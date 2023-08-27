276
  1. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Best move this week?

    Diaz to Maddison?
    Son to Bowen?
    Diaz to Maddison?

    1. KeanosMagic
      • 1 Year
      52 mins ago

      3rd option was Son to Maddison haha

    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      Diaz to Maddison is the only one i would consider

    3. gswc1
      49 mins ago

      Or leave it as it is. Son has been meh but could bang in four next game lol

    4. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Diaz to Maddison.

  2. saplingg
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Gabriel needs to go. Who for?

    A - Destiny Udogie
    B - Matty Cash
    C - Pau Torres
    D - Marc Guehi

    Defence:

    Flekken/Turner
    Gabriel Chilwell Gvardiol Estupinan Branthwaite
    0.4 itb

    1. gswc1
      49 mins ago

      A

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      45 mins ago

      A

    3. waldo666
      • 13 Years
      43 mins ago

      A

    4. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      A but you could do B and bench

  3. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Cash is interesting if he stay OOP, but it's Liverpool, Palace, Chelsea & Brighton up next.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Interesting, I like Digne too.

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      This bud what has swayed me off Cash when I potentially WC, I think yesterdays game was a flash in the pan type of thing

  4. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    My team as it is now:

    Onana
    Estu - Chillwell - Henry
    Rashford - Saka - Mbuemo - Odegaard - Bruno
    Alvarez - Haaland
    ______________________________________
    Turner: Gabriel: Baldock: Mubama

    Potential WC Team if I did it for GW 4:

    Ederson
    Chillwell - Estu - Udogie
    Sterling - Saka - Mbuemo - Bruno - Maddison
    Alvarez - Haaland
    _____________________________________
    Areola: Jackson: Henry: Botman

    Leaves around 0.3 ITB

    So 7 changes basically.

    Would you say this is worth it? And would you make the changes a week early? Or leave until after GW 4 and tinker over the int break?

    Cheers gents.

    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Don't think so tbh. A couple of transfers and your starting 11 will be almost identical. Also benching headaches galore with that WC team. Your current team is pretty good as it is.

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Cheers buddy, yeah I have to agree, I suppose it’s just a case of wanting the changes NOW rather than phase them in, so essentially just patience haha!
        It’s still possible I may WC over the IB to take more advantage of fixtures, but this has give it some context, cheers man.

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Wouldn't WC yet.

      Sterling and Madds in on a -4? The moves are a week late though 😉

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Cheers man! Yeah those moves are a little late haha but the potential is still there before the break of course. Certainly shall consider it.
        United doing my head in but inclined to keep both, especially Bruno (feel easier about losing Rashford) considering Arsenal’s defensive frailties of late.

        A -4 could well be on the cards. I’ll sleep on it anyway, speaking of which, time for me to do just that haha. Night all.

  5. Ballzit
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Jesus expected to start next week or the following?

  6. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Bottomed. Gabriel Salah pedro > trippier Maddison Jackson -4? Any other suggestions ? 2fts, 0.5m itb

    Onana
    Chilwell gab estu
    Salah saka rash mitoma mbeumo
    Haaland pedro

    Turner kabore baldock mubamba

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      No. I wouldnt get Salah out and would try to avoid -4.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        Any suggestions what to do with 2 fts then mate?

        1. krawiecus
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          Id do one or two: if you want Maddison, get him for Rashford, and then if you want to play with that money in attack or for Mitoma or for Gabriel. Or just Gabriel to someone. You have time to jump onto Tripper before good run begins in 2-3 GWs

          1. SpaceCadet
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers mate. Tempted to dump Salah over rash though. Too many funds invested in one player

    2. Nanook
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Good bones there. I’d be tempted to keep Salah as he’s becoming a bit of a differential (given his pedigree). As long as you believe it doesn’t compromise the rest of your choices.

      Gabriel and Pedro are the fires. I’d be open to moving Rash and Mitoma also. Looks like you’d have about 26.3/4 million for those 4 spots?

      Udogie or soon Botman (if not injured) for Gabriel. Could play Baldock v EVE this week if u wait.
      Alvarez or Jackson for Pedro.
      Maddison, Sterling, or Diaby for Rash and Mitoma. Lots of options. Rash probably needs to be the fall guy for you to raise funds to upgrade Pedro.

      Go with your instinct in Maddison plus Jackson but I’d do it for Rash and Pedro. Should leave you about 11.5 in Mitoma and Gabriel to move to Botman and Diaby/Sterling after the break?!

