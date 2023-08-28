484
  1. ResultatFar
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Can’t make up my mind. Which United mid to ship?

    Bruno or Rashford -> Foden or Maddison??

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Rashford -> Madders

    2. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      I shipped the most expensive and kept the one with dead ball duties.

    3. We Go Again
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Rashford. Bruno underlying numbers looking good

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      On the face of it you've got to keep Bruno and he's on penalties too.

  2. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    a) Watkins
    b) Martinelli (Have Saka)

    Johnstone
    Chilly Estupinan Udogie
    Fernandes Saka Martinelli Sterling Mbeumo
    Halland Jackson
    Turner - Watkins - Baldock - Kabore

    1. We Go Again
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Tough one. I'm leaning towards Martinelli because Liverpool will be without Van Dijk and likely without Konate too.

  3. More Arsenal observations
    Arteta
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    I had the time to reflect on Saturday's match, and it's incredible how Fulham got a result with one man down. Kudos to them.

    Arteta needs to look in the mirror, cut the crap, show some balls, and go back to basics. They needed a wake-up call and a reality check because this wasn't the most convincing start to the season, and hopefully it will motivate them to get going and not drag them down. I would really like to see something like Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Vieira, Saka, Nketiah, and Martinelli.

    Is it too offensive? I don't know, perhaps, but maybe it could work. If Jesus isn't ready to start, he can play the supersub role. No one wants another injury or setback, which could happen in a highly intense match like this. Nketiah is a proven hard worker and can do the job for 70 minutes; after that, the coach should make some substitutes anyway and bring on fresh legs.

    Firstly, Vieira made a case to start with this energetic performance. He came on and ran the show, asked for the ball, and made things happen. If he shows up more than others, he deserves to get more minutes.

    Secondly, bringing back Gabriel is an obvious one for me. I don't care what happened behind the scenes; he's our best LCB, and his partnership with Wilo was one of the best in the league before the injury. If he isn't leaving the club and they aren't accepting Saudi's offer, just play him.

    Ramsdale vs. Raya: I have a feeling that Aaron will start, but he has looked so sloppy and unconvincing in every single match since the pre-season, and his head simply isn't in the right place. If Arteta really is the ruthless guy he claims to be, he should perhaps think about a change. However, he must be a disasterclass against Manchester United away from losing his starting spot.

    People are losing their minds over it, but backing Havertz in terms of giving him gametime is still a good thing, and Mikel should do it for his confidence alone after that Chelsea spell. The real mistake was putting him straight into the lineup when there was an option to stick with a tried-and-tested formula. Everyone is supposed to be at their best to get on the team, and he wasn't. He should get minutes, but not start.
     
    Martinelli and Saka are underperforming this season as well, but they can still hurt United on the counter with their pace and abilities. That's why they should start and play for at least 60 minutes. If they aren't doing what they should, substitute one of them for Trossard or Nelson. They have that X factor and can decide a game in the blink of an eye, but sometimes others should be given a chance when they are having an off day. Stubborness occasionally works, but you can't rely on it every week.

    A lot of players haven't been at the expected level so far, but too many people only see Havertz as a problem, and it's a joke. It was known he would become the new scapegoat, and some wouldn't even give him a chance. He didn't even make errors leading to goals and is getting more abuse than anyone else from Arsenal fans in comment sections on different platforms. To slate only one player when everyone else has also been average is slightly pissing me off. The manager should let them breathe, but put them in their place before it's too late. Home performances without clean sheets are getting embarrassing, and the inverted RB Partey experiment has to end next Sunday.

    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      I'm expecting Rice-Partey-Odegaard to start, which of course makes sense, but I would be all for it if we just went for it, tried to score a few goals in the first 45 minutes, and then got on more defensive-minded players. Jorginho on the pitch at the end is a must if we're leading by a goal. Once Arteta's tactics become predictable like last season, we will drop even more points.

      1. ameisin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Was an interesting read, thanks!

    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      I had to write this post to let it all out. I know that 99% of people here don't give a damn about Arsenal or my thoughts, but this is just an honest post about how I feel about the start of the season. In reality, I don't even care who plays; I just want to see my team win. Enjoy the rest of your day. 🙂

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        I appreciate it. Always good to get a more holistic view from someone who really knows the club, and for me all these tactical nuances are very much a part of my consideration for e.g. keeping Martinelli

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Arguably Arteta, RDZ and Howe don't look like tactical geniuses looking back at gw3.

