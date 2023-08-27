510
  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Ketchup-Ketsup

  2. ToffeePot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    I'm wondering if Foden just isn't ready to be the main man
    A clear run at making himself that with big departures and kdb injury and he's ill.
    Could be just ill of course, it just seems odd and it's not the first time we've expected him to kick on. He is still young too and has been surrounded by top senior players for a while
    I honestly think he could be a ballon d'or winner at some point but he has to grab the bull by the horns eventually
    He could just be ill too though!

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Already confirmed he was ill

      1. ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        35 mins ago

        yea I know that. People can get ill from pressure too. Just a thought

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          32 mins ago

          He stepped up with a good performance against Newcastle last weekend but decided he was ill due to the pressure to play away against Sheffield United? Yeah sure.....

          1. ToffeePot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            16 mins ago

            that's not what i'm saying and well you know it
            'Decided' has nothing to do with it
            Anyway. He's not stepped up consistently yet, so maybe he's not ready to be the main man
            Is that so far from being a possibility?
            When the best manager in the world doesn't give him consistent runs in the team despite his obvious brilliance as a player

        2. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          This is one of the wildest cases of armchair psychology that I’ve ever seen on this site

    2. Intinny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Regardless of illness it's also possible Pep knows Foden can fill the KDB role now and is happy to let Silva back in and use the squad against teams like today when he should be able to afford to do it. I brought Foden in so it's frustrating but that's City assets for you. Shame as watching Foden play is a joy, even as a United fan

      1. ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        yea you could be right
        Definitely a joy to watch

    3. Rik Waller
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Classic FPL overthinking here

      1. ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        more of a football thing tbh
        I just think Foden can be the best in the world.
        Best English talent since Rooney, and Rooney was rarely benched

    4. Swahealy
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Foden bound to be getting fked off sitting on the bench for half the season every year now, should push for a move to Bayern or Real or somewhere he's respected. Pep is the most boring manager and hates players who actually try something different like Phil does, prefers the same old recycle the ball types which is shite to watch

  3. jimbe4mXL
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Saka- Sterling - Mitoma - Diaz - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Alvarez - Wissa

    ^ Benching Wissa next GW. Would you ditch Mitoma for Maddison? Mitoma has 2 tought fixtures coming, but his ownership scares me a bit, if he hauls im in trouble :/

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      For free yes I would

  4. Rik Waller
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Sold Mo for Foden. I get what I deserve lol

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Mo to Fo

      Fomo was it?

      1. Rik Waller
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        haha indeed

      2. Ivan Toney Soprano
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Nice

      3. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        No, it was Mofo

  5. simontruby
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    any leaks on the newcastle starting line up

    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour ago

      Why? Maybe just wait til it gets announced?

  6. Zimo
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    I have rage transferred Foden out for Maddo. Don't even care if he gets a hattrick next week. Never going there again.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Wow 😉

    2. AIRMILES
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I captained Milner in 2010. He got me me 1 point (x2). He's never been in my team since.

      1. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        You live and learn

    3. ZeBestee
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Thats a mistake even if it succeeds. Remember, never ever rage transfer early on. Chances are you can easily regret it. Even then, still a good choice if it's done near the deadline.

    4. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      In fairness, I believe that’s the best move.

      Maddison is great and, more importantly, nailed, so you now no longer need to worry about waiting for the line ups to come and hope that he’s starting.

      Foden is great but if you have him you will be on tenterhooks every weekend waiting to see if he’s starting. And probably at least 40% of the time you’re going to be very disappointed.

      1. ZeBestee
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Maddison is also injury prone, that's a a bit of a put off for me.

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          Until and unless he gets injured he starts every week

          Foden doesn’t, irrespective of his health status.

          1. ZeBestee
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yeah fair. He is a good choice can't deny that.

    5. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Maddison may play midweek...

  7. Make United Great Again
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Foden benched after such a great performance Vs Newcastle. That’s Pep for you.

