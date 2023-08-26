131
131 Comments Post a Comment
  1. rdpx
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    KNEEJERK ADVICE PLEASE

    sterling in tonight - do I sack

    A. RASHFORD

    B. MARTINELLI

    ?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      I would wait- money not really an issue this season so no point in knee jerking

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Said like someone who isn't trying to fit Salah in their team.

        Open Controls
    2. pitstop1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      27 mins ago

      I just sacked Martinelli

      Open Controls
    3. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      I wouldn’t do Rashford to Sterling. Sterling is an FPL troll at times.

      Open Controls
  2. Mid-Table Obscurity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    Pulled the trigger early on richarlison to sterling. Feels a little sideways but richarlison looked so poor. Surely sterling wont take part in the midweek game vs Wimbledon?

    Open Controls
  3. Cheeseoid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    It seems that Bowen was the right choice. Thanks for the advice last night folks

    Open Controls
  4. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Operation target Everton, Luton, Sheffield United & Bournemouth….anyone else?

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Forest + Burnley

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        And wolves

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Reckon all three of them will just about hold their own and cause a couple upsets along the way, especially Burnley.

          Everton & Luton, might go the season without a win, with two 0-0 draws when they play each other lol…

          Open Controls
  5. Norco
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    Who would you lose first:

    1. Rashford
    2. Martinelli

    Also have Bruno and Saka.

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Marti

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  6. Jimmers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    44 mins ago

    Lose Fernandes or Rashford for Sterling?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Wait until later in week then decide- both played pretty well today

      Open Controls
  7. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Pickford (Turner)
    Dias Estubnian Chilwell
    ( Gabriel Baldock)
    Saka Rashford Foden Mbuemo Mitoma
    N.Jackson Haaland (Pedro)
    1FT 1.9 M itb
    A- Rash > Maddison
    B- Pedro > Awoniyi & Bench Rash or Mitoma
    C- Gabriel > Udogie bench Mitoma
    D- Save FT
    E- other thought

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      just now

      🙁

      Open Controls
  8. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    Sterling had 1 shot against both Liverpool and West Ham (albeit played well in both games apparently) and had 1 assist all preseason.

    Really can't decide if going to be trolled by getting him in.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      You are absolutely going to be trolled.

      Open Controls
      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        Likely. Maddison/Foden the alternative options if move one of my mids.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Maddison for sure.

          Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      If the fixtures didn't look so good I'd be hesitant too. But I think a big part of this game is just attacking the guys with good form and fixtures, and I think he has both right now.

      Open Controls
    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      He had a lot of good runs against West Ham, but they all ended with poor shots or passes or him dawdling and losing the ball. He did look very good against Luton but they were very poor defensively. I'm not very convinced personally

      Open Controls
  9. gart888
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Richarlison to Sterling before price changes tonight? It's super early in the week, but will be a 0.2 swing in costs, sterling looked great, Richalison trash, and I'm priced out otherwise.

    Open Controls
    1. Zoostation
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      If you want him, have to move tonight if that's your transfer.

      Open Controls
    2. C0YS
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Worth it, Richarlison's a donkey. Got Mbeumo in for him last week and still +2 points despite the blank.

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Mbeumo is my backup plan.

        Sterling right now or MBeumo later in the week look like my options.

        Open Controls
  10. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bowen for this week?

    Open Controls
    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Only this week. His next 5 have 3 difficult games

      Open Controls
  11. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    who to get rid for Maddison?

    Saka, Mbeumo, Mitoma, Salah or Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mitoma

      Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Exact same midfield as mine but I had other fires to put out so I did J. Pereira to Antonio

      Open Controls
  12. SalahFingers
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    what time are changes?

    Open Controls
  13. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    What the hell was I thinking starting with Pickford in goal.

    Worth a hit to get rid of him?

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Never use a hit on a goalie. Use your second keeper.

      Open Controls
    2. Cheeseoid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I did Pickford to Sanchez last week for a hit. It worked out

      Open Controls
  14. C0YS
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Could use some help. Team is finally looking decent, ready to make some punts to try to climb the ranks. Thoughts?

    Sell:
    a) Mitoma
    b) Eze
    c) both (-4)

    Buy:
    1) Sterling
    2) Bowen (1gw punt vs Luton)
    3) Maddison

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  15. waldo666
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Gabriel to Udogie early to catch the rise? Have 2 FTs.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.