    4. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      This makes me feel quite confident as a United fan

    5. Monklane
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Excellent. Thanks.

    6. Cok3y5murf
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Why are you talking about yourself in the third person?

    7. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I find it amazing that this site managed to get Arteta to post his internal monologue on this site, kudos to the site. But I am not sure Arsenal football club would be too happy?

    8. Young Müller Bebe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Think the Partey as RB experiment is more damaging than other elements, the resistance to playing Gabriel (B) is weird. Havertz looks fine to me, although not a pick for FPL - agree with your comments on competitiveness though, give Fabio a start.

  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Save FT here? Also, right bench?

    Pickford
    Chilwell Estupinan Udogie Pinnock
    Salah Saka Rashford Foden Eze
    Haaland

    Turner Pedro Kabore Mubama

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Some fellow members are WCing with your team...

      I've been away for 12 hours and group think has taken over?!

  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    A) Gabriel amd Pedro to Udogie and Awoniyi for a hit?

    B) Rashford to Sterling/Bowen?

    C) Gabriel to Udogie?

    I've got 0.9m itb, on A I'm 0.1m short without Gabriel going too.

    B affords Pedro to any second striker.

    On C I've got enough in defence to just park Gabriel last on the bench so it doesn't really make sense in isolation.

    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      B

    2. Visionaries
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Rashford not the most pressing of those issues if that helps.
      Not sure on Awon though long term personally

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Awoniyi has scored against Man United, Sheffield United, Arsenal, Palace, Arsenal, Chelsea x2, Southampton x2 consecutively in the league.

        He's doing the business home and away against any type of team.

        9 in his last 7 premier league games.

        1. Visionaries
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          I don't disagree, he's a major threat.
          But 6.5 for a Forest attacker? Not for me

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            If he was playing for Man United would you get him in at that price?

            1. Visionaries
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              I do like him, so probably.
              But there's a few forwards I like long term. Isak, Watkins, potentially Nunez

    3. Max Verstappen
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      B - with sterling

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      With the caveat that I didn't see the Man Utd game (yet), I think I'd prefer B as the enabling move for a forward upgrade if you don't really need another defender

  6. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Rashford, Watkins > Maddison, Isak with 2FT good moves?

    1. Max Verstappen
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Good

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      I'd hold Watkins tbf.

      Just do the first part if you are keen on the switch.

  7. HD7
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Did Salah Pedro to Sterling Jackson for free but still places for improvement.
    WC or wait?

    Onana
    Chilwell Estu Henry
    Rashford Saka Sterling Mitoma Eze
    Haaland Jackson

    Turner Gabriel Mubama Baldock

  8. Effe
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    I’m on a wildcard. Who is best bench keeper out of Turner and Areola?

    1. Visionaries
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Areola easily for me

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Areola

      1. Effe
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Thanks. I worry a bit about Fabianski starting again at some point but think I’m just gonna go for it.

  9. Visionaries
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    What would you choose on a WC?

    ???, Areola
    Gusto, Chill, ??? Udog, Baldock,
    Sterling, Saka, Bruno, Madders, ???
    Haaland, Isak, ???

    A Onana & Akanji/Gvardiol (City risk
    B Ederson & Wan B (guaranteed starts)

    1 Sarr & Nunez 343
    2 Foden & Semenyo 352
    3 Diaz & Semenyo 352

    Still have 2.3/2.5 itb after all.the changes

    1. 2001: A Space Origi
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      How about Ederson and Henry?

      1. Visionaries
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        Yeah also an option.
        Wan B rotates really well with Udogie however

    2. Top Lad Dakes.
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Can you afford Dias for City def? If so, A.

      & really tough between 1 and 3 for me… trying to weigh up Nunez vs Diaz as well

      1. Visionaries
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        I can afford Dias yes.
        City do annoy me though with the unpredictability.

        I'm leaving towards Diaz, just because of the extra point for a goal and clean sheet would hurt more.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Martinez in goal?

    4. QueefParkRangers
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Spurs GK

  10. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    What would be your gut move here? 1FT, 0.9m ITB

    Pickford (Turner)
    Dias Estupiñán Udogie (Kabore Beyer)
    Salah Rashford Saka Eze (Chukwuemeka**)
    Haaland Jackson Pedro

    Ideally would like to wait til international break to wildcard, though I feel in dire need of it already… Salah, Rashford, Eze, Pedro, 4.0defs, Chuk, Pickford (at least) could be moved on imo

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours ago

      Eze and Pedro could become Diaby and Wissa?

