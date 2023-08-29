207
207 Comments Post a Comment
  1. GE
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    1) Rashford/Son -> Sterling
    2) Rashford/Son -> Maddison
    3) Rashford/Son -> Mbeumo
    4) Save for international break

    (1FT, 0.3 itb)

    Johnstone (Turner)
    Chilwell/Dias/Estu (Kabore, Beyer)
    Rashford/Bruno/Son/Saka/Eze
    Haaland/Jackson (Osula)

    1. Kevin and Perry go
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Save 2 ft next gw with a -4 could be tasty.

    2. Dosh
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Hard save

    3. amonito
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      1

  2. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Heard talk on a various youtube channels about Liverpools fixtures, what is so very wrong with these early fixtures when it comes to possible attackung returns? Do people only want LIV attacking assets from when Liverpool play Everton?

    AVL (H), WOL (A), WHU (H), TOT (A), BHA (A), EVE (H), NFO (H), LUT (A), BRE (H)

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      43 mins ago

      Look like pretty good fixtures for Liverpool attackers. I think people are just looking for reasons to validate their choice to not pay for Salah or avoid the uncertainty of the others.

      Liverpool will score goals and their players will haul, but it's whether we can fit the right ones at the right time in our teams.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        That is why everyone majority doubled up on UTD and Arsenal attack, right?

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          30 mins ago

          Yeah, I suppose Arsenal and Man Utd attack are more predictable in terms of starters. I wasn't convinced by the double Man Utd attack, and will probably be moving to Saka only from Arsenal soon.

          I've got Jota, but I'm unsure whether to hold, for minutes reasons rather than fixtures.

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            29 mins ago

            Those damn youtube content creators and the template...

            1. Hairy Potter
              • 8 Years
              21 mins ago

              Lol

          2. ameisin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Yeh I have Jota too. Pretty sure I'm moving him to Madds.

            There'll be so much rotation between him, Gakpo and Darwin going forwards.

    2. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Apart from Salah, who to get?

      Diaz looking sharpest atm, but other team options returning more and better fixtures..

      Salah disappointing so far, though ticking over..then there's the Saudi issue...and Nunez will hog chances if he starts

      1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        Wouldn't be surprised if Diaz is benched though...

      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        Yeah, Salah is expensive no doubt but I am holding unless he goes to the oil league. He has returned every week so far. Only a matter of time before he goes boom and Diaz is a sharp shooter plus nailed down the left. Pity about VVD's red card otherwise he would have had the chance to haul.

        1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
          • 4 Years
          26 mins ago

          I'm looking at selling Salah to fund 8 attackers, and keeping Diaz...

          Risk of Diaz benching though, if Nunez comes in

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            23 mins ago

            Nunez plays CF. Diaz returned in both GW1 and 2. Who do you think is better than him down the left for LFC?

            1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
              • 4 Years
              20 mins ago

              Jota and Nunez have played on the left..

              Diaz first choice in that position, but could be rested...had a knock in one of the games..

              Klopp could start Nunez, then its a question of where and who drops out

              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 4 Years
                17 mins ago

                Jota has played as the false 9. Gapko was in midfield for yhe first 2 GW's and played false 9 GW3. I don't know what matches you have been watching when Diaz was nailed last season before he got injured. Diaz is nailed down the left, as simple as that.

                1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  That's what I said..."Diaz is first choice in that position"

                  Nunez and Jota have also played on the left. I didn't say they were nailed on the left, just that they have and can play on the left, including when Diaz was injured

                  If Klopp wants to rest Diaz...or change things for whatever reason, he has other options.

                  Thought that was fairly clear from what what I said

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Perhaps the point is that, relative to Haaland's fixtures, none of the next 4 clearly stand out as better fixtures for Salah captaincy..?

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haaland only 4 points ahead of Mo and Mo has returned every week too. Hit the post in GW1 and squandered some chances. Probably a bit rusty. I am happy to keep him, everyone runs to him with a mofo haul. He is also LFC'S creative engine down the right. Penalties, goals and assist is why I have him.

  3. YoungPretender
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    2FTs

    Onana
    Estupinan Chilwell Gvardiol Cash
    Rashford Saka Eze Mbuemo Salah
    Haaland

    Turner Pedro Baldock Mubamba

    A) Rashford & J.Pedro > Maddison/Sterling & Alvarez/Wissa
    B) Rashford & Eze > Sterling & Maddison
    C) Rashford & Pedro > Sterling & Jackson
    D) Something else

    1. aleksios
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      B.

    2. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    3. Dosh
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Use 1 FT and save the other?

  4. aleksios
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Wc team, any thoughts? 2.2 itb.

    -Vicario
    -Gusto-Chilwell--Gvardiol--Estu
    --Madds--Saka--Mbuemo--Mitoma--Sterl -
    -Haaland

    --Areola--Udogie--Watkins--Awoinyi.

    Thinking Mitoma to Bruno.
    Cheers guys.

  5. DIMITRIS
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Bench one:
    Saka / Rashford / Bruno / Alvarez / Mitoma

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mitoma

      1. DIMITRIS
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

    2. aleksios
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Mitoma

  6. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Onana
    Saliba Chilwell Estu
    Saka Marti Bruno Rash Sterling(vc)
    Haaland(c) Jackson

    Turner Baldock Beyer Mubama

    0 FT, 1.0m ITB

    GTG?

