879
879 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    WC team good to go? 3 city attack best over city defenders?

    Sanchez
    Estup - Chilwell - Saliba
    Foden - Saka - Odegaard - Mbeumo
    Haaland (c) - Jackson - Alvarez

    Areola - Henry - Botman - Sarr

    Open Controls
    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      I have Ederson on my WC.

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        what does your WC look like out of interest? I've been between a few drafts, one has Ederson.. one doesn't.

        Open Controls
        1. Feanor
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Very similar to yours. I have Andersen instead of Botman

          Diaz, Rodri, Mitoma and Isak instead of Foden, Odegaard, Sarr and Alvarez.

          Open Controls
          1. Feanor
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Planning to BB GW4

            Open Controls
    2. CheesyZoot
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I also have gone Edersen as it stands, most nailed route into the defence

      Open Controls
  2. JoeSoap
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bench

    A. Colwill (luton)
    B. Pinnock (cp)

    Have Chilwell as well.

    Open Controls
    1. Urban Cowboy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Goat
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      b

      Open Controls
    4. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  3. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who has a little chance to get assist or maybe score a goal ??
    A- Rúben Dias
    B- Gvardiol

    Open Controls
    1. Subzero (-4)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Both very little in this pep system. Ruben might get a goal or two this season from corner/set piece.

      Open Controls
    2. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A maybe

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Thx guys

      Open Controls
  4. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ballers G2G? wanting to role the FT and get some MITB (currently 0.0)

    Pick
    Gabriel, Chilwell, Estu
    Saka, Odegaard, Rash, Mitoma, Mbeumo
    (H)aaland, Watkins

    Turner, J.Pedro, Baldock, James

    TIA

    Open Controls
  5. Aaa
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Start one:

    A - Pedro
    B - Udogie

    Open Controls
    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    2. RoyaleBlue
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Pedro hands down

      Open Controls
  6. taibi
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Captain, Rashford, Saka or Haaland? Leaning towards Rashford with home fixture and Haaland potentially not starting

    Open Controls
    1. Saka Rice
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Um...Why would Haaland not start? Why are you doing this to yourself

      Open Controls
    2. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Haaland not starting! No one that happens

      Open Controls
    3. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Why would you assume that Haaland won't start?

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good luck.

      Where's the Haaland rest coming from? They're playing once a week at the moment.

      Open Controls
    5. Willmissudimitrypayet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Is he not starting?? Considering Ben Chilwell myself

      Open Controls
  7. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    So when are the leaked team sheets gonna be out?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      6.15

      Open Controls
  8. SMOOTH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    2ft

    A. Pickford to Ederson
    B. Bruno to Foden
    C. Watkins to Jackson
    D. 2 of the 3

    Open Controls
    1. boroie
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  9. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    On WC.. which do you prefer?

    1. Sanchez & Alvarez
    2. Ederson & March

    Open Controls
  10. valderramasbarber
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Early Chelsea team news likely? Seem to get less with them than City/Liv

    Open Controls
  11. Sun God Nika
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Maddisn starting? Trying to find solid news

    Open Controls
  12. rnrd
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Any Chelsea leak?
    Do We know if Gusto starts tonight?

    Open Controls
  13. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    G2G?

    Onana 
    Gabriel, Estupinan, Chilwell 
    Foden, Saka (v), Rashford, Bruno, Martinelli
     Haaland (c), N.Jackson  

    Subs; Turner, Gusto, Baldock, Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Lukakuna
      • 6 Years
      just now

      confident gabriel might start?

      Open Controls
  14. Arvin-ation
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Onana (Turner)
    Saliba Chilwell Estu (Gvardiol, Kabore)
    Fernandes Jota Mbuemo Rashford Saka
    Haaland N.Jackson

    2 FTs and 0.5 ITB

    Gotta burn 1.

    A) Rashford ---> Foden
    B) Jota ----> Foden (Leave 1 more week to re-assess Bruno/Rash)
    C) Suggestions?

    Open Controls
  15. Lukakuna
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    How would you get Chilwell into this team? No money in the bank

    Johnstone / Turner
    Estu Gabriel Cash / Pinnock Baldock
    Salah Rashford Saka Martinelli Mbuemo
    Haa Pedro / 4.5

    Open Controls
  16. Gubby-Allen
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    I am giving something back and playing for everybody else instead of myself. Therefore, my team is below.

    All you need to do is pick the player that you would most like to see, score only two points this GW (or three points if it goes spectacularly well for me).

    Whoever gets the most votes, I will captain him for everyone, to guarantee a few of you a good weekend.

    Onana,
    Gabriel, Pinnock, Trippier, Estupian
    Rice, Rashford. Saka, Mbuemo
    Wissa, Felix Haaland

    12 players so feel free to add who you would most like to score 7 points and I will also make them first sub.

    Open Controls
  17. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Would you start Wissa ahead of Watkins/Saliba?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yes over Saliba

      Open Controls
  18. saihtam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench

    A.Diaby -played full 90min in mid week
    B. Udogie

    Open Controls
    1. Lukakuna
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  19. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Most boring use of 2FT ever.

    Nakamba to Sarr and roll FT.

    Relying on Rashford to actually do something, hence not using 2 to downgrade him and spend funds elsewhere!

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Sensible. If you don’t have urgent moves to make this is the way to go. And a great fixture to show patience with Rashford, good luck.

      Open Controls
  20. Salarrivederci
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench one:

    A: Díaz
    B: Maddison
    C: Henry
    D: Udogie

    Open Controls
  21. Jimmy Boy
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Shaw to Chilwell for a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Lukakuna
      • 6 Years
      just now

      id do it

      Open Controls
  22. Sterling Malory
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Bench order GTG?

    Johnstone
    Chilwell Gabriel Estupinan
    Saka Rashford Mbuemo Ode Bruno
    Jackson Haaland
    Turner Pedro Gusto Beyer

    Open Controls
  23. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Flekken or Edersen on wc?

    Open Controls
  24. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Start one-

    A Pedro
    B Gabriel

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.