    1. Saka Punch
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Was ill in the week apparently

  8. kevinburrow
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    ffs Foden on the bench after his best game in ages. This is typical 'Pep'. I'm never selecting City players again. Final straw!

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      You're selling Haaland?

    2. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I mean, its not a bad philosophy, but Foden is ill.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        The problem is, even if he wasn’t ill during the week, were you really, really confident he was going to start?

        Or were you more hoping he was going to be in the starting 11?

      2. tambourineman
        • 9 Years
        just now

        No mention of illness in Lillo's quotes

  9. kevinburrow
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    This has been the most random and difficult start to a fantasy year I can remember.

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I found last year much worse.

      1. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Why

  10. Saka Punch
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Who would you lose for Maddison:

    A) Odegaard
    B) Mitoma

    Thanks

    1. Zimo
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A

    2. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      B - Brighton's fixtures are changing anyway

  11. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Johnstone Turner
    Estu Chilwell Henry Gabriel Shaw
    Saka Bruno Mbuemo Mitoma Foden
    Haaland Pedro Mubama

    Wildcard needed?

    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Could do

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      You know you only have one wildcard for the next 16 GWs right?

  12. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    David Ornstein just said that it is unlikely that Salah is going anywhere, has no news that he is forcing a move but can't rule out what will happen before the window shuts.

  13. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    So glad I spent -8 to bring in Foden and Akanji

    1. ZeBestee
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Commiserations.

  14. We Go Again
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    I did Maddison to Foden this week... What a bad move lol

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      I actually think it’s a bad move any week.

      You sold a nailed on asset for a bench rotation certainty.

      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        There was an injury concern for Maddison. Non-owner but I can see the transfer potential

        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Even with injury concern for Maddison, the point is still the same. Foden isn’t nailed. No city attacking mid other than KdB is.

          I think with City it’s Ederson, KdB and Haaland pretty much nailed. That’s really it.

    2. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      Unlucky. Maybe Foden will do something from the bench..

      1. FantasyClub
        • 2 Years
        just now

        If city don’t need him and he comes on then illness is BS

    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      I did Gibbs White to Foden and benched Maddison 1st sub grrrr

    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      I did the same. Had no big fires elsewhere. Saw it as a point-potential move. Oh well!

      I'm going to follow the ethos of your username.

  15. SollyTheSeagull
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Salah start today?

    1. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      Hoping he's not in the squad..but only for fpl reasons. Udogie first sub.

  16. Baron Penguin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Sold Gabriel for Gvardiol, Udogie first on bench. Gabriel trolling from beyond the grave!

  17. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Bernardo seems to step up his attacking returns with KDB out. Big differential pick at 6.4m

    1. ZeBestee
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not really imo. I can't remember when last he got 15 goals a season. We have plenty of 6.5's who are better this season.

  18. FantasyClub
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    So if Foden is ill I assume he doesn’t come on unless desperately needed right ?
    Udogie my first sub 🙁

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Maddison sub here so hoping for the same!!

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      If he was THAT ill he wouldn't be in the squad at all.

  19. HD7
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    Did Salah Pedro to Sterling Jackson with my 2FT last night. Now with those Salah rumors it might seem even more reasonable.
    Any updates on Salah, do you believe he could go to Saudi Arabia?

    Onana
    Chilwell Estu Henry
    Rashford Saka Sterling Mitoma Eze
    Haaland Salah

    Turner Gabriel Mubama Baldock

    1. HD7
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sorry Salah in the team is actually Jackson*

  20. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    53 mins ago

    Baldock get in there!....

  21. Puntillimon
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    No beyer?! Why. Botman coming on then

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Oh ffs didn’t even realise that - come on Baldock!

    2. Tomerick
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thigh injury apparently

  22. Andy_Social
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    Goal kicks are the only moments Blades will get possession

  23. GOTHAM City F.C.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Does Alvarez get assist

  24. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Cash brace... and on bench