    1. DIMITRIS
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Looks very good

    2. aleksios
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gtg

  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Schade and Mee start for Brentford.

  8. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Thinking both Jota and Mart out -4 this week?

    Set on Maddison in, just can’t decide between Mbeumo/Sterling/Bowen - Sterling for the fixtures?

    1. Maradona Kebab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Sterling for the fixtures only just ahead of Mbeumo.

    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Could argue Mbeumo has the better fixtures(especially home ones) for longer too mate toon

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        *’forget the ‘toon’ part haha

        1. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah stinky one

    3. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sterling for me

  9. Casp123
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    A) Joao Pedro > Alvarez
    B) Joao Pedro > Antonio
    C) Garnacho > Rodrigo
    D) Garnacho > Sarr
    E) Garnacho > Enzo
    Or any two of the above for a -4 (but can't do A+C)

    1. didas
      • 2 Years
      just now

      C

  10. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Current line up

    Pickford (Turner)
    Estup, Henry Colwill (Saliba, Baldock) Salah, Mitoma, Saka (vc), Rashford, Foden
    Watkins, Haaland (C) (Pedro)

    1ft 2.7mitb
    A Pedro to N Jackson
    B Mitoma to Sterling
    C Mitoma to Rodrigo
    D Roll FT
    E Something else?

    1. didas
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A or B

  11. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Where’s Lamptey? Not even on Brighton bench at the weekend

  12. Maradona Kebab
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    32 mins ago

    Which move this week?

    A) Rashford to Maddison

    B) Rashford to Mbeumo

    C) Mitoma to Mbeumo

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      c)

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Rashford will score against Arsenal.

    2. didas
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      None of the above

  13. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who would you start?

    a) Ødegaard (h) to United

    b) Watkins @ Liverpool

    1. aleksios
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      A.

    2. didas
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

  14. ABCDEFC
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who to bring in out of:
    A) Mbeumo
    B) Sterling

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      B I think

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

    3. didas
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  15. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Interesting to see Ange sticking with Rich CF rather than giving an opportunity to Son.

    1. didas
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Probably trying to get him some form/confidence.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yup suggests Ange sticking with Rich at CF for the foreseeable

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think it kind of makes sense to persist with him in a low stakes cup game; see if he can get a confidence boost (not that Fulham will be all that easy with a full strength-ish defence). But perhaps it could increase the chance of Son taking over v Burnley if Rich struggles again tonight?

  16. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Is this worth a WC?

    Current team:

    PICKFORD
    Chilwell | ESTUPINAN | Cash
    Salah | Bruno | Saka | FODEN | MBUEMO
    Haaland | JOAO PEDRO

    Turner | Baldock | Kabore | OSULA

    WC draft:

    AREOLA
    Chilwell | UDOGIE | Cash
    Salah | Bruno | Saka | MADDISON | STERLING
    Haaland | ALVAREZ

    Turner | Baldock | Kabore | SEMENYO

    Thanks

    1. zon
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      No way

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      I prefer your existing team with the exception of Pedro and the goalkeeper

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks, I do have 0.8ITB currently so could just do Joao Pedro to Wissa or Antonio?

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm doing Pedro to Antonio this week so that'd be my option

  17. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Any reason not to do Onana, Rashford, Pedro ➡️ Ederson, Maddison, Wissa (-4)?

    2 FT, 0 ITB
    (Ederson) // Turner
    Chilwell Estupiñán Saliba // Colwill Kaboré
    Salah Saka (Maddison) Mbeumo Mitoma
    Haaland (Wissa) // Osula

    1. zon
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Leave the keeper, do the rest

  18. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    1 FT

    Pickford
    Estupinian Udogie Chillwell
    Bruno Mbeumo Saka Maddison Rashford
    Haaland Jackson

    Turner Archer Botman Gabriel

    Do I do Rashford to Sterling?

  19. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Tavares off to Forest.
    Sterling TC.

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      just now

      i'd be tempted to bring Tavares into my team if he nails down a spot, he can't defend but he's hugely attacking

  20. zon
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Thinking riding this GW out and rolling FT as it seems I can't get anything reasonable done with just 0.1 itb. Or do you see something I don't?

    Pickford
    Chilwell Estu Henry Baldock
    Salah Bruno Saka Mbeumo
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Pedro Kabore Chukwu

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Gonna have to rip the band aid off at some point, sell Salah and steadily upgrade the dross to playables.

    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Would consider Henry to Udogie or save

  21. Alex1995
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Sterling or Madders?

    1. zon
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Madd

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Sterling.
      If Tavares starts and you TC Sterling then your OR will be 1 if you are already ahead of me.

  22. nolard
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Sterling is traditionally a massive troll.

    What is different this time?

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      New diet.
      He got 3 goals in 2 games against Forest last year even when he was crud. Now he's a baller, so clamber aboard the train whoo whoo.

    2. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Poch gives him hugs....

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Sterling and Jackson are playing like 2 CF's. Goals might rain, they may not. Fixtures are also plumb. Sterling either going to troll or go wild.

  23. Timato
    14 mins ago

    2FTs

    Onana
    Estupinan Saliba Gusto
    Bruno Saka Martinelli Mitoma Foden
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Pedro Botman Pau

    A) Martinelli & Mitoma > Maddison & Sterling
    B) Martinelli & Pedro > Jackson & Sterling/Maddison
    C) Something else

    1. didas
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      A - leave Pedro as 8th attacker

