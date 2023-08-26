129
  1. Brehmeren
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Richarlison to?
    A: Mbeumo
    B: Sterling

    1. BERGKOP
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Both are great options. I'd get both. B this week.

      1. Brehmeren
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Thanks. That's what I'm leaning to as well. Especially since Mbuemo has already broken his price tier.

      2. Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        agree - do now before price change

        1. gart888
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          Ughhh. Way too early in the week to do a transfer isn't it?

          Richarlison himself may score a brace this week.

          1. Brehmeren
            • 13 Years
            9 mins ago

            I will hope that Sterling doesn't rise tonight (close) and then get him tmr if Richa fails again.

  2. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Sterling VC no chance of his points

    1. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      *double I mean

    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      same, i'm hoping Haaland eats a dodgy curry tonight or something

  3. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Sterling(tc) for the win

    1. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      54 mins ago

      Link or it doesn't count! 😀

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Not me. Just dreaming...

  4. 1314
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Chilly Sterling Gusto or Chilly Sterling Jackson ?

    1. David Parkinson
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      The latter trio.

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Long-term - Chilly Sterling Jackson

    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      No way should you double up on that Chelsea attack long term

      1. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        44 mins ago

        Assume he's talking short-term, seems the context

    4. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A

  5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Greetings all!! Early thoughts… who would you prioritise getting in here?? …

    A- Mbeumo
    B- Sterling
    C- Alvarez

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      I got in Alvarez this gw and will be prioritizing Sterling, before he rises (tomorrow hopefully)

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!! Nice moves!! Have you got Mbeumo too??

        1. Brehmeren
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          Nope, I wish. Look at my question above.

  6. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Saka Captain. Pray for me.

    1. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      You never know, someone in my main ML picked up Sterling this week and captained him

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Saka - might turn out ok as captain against the grain with Haaland like last week.

        Well done any Sterling captains

    2. FootballLover
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      I like this a lot. Shame I don't have the cojones.

      1. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I haven’t captain Haaland yet

  7. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Ive had 3.5 bank from the start for Rashford to Salah (unlikely to happen now)

    Already have Chillwell and Jackson
    A - Baldock to Gusto - 3.5 bank
    B - Rashford to Sterling - 5.5 bank to upgrade my (2) 4.0 defenders later and/or Ederson for Onana

    Onana-Turner
    Saliba-Chilwell-Estupiñán-(Baldock-Beyer)
    Rashford-Mbeumo-Saka(VC)-Mitoma-(Sarr)
    Haaland(C)-Watkins-Nicolas Jackson

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      you can even do Sarr to Sterling if you don't mind benching headaches

    2. Get up ya bum
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Baldock to gusto seems like chasing points considering James will be fit soon. Rashford to sterling (or Maddison) looks good. Look to get trippier in for a 4.0

    3. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A now before price goes up with option to play next couple of GWs

  8. Cheeseoid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    If you had to have a West Ham player for Brighton and Luton games who would you choose? I can see a case for Antonio, JWP, Bowen or Paqueta but I am just not sure

    1. Get up ya bum
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I've had one since the start cheesy. Bowen

      1. Cheeseoid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        It's like the spiderverse or something. Speaking in two places at the same time but with different identities. Very quantum!

        Cheers

        1. Get up ya bum
          • 13 Years
          59 mins ago

          While we are chatting here there's a demented Flamengo in a locked box that's in a superposition of being both alive and dead

          1. Cheeseoid
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            57 mins ago

            Can you even be sure he's in the box?

            1. Get up ya bum
              • 13 Years
              55 mins ago

              I guess we'll get that information when we find out if he's dead or not

              1. Cheeseoid
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                52 mins ago

                good idea

                1. Get up ya bum
                  • 13 Years
                  51 mins ago

                  If it turns out he's alive what's our play?

                  Open Controls
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    29 mins ago

                    Just because he he is alive he doesn't have to stay alive

    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Bowen

      1. Cheeseoid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        43 mins ago

        Cheers!

    3. FPL_God
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Much as I love JWP, I think the answers Bowen

      1. Cheeseoid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        41 mins ago

        Thanks. The stats and my gut are kind of arguing with each other.

    4. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      JWP

      1. Cheeseoid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        59 mins ago

        Could well be the right answer for this particular game. I presume that penalties will be with him now, he does do them very well

        1. Get up ya bum
          • 13 Years
          55 mins ago

          My guess is JWP is a safe dependable source of assists and the odd goal. Bowen has a higher ceiling but lower floor

    5. Scratch
      • 14 Years
      58 mins ago

      JWP is alright for £6m.. set piece specialist in a very big West Ham team. Price point that you don't feel compelled to play him every week.
      Bowen isn't a bad shout and following Luton around is definitely a viable strat, but West Ham are too basic and conservative in their attacking play for my liking.