      Or Sterling and Wissa or is cash too tight for that?

    2. Ballzit
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      One short term solution: switch Salah and Chuk to two mids for -4 if need be and go 3 5 2:

      Diaby
      Foden
      Maddison
      Diaz
      A few others obviously

      Everyone seems to be selling Rashford but he returned as was back on the wing, didn’t see that game though.

      I’m waiting another week on Eze

    3. QueefParkRangers
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      WC

  11. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Anyone going for Areola + Turner on wildcard? Sure is tempting

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I think I'll go for Flekken / Leno on WC5. Areola seems a fine pick though; WHU certainly started a lot better than I expected

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Martinez and Areola then get Raya.

      A later wildcard will help with the goalkeeper picks too.

  12. tim
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Crazy to offload both Bruno n Rash for Sterling n Maddison for free?

    Or just Rash to Maddison and roll the other FT.

    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      I’d lean more towards the latter, probably

    2. Tmel
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Also tempted by this

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Nah go for it

  13. Max Verstappen
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    How bad does it have to be to wildcard this week?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Pretty bad because the deadline is about 5.5 hours before the transfer deadline and it looks like there could be some late turbulence.

      Money talks.

    2. Mirror Man
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Not very. Use it if you want.

    3. boc610
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      really dont see why it has to be 'bad', if you want want what you think is a better team than you have just use it.

    4. Visionaries
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Na I've used it. Feels like freedom.
      As long as you've got a few pressing issues then go for it

  14. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Bed too here folks??…

    A- Mbeumo
    Or
    B- Sterling(double attack with Jackson)

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Visionaries
      • 7 Years
      3 hours ago

      Would rather Sterling

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Thankyou mate!!

    2. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Both good, go with your gut. Probably B for me though

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Thanks mate!!! B seems a bit more exiting I think!! A seems sensible and solid, flip a coin maybe!!!

    3. Morse
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Don't bother with Sterling. He'll return to running up blind alleys soon enough.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Haha could be right mate!! Mbeumo a solid option

  15. Emiliano Sala
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Diaby vs pool away
    B) Henry vs Bou home

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      B

      Tough decision but I fancy Diaby against Liverpool's high line without Virgil.

    2. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      B

    3. Visionaries
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Horrible choice, but B.
      Bournemouth are capable of scoring

  16. I Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Seems like the majority have given up on Rashford then?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      I haven't owned any Man Utd players yet this season but I wouldn't say I've given up on him; more like just giving Man Utd time to sort themselves out & integrate Hojlund first

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Sensible but if you did own him would you keep?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 hours ago

          Hmm its close & depends on other priorities I suppose but I don't love the next 5 fixtures (except bur); even (perhaps especially) the blue CRY BRE look on the tight side. If you have no other mids to sell I think quite a few other options could outscore him over that period

          1. I Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            Have Martinelli and Mitoma that I would rather sell. Think Rashford could do well against Arsenal and Brighton who will attack and leave space for him on the break.

            1. Visionaries
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 53 mins ago

              I agree

    2. Mirror Man
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      He's half the player he was. Missing Fred big time imo.

    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Thinking of moving him to Mbeumo or Sterling personally

  17. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Played my wildcard despite being top 500k, but needed a lot of players to unload like Gabriel. How does this look?

    Areola-Leno
    Romero-Estu-Chilwell-Saliba-Cash
    Diaby-Sterling-Maddison-Bowen-Saka
    Haaland-Watkins-Awoyini

    1.3 ITB.

    1. Tinkermania
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Looks amazing!
      The ranking mentioned was really useful

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Hahaha, that's funny. You made me laugh, thank you Sir.

        1. Tinkermania
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          It was a subtle brag, I am guessing.

          1. SpaceCoyote97
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Kind of, but the only reason I'm there is because of Cash, he saved a pretty horrendous gameweek. I played a drunk WC on Saturday and had a bunch of players I wanted to change up.

            1. Tinkermania
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Your WC squad is solid!

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      Bench headaches, is what I see.