  7. jimbe4mXL
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    33 points. From 900k in GW1, to 3,6m in GW3, what a start 😀

    1. Mark Colonel
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      68 points. From 2,5 milion to 600k

  8. krawiecus
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Pickford & Eze to Areola & Maddison for -4 or hold? (and then 2FT for international break)

    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      I think I’d do the -4.

  9. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    May be on for a -4 here.. What we do reckon?

    Gabriel out- Udogie/Trippier/Cash a few guys on radar +
    Maybe Martinelli/Rash out too with Foden/Maddison likely.

    Pickford.
    Chilwell, Henry, *Gabriel.
    Fernandes, Martinelli, Rashford, Saka.
    Watkins, Alvarez, Haaland.
    Turner, Estupinan, Beyer, E. Anderson.
    1ft, 0.3m ITB

    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Marti to Madders looks good (obviously could backfire any given week). Could play Estu and avoid the hit.

    2. gswc1
      18 mins ago

      Gabi to Udogie, leave others until next week

  10. The Yorkshire Pirlo
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    What was the reason for Akanji not being in the squad?

    Switch him to another City asset or Udogie as my free this week? Or play Estu and bring in Maddison for a mid…

    Pickford
    Akanji* Gusto Chilwell
    Saka Foden Mbeumo Bruno Rashford
    Haaland Jackson

    Turner Pedro Estu Saliba

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Play Estupinan. Akanji was sick, defintely dont get another city, roulette esp when he is back

  11. outernational
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Who to take out?

    1. Rashford
    2. Martinelli

    And who to bring in?

    A. Sterling
    B. Diaby

    1. Yav
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      2A

  12. R.C
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Why is everyone selling Diaz?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      I think it's because Darwin did well second half yesterday and his starting spot might look less nailed on. I think after Salah he's the most naiked in attacker and Gakpo, Jota, Darwin will rotate but Darwin will more srarts tgan thd other two.

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      "Everyone"? 96% don't even own him.

  13. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Price changes 28 August

    Risers: Saka 8.7, Rodrigo 5.7m Andersen 4.6

    Fallers: Johnson 5.9, Calvert-Lewin 5.8, João Pedro 5.5, McBurnie 5.4, Thomas 4.9, Nelson 4.9, Brooks 4.9, A.Onana 4.9, Clark 4.9, J.Murphy 4.9, Yates 4.9, Fleck 4.9, Perišić 4.9, Iroegbunam 4.4, Yarmolyuk 4.4, Muric 4.4, Clyne 4.4, Riedewald 4.4, Tsimikas 4.4, Shoretire 4.4, Hendrick 4.4, Krafth 4.4, Hodge 4.4, Jordão 4.4, Lamptey 3.9

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Onana drop!

      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        The Everton midfielder 😉

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        39 mins ago

        Good good, back into 2 up territory. Cheers, Rainy

    3. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      That's Amadou, not André, Onana

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        39 mins ago

        To clear up any confusion, you should write "A. Onana" 😉

        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          just now

          😛

  14. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Rashford -> Madders

    Yes or no?

    1. KingZamalek
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Only if Rashford is about to drop in price before deadline and Maddison is about to rise.

  15. Nanook
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Thanks Rainy

    Perisic still listed as a defender and down to 4.9. He has been substituted as a left winger only under Ange. If Son moves into the 9 role or there was an injury along that front line it’s possible he could get a run of starts.

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      If Richarlison is dropped, that is a very likely scenario. Not sure how many minutes he'd get though.

      1. Nanook
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Tough to know. But he’d be in the goals and assists playing LW plus get the defender points. And he wouldn’t take up an attacker spot in our teams. If I felt he’d get even 3 or 4 starts in a row I’d be tempted.

  16. DropkickMurphys
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    I still don’t know what irritated Arteta that he suddenly doesn’t play Gabriel? Is he channeling Pep even in this way? (similar to Cancelo situation)

    1. Nanook
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not sure those of us on the outside will ever know. But they haven’t looked as fluid as last year yet. How much of it is formation and not playing a settled back four? How much is Xhaka v Havertz? How much is missing Jesus’ interchange out front? Or a combination even.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        tactical

      2. DropkickMurphys
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah I’m surprised how they hide important stuff like this in modern era where everything is online but my guess is it’s similar to Aubameyang situation, trying to stubbornly show that he’s the boss or something.
        I haven’t been able to watch their full games but from what I could see, probably combination of all.

  17. aarrgghh
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Ooops lucky me.Forgot Onana on the bench and got Turner's 3 pointer