      1. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        47 mins ago

        Puke

        1. Scratch
          • 14 Years
          44 mins ago

          Thank you for your contribution

          1. Bennerman
            • 5 Years
            37 mins ago

            Not you.
            You're 14, thought you'd know the weird way this useless sytem works

            1. Scratch
              • 14 Years
              20 mins ago

              Nah, this forum's ways remain a mystery to me

    6. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      53 mins ago

      Bowen safe / JWP flair

      1. Cheeseoid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        cheers!

    7. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      42 mins ago

      Bowen, no contest

      1. Cheeseoid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        thanks!

    8. cheekumz
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Don’t necessarily think he’ll be the highest scoring of the bunch but given they’ll way it’s worked out this year and the abundance of high scoring mids I think Antonio is the only viable choice, least downside.

      1. cheekumz
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        maybe viable not the right word, but Antonio 🙂

        1. Cheeseoid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Possibly. He always seems to get injured when I have the bugger

  9. Get up ya bum
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    14 points up to 41k rank with 14 strong players to come this gw.

    1. Cheeseoid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      Nice. I think I am going to solely concentrate on Sky going forward, I am better at that than these other games

      1. Get up ya bum
        • 13 Years
        46 mins ago

        I'm enjoying this resurgence after 3 years of fpl retirement. It's funny watching the group think template change week to week as everyone scrambles for the new shiny Toy.

        1. Cheeseoid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          38 mins ago

          I've been cruising since my good season a couple of years ago myself. I just couldn't bring myself to put all that effort in again. But I feel like this year that maybe I can especially as the kids are now properly at school

          1. Bennerman
            • 5 Years
            36 mins ago

            You sound like a bit of a...

            1. Get up ya bum
              • 13 Years
              35 mins ago

              You are right he is a top bloke

            2. Cheeseoid
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              35 mins ago

              you are welcome to your opinion. Champ knows me and what I am talking about

            3. FPL_God
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              32 mins ago

              Bennerman only likes other Man Utd fans that haven’t been within 1,500 miles of Manchester and couldn’t point to it on a map

              1. Get up ya bum
                • 13 Years
                31 mins ago

                Ahh terminally online man utd fans. A very sane and reasonable bunch of people

              2. Cheeseoid
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                29 mins ago

                hah. It's ok I stopped giving a crap about this stuff a long time ago!

              3. Bennerman
                • 5 Years
                27 mins ago

                Presumably you're after a barny? Not tonight

  10. Get up ya bum
    • 13 Years
    59 mins ago

    Crazy the amount of top tier mids this season. Saka, odegaard, son, martineli, Maddison, sterling, march, mitoma, foden, Diaz, jota, Bowen, Eze, mbuemo, Bruno, rashford

    1. Totalfootball
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Who will be your top 5 ?

      1. Get up ya bum
        • 13 Years
        36 mins ago

        Difficult question. Really depends on the balance with forwards and defenders. And runs of fixtures and form would change my preferences every few weeks.

    2. Cheeseoid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Yup and if Salah disappears there will be a lot of money floating around as some of those players are bargains for the price

      1. Get up ya bum
        • 13 Years
        35 mins ago

        Salah didn't appeal to me this season for that very reason. Loads of great mid price mids and a superior captain in haaland

    3. james 101
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Currently on

      Saka Ode Mitoma Mbuemo Foden

      Sterling looked great so he’s in my mind if those 5 don’t live up to expectations

      1. Get up ya bum
        • 13 Years
        32 mins ago

        Solid. I'm on Saka Odegaard mitoma Bowen and Eze right now. Have a good feeling about Bowen and Eze this week and next so not rushing to change it just yet

  11. Roten Teufel
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    Thoughts on these moves if not other issues arise? Martinelli > Sterling this week then Jackson > Isak next week?

    1. Get up ya bum
      • 13 Years
      42 mins ago

      I'd do that move this week and next week's plan seems solid but asses them both again you got two isak games and one Jackson game to scout. We are working with very small sample sizes atm

  12. gart888
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Those of you that didn't get Gusto for Luton, tempted to get him for Forest and Bournemouth?

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I don't think so. Not that he isn't a good option it's just that I already have Chilwell and Jackson and I'd rather give the last Chelsea spot to Sterling. If all of my current mids bang and I don't have room for Sterling then yeah maybe I'll go for Gusto.

  13. james 101
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    How many more games will Gusto get?

    1. james 101
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      And are you planning to bring in James when he returns?

      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        2?

        I plan on swapping Gusto to Botman at that point.

    2. Cheeseoid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      James is pretty injury prone so it could easily be quite a few.

  14. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    Got in Gusto, Chilwell and Jackson on wildcard.

    Bottled Sterling in as 3rd Chelsea over Gusto just before the deadline, stuck with Gusto

    Got very lucky.

  15. 1314
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    is Salah leaving ?

    1. Cheeseoid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      possibly. It will be a shame for the league if he does

    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      No.

    3. Get up ya bum
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      No. It's all an orchestrated media campaign designed to plant the seeds at Liverpool. If it works I don't think it will happen quickly. If salah does take the bait and decides he wants the move then Liverpool will spend time to sign a replacement and extract maximum money out of the Saudis. So I think he either stays until the end of his contract or he'll leave in 6 months to a year

      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        just now

        What a coincidence that it's right before Liverpool vs Saudi FC.