      1. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Sometimes that's not a bad problem to have, other than kicking yourself for making the wrong choice. Benching Awoyini this week, need to have some faith in Chelea.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours ago

      Mids & forwards - beautiful. Would tweak the defence a little - Romero too much of a card magnet, prefer Spurs FBs. Not really keen on Arsenal defence currently & Cash has almost certainly hit his biggest haul of the season already - when Moreno returns & he plays more reserved at RB I'd want to switch

      1. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Who's the most nailed FB for Spurs?

        Think Arsenal will build confidence as the campaign goes on. Saliba benched for the Man Utd game, but have Everton afterwards.

        Cash probably has, but could see him getting playtime for a while after his performance on Sunday.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          29 mins ago

          Probably Udogie. Porro more at risk from Emerson, although the latter is not that great on the ball so perhaps not ideal for Ange's inverting role.. so maybe Porro is fine if you don't mind a slight risk.

  18. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) Trippier (bha)
    B) Estupinan (NEW)

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Tough one, but I'd go Trippier, he looked proactive for assist potential vs Liverpool.

    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      B

      I think they'll both concede and Estupinan has more attacking threat.

    3. Mirror Man
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      E

    4. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      B is the new Trent of old

  19. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 hours ago

    Set for next week, gtg?

    Bench order correct?

    Onana,
    Estupinan, Chilwell, Akanji,
    Saka, Foden, Mbeumo, Bruno, Sterling
    Hauland, Jackson

    Turner, Joao, Saliba, Kabore,

    1.8

    1. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Looks good, maybe Saliba first sub but hard to know

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      gtg

  20. mazkills
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Would you WC this

    Onana/Turner
    Chilwell/Estup/Gabriel!/Virgil!/Beyer!
    Maddison/Mitoma/Rashford/Saka/Nakamba
    Haaland/Alvarez/Watkins

    and would you enjoy this as the new line up. Currently on 0ft after getting Maddison.

    Ederson
    Chilwell/Cash/Trippier/Estup
    Maddison/Mbuemo/Rashford/Saka
    Haaland/Alvarez/Jackson

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      no

      cover Virgil

      1. mazkills
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        virgil > cash/romero/tripper?

  21. Kantelele
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Buy one :
    A) Foden
    B) Wissa

    1. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      A

  22. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Gabriel + Salah + Nakamba -> Udogie + Foden + Maddison

    How does this sound for -4? Will then play the extra mid over J Pedro. Or would you rather Diaz over one of these two mids?

    Full team before transfers:
    Pickford
    Chilwell - Estupinan - Baldock
    Salah - Saka - Rashford - Mitoma
    Haaland - Jackson - J. Pedro
    Turner - Nakamba -Gabriel - Beyer

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      gtg

  23. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    I’m really stuck in the mud

    Pickford
    Chillwell Udogie Estupinian
    Martinelli Bruno Rashford Mbeumo Saka
    Haaland Jackson

    Turner Gabriel Botman Archer

    2 Free Transfers

    1 Martinelli Rashford to Maddison Sterling
    2 Martinelli Gabriel to Sterling Dias
    3 Martinelli Gabriel Pickford to Sterling Dias Ederson -4

    If I do 1 no sub defender with Gabriel and Botman out

    Help ???!!

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      1

    2. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I would not take a hit with this squad firstly. I would probably just do Martinelli to Maddison and then have 2 FT and more information for next week

  24. Kantelele
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    What do we think, will Foden start next 3 GW ?

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      I think unless Foden becomes a must-own, keep him out of your head due to Pep Roulette.

    2. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Probably start 2, never know with Pep

  25. mazkills
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Triple Cap Haaland this week?

    1. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Probably over 25% of his fixtures are better than this one, and that's not even considering DGWs

  26. Goonerly
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Considering Sterling here, but is it worth it?

    Martinelli -> Sterling

    I do however have Richarlison as well, but I feel like switching him to Madders, only to transfer Maddison out in GW6 is a bit daft..

    Any thoughts?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Richarlison to Sterling?

      1. Goonerly
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        And then have no Spurs cover against Burnley and Sheffield?

  27. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Is Udogie the most nailed FB for Spurs right now?

    1. NoSalah'd
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Yes

  28. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    A) Gabriel amd Pedro to Udogie and Awoniyi for a hit?

    B) Rashford to Sterling/Bowen?

    C) Rashford and Pedro to Sterling and Awoniyi for a hit?

