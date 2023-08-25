Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is fast approaching, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Chelsea and Everton, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

RAHEEM STERLING

FPL ownership: 2.9%

2.9% Price: £7.0m

Like many of his team-mates, Raheem Sterling (£7.0m) struggled last season, partly due to injury but also because of the manager upheaval at Chelsea – he played under four different head coaches.

He is yet to score or assist under new boss Mauricio Pochettino and has registered just one shot so far, but his performance at West Ham United in Gameweek 2 offers cause for optimism.

The 28-year-old completed six successful take-ons, one of which led to the penalty that Enzo Fernandez (£5.0m) missed. He ultimately ended up on two points, but his ability to ghost past opponents in the right half-space caused real panic among the Hammers’ backline.

He also looked dangerous against Liverpool in Gameweek 1, linking up very well with Nicolas Jackson (£7.1m) and Reece James (£5.4m).

Two matches aren’t enough to claim Sterling is ‘back’, but no midfielder has had as many penalty-box touches this season, which offers hope that he can deliver during Chelsea’s favourable fixture run.

The Blues are strong favourites for victory when they host newcomers Luton Town on Friday. The Hatters have only played once this season, a 4-1 thrashing at the Amex, when they conceded 27 shots and six big chances.

Sterling said he was in “a great place” earlier this week, having changed his diet over the summer, and with a great record against newly promoted sides, could be a decent differential to target.

MALO GUSTO

FPL ownership: 3.5%

3.5% Price: £4.0m

Staying with Chelsea, Malo Gusto costs just £4.0m and could be a useful budget addition, given his favourable run of opponents.

The 20-year-old made his full debut at West Ham in Gameweek 2, replacing the injured Reece James.

Despite a disappointing defeat, he used the ball well (96% pass completion) and attempted four crosses, combining well with Sterling on the right.

He didn’t neglect his defensive duties, either, weighing in with two successful tackles, four recoveries/clearances and one interception/block.

It’s worth noting Gusto won’t be as attacking as Ben Chilwell (£5.7m) on the opposite flank, but he did create 24 chances in 21 league games for previous club Lyon last season, so there is assist potential.

Now, the Frenchman could remain in Pochettino’s starting XI while James continues his recovery.

Chelsea are still looking for their first win under Pochettino but will be confident of doing so against Luton in Gameweek 3. Looking further ahead, the Blues sit top of the ticker right up until Gameweek 8, with three home matches in their next four.

It suggests Gusto could be a useful short-term buy, allowing funds to be pushed into other areas of FPL managers’ squads.

ARNAUT DANJUMA

FPL ownership: 0.2%

0.2% Price: £5.5m

It’s admittedly hard to get too excited about owning an Everton attacker right now, given that they’ve failed to score so far.

However, with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United up next, Arnaut Danjuma (£5.5m) might be worth a punt.

His performance was the only positive Sean Dyche could take from their 4-0 thrashing at Aston Villa in Gameweek 2.

The Dutchman was brought on for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.9m), who suffered a cheekbone injury, in the first half and registered a match-high four shots, forcing Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) into a smart save shortly after coming on.

The Toffees will be without Calvert-Lewin’s services yet again on Saturday, which suggests Danjuma will be handed the opportunity to shine from the start against Wolves.

He certainly has the tools to trouble top-flight defences, especially in the wide left role he excelled in for Bournemouth in 2020/21, when he registered 17 goals and eight assists in the Championship. He also scored six times in 11 UEFA Champions League games in his first season for Villarreal.

Four of Everton’s next six fixtures are excellent on paper, too, with appealing games against Sheff Utd, Luton Town and Bournemouth to follow in the upcoming rounds.

Danjuma looked bright in Gameweek 2 and given how poor Wolves’ right side looked last week, could finally help get Everton’s season up and running.