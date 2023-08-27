592
  Fantasy Football Friend!
    10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Any news on Botman?

    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      1 min ago

      Did not look good when he went off.

  Bleh
    6 Years
    43 mins ago

    RP. Am I GTG? Or would you do Odegaard > Maddison/Sterling? 1 FT, 0.2 ITB.

    Ederson 
    Chilwell, Henry, Gusto
     Salah, Odegaard, Foden, Mbeumo, Mitoma
    Haaland, Wissa

      (Areola, Estu, Saliba, Semenyo)

    CornerTakenQuickly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      I'd only transfer Odegaard if I had Saka which you haven't. Would recommend keeping him and moving for Maddison in GW8. Spurs best fixtures are GW 8-12. You've got a double up in Chelsea defence which I reckon is solid

  Mark Colonel
    2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Fantasy Cheat Sheet, enjoy 🙂

    1. Mbuemo
    2. Sterling
    3. Bowen
    4. Maddison
    5. Diaby
    6. Saka
    7. Odegard
    8. Mitoma
    9. March
    10. Luis Diaz
    11. Jota
    12. Bruno
    13. Rashford
    14. Foden

    Choose wisely

    Bleh
      6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Salah will be on there soon enough.

      PartyTime
        2 Years
        just now

        Lol

    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Got 5 out of those already 😛 so can't choose further

  OptimusBlack
    10 Years
    41 mins ago

    Pedro >
    A- Awoniyi
    B- Antonio
    A or B Cost -4 pts
    I have great bench Cover but really want to do one of those moves

    yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      35 mins ago

      Why -4 if good bench?

      OptimusBlack
        10 Years
        just now

        I like 2 options as apunt

    FATHERLESS SON
      6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Join me with B!

  Danno - Emre Canada
    8 Years
    40 mins ago

    How many others in the play Pedro over Cash club please? Just be a few, pleaseeeeee group hug

    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      20 mins ago

      I've got his 1 pointer and Estupinan. As well as Mbeumo and Henry.

      6 points out of the 63.

      With more luck could have had Cash and 78 points.

    cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      17 mins ago

      How about time in the penalty box?

    Danno - Emre Canada
      8 Years
      13 mins ago

      I was split 50/50 with Pedro or Cash chose the former due to Encisos injury even though we knew Ferguson was starting. Would have got me 81pts oh well at least didn’t keep the CS
      Which leads me on to most defender points in a game…. Who is it???? I presume TAA, Ivanovic or Alonso? Got to be TAA for that haul isn’t it?

  Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    40 mins ago

    City Triple up, currently have Haaland and Dias. Safest/best value option for mins Foden or Ederson?

    I dont trust rotation with ECL coming up, happy to double on their defence, also means I can get rid of Onana.

    thomashl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Ederson easily

    Bleh
      6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Ederson