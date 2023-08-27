The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Sunday’s matches on one page.
There’s LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action.
And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.
The usual Scout Notes, which discuss the big FPL talking points from each game, will follow this piece.
SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS
PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
|Total
|Manchester City
|30
|Newcastle United
|23
|Aston Villa
|16
|Burnley
|9
|Liverpool
|9
|Sheffield United
|6
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
|Total
|Manchester City
|3.52
|Aston Villa
|2.44
|Newcastle United
|2.00
|Liverpool
|0.95
|Sheffield United
|0.73
|Burnley
|0.69
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