  16. Get up ya bum
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    In contrast to the above mids up front there Haaland, isak, Watkins, Wissa, Alvarez, Jackson the only forwards that appeal to me. Though keeping an eye on awoniyi, Solanke, Morris too. And I suppose Jesus is about to join the party

    1. Scratch
      • 14 Years
      30 mins ago

      Yeah, FPL formation and classification is still stuck in a mindset that's a decade old. If you're the 1 player out of 11 that's spearheading the front 3 then you're a forward... but we'll still allocate 3/15 squad spots for forwards... makes perfect sense.

      1. Get up ya bum
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yeah I dunno what the solution would be. If you classify all the wide forwards as forward then we'd have the same problem with lack of quality midfield picks. Best bet might be to just have 5 defender slots and 8 attacker slots with no midfield forward seperation. And scrap the extra point mids get for goals

        1. Scratch
          • 14 Years
          6 mins ago

          Potentially could be

          2 GK
          5 DEF
          3 Actual mids
          5 FWR

          1. Get up ya bum
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            True. Would have the likes of odegaard, Bruno, Maddison, Eze, march, JWP, szoboszlai, mount, bilva, gross, MGW as midfield options

          2. Scratch
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Or

            2 GK
            5 DEF
            4 Real mids
            4 FWR

            Can play 5 DEF / min 3
            Can play 4 mids / min 2
            Can play 4 FWR / min 2

    2. Kepa's at the wheel
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Quite boring having only one premium striker in the game. Already missing Kane.

  17. amonito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    What time are price rises?

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Three minutes

  18. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Isn't it lovely when you take a risk no one agrees with and it pays off. Not much better in FF!

    1. Bennerman
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      So... you've done well so far, and you'd like to tell everyone?

      1. EVILFUK
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not at all. Just wanted to make a point that if you have strong convictions and believe in yourself, don't let yourself be swayed by others.

        1. FPL_God
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          But you literally asked people what you should do?

    2. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Generally means a big rank gain too

      Well done!

    3. Get up ya bum
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      It's like THE reason to play and enjoy fpl. It's shocking that the vast majority rather let strangers consensus pick their players. Where is the satisfaction in that? I have some rules to how I play fpl. Don't let fear dictate decisions. Don't worry about price changes (price follows points), trust my eyes and my instincts over stats they've served me well so far, try to stay ahead of the curve not chasing it.

      1. Bennerman
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Don't let grammar play cantre-forward?

      2. Cheeseoid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        I only play it for the chicks

        1. EVILFUK
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          :mrgreen:

      3. EVILFUK
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        Basically the choice was play Saliba (4/20 clean sheets at home, nobody seems to care) vs -4 Kabore to Gusto and bench Saliba. I had 0% support from several sources!

        1. FPL_God
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Take this and become more confident. Stop asking other sources.

  19. rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bloodbath

    1. cheekumz
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      expected

    2. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      interesting price rises eh.

      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Romero a surprise

  20. Goat
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Gusto & Romero price up.

    Everyone else in the game went down.

    1. Scratch
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nice one, Haaland at £13.9m is tempting

  21. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Price changes 26 August

    Risers: Romero 4.6, Gusto 4.1

    Fallers: Alexander-Arnold 7.9, Ferguson 5.9, Buendia 5.8, Cancelo 5.8, Iwobi 5.4, Anthony 4.9, Damsgaard 4.9, Broja 4.9, Cucurella 4.9, Hughes 4.9, Gana 4.9, Kouyaté 4.9, Osborn 4.9, Lloris 4.9, P.Fornals 4.9, Holding 4.4, Fredericks 4.4, Guaita 4.4, André Gomes 4.4, Knockaert 4.4, Bobb 4.4, Doyle 4.4, Anderson 4.4, Hayden 4.4, Ritchie 4.4, O.Richards 4.4, Toffolo 4.4, Ui-jo 4.4, Fabianski 4.4, Kehrer 4.4, Doherty 4.4

    1. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy.

    2. Scratch
      • 14 Years
      18 mins ago

      I guess Ferguson dropping could be good for business at some point down the line, the rest not so much

    3. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Oh dear, my 'every Tom, **** and Harry' paraphrase comment has been 'marked for review'

      Bye, bye word play and spontaneity - the bots have taken over

      1. Scratch
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        My team name on FPL, which i've been using every year in every Fantasy game from football to rugby to golf etc was flagged in pre season by their algorithm... so I guess my team is called CHANGE NAME this season

        1. Scratch
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Every year since 2005*

  22. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Gusto + March to Kabore + Sterling (I have 0.5 itb)

    Y or N

    1. FootballLover
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      For -4*

    2. Get up ya bum
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Na bro I'm not even convinced sterling will outscore march

  23. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    -4 Anderson.

    Sad times.

  24. Get up ya bum
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    This me for next gw

    Ramsdale
    Trent Estupinan Gusto
    Odegaard Saka Eze Bowen Mitoma
    Haaland Wissa

    Areola Watkins Udogie digne

    Will probably save the ft and assess midfield the following week.

