL SCOUT REPORTS

Jeremy Doku (Rennes to Manchester City, £55.4m)

(Rennes to Manchester City, £55.4m) Cameron Archer (Aston Villa to Sheffield United, £18m)

FPL TRANSFER ROUND-UP

Lewis Hall (Chelsea to Newcastle United, loan)

Eyebrows may have been raised when seeing that Chelsea decided to give top-four rivals Newcastle United one of their most exciting young talents. However, with Financial Fair Play restrictions always under consideration, this loan will become an obligatory £28m transfer for someone with only eight league starts for the club.

A versatile player who can feature in central midfield, Eddie Howe will likely use Lewis Hall (£4.5m) to plug their left-back weakness.

Above: A summary of Lewis Hall’s attributes, provided by WhoScored

This means that FPL managers could soon be getting a £4.5m version of Kieran Trippier (£6.5m) to whip in some excellent crosses. But it might not be anytime soon, as Howe believes Hall needs an easing-in period. “He’s trained with us but he’s not played a game during pre-season so he’s only trained and is some way short of being match fit.” – Eddie Howe

Whether Sven Botman‘s (£4.5m) knock will fast-track Hall into action in time for Newcastle’s Gameweek 5 fixture swing remains to be seen. Their first-choice defence was used in 31 of last season’s 38 matches but the arrival of Champions League football will surely jeopardise a repeat of such line-up security.

Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart to West Ham United, £15m)

Slow starters in this transfer window, West Ham United have accelerated over recent weeks. One new name is Greek centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.5m), a former Arsenal giant bought from Stuttgart to add competition to Kurt Zouma (£4.5m), Nayef Aguerd (£4.5m) and Angelo Ogbonna (£4.5m).

That immediately dents the 25-year-old’s FPL prospects but, if he becomes a David Moyes regular, Mavropanos has talents at both ends of the pitch.

191 & 73 – Konstantinos Mavropanos has made 191 interceptions and won 73% of his aerial duels in the Bundesliga; each number is a league best since Mavropanos made his first appearance in the competition in October 2020 (min. 100 aerial duels). Hammer. ⚒ pic.twitter.com/7YDEpzLzW2 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) August 23, 2023

He was number one for interceptions in the 2022/23 Bundesliga (63) after ranking third in the previous campaign. Alongside this, he scored eight goals over the last two seasons – considering he’s 6ft 4in, you’d expect them all to be headers but it’s actually a mix of those, solo runs and long-range screamers. He’ll certainly provide James Ward-Prowse (£6.0m) with yet another tall option on set-pieces.

The Hammers fixtures improve from Gameweek 7 onwards and only three teams have conceded fewer big chances so far.

Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa to Burnley, £12m)

Meanwhile, Burnley have signed Aaron Ramsey (£5.0m). Not the experienced Welsh international but a promising 20-year-old attacking midfielder from Aston Villa.

The younger brother of Jacob Ramsey (£5.9m), he spent 12 years at Villa Park having come through all the youth ranks. At international level, he even scored in the final of England’s European Under-19 Championship success in 2022.

Last season was spent on loan at Championship sides Norwich City and Middlesbrough, totalling eight goals, but breaking into Unai Emery’s strong team was looking difficult to achieve.

They’ve therefore decided to cash in and include a buy-back clause, should Ramsey star at Turf Moor. Neatly, he debuted against Villa with his Sunday cameo but it’s hard to recommend him as an FPL asset considering Burnley’s poor start, tough upcoming fixtures and his lack of top-flight experience.

Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla to Nottingham Forest, loan)

The latest right-back to arrive at Nottingham Forest is Gonzalo Montiel (£4.5m). Within a few months, he scored the decisive penalties in shoot-outs to win Argentina’s 2022 World Cup and Sevilla’s 2023 Europa League. Though it’s unlikely he takes spot-kick duties off Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.9m), who has successfully converted his last two for Forest.

Aged 26, Montiel joined Sevilla from River Plate in 2021. Not much of a goal scorer, he grabbed three assists in both La Liga seasons.

He joins Forest on loan with an option to make it permanent, although Serge Aurier (£4.5m) has seemingly been decent at right wing-back. For example, the Ivorian assisted both goals against Sheffield United in Gameweek 2.

Notoriously poor travellers, there is generally very little FPL appeal for Nottingham Forest defenders as only relegated Leeds United had a lower top-scoring Fantasy defender in 2022/23.

OTHER TRANSFERS

Steve Cooper’s side have also loaned Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos (£4.4m). The 19-year-old needs game time now that new midfielders have arrived at Stamford Bridge but he has a decent record for goals.

His January arrival coincided with becoming the top scorer at South America’s Under-20 Championship and he notched eight goals in 33 matches for Vasco da Gama.

Now a senior Brazil international, one early attacking return for Forest could quickly see him become a good enabler for FPL managers switching to a 3-4-3 formation.

More transfer activity at Chelsea has brought in Djodje Petrovic (£4.5m) as goalkeeping back-up to Robert Sanchez (£4.5m) now that Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.0m) has departed. The Serbian signs from New England Revolution for £14m.

And finally, Anderlecht centre-back Hannes Delcroix (£4.0m) has reunited with boss Vincent Kompany at Burnley. The Haitian-born Belgian international was straight into the starting line-up against Aston Villa but it’s unknown if he’ll retain his place once fellow £4.0m defender Jordan Beyer recovers from a knock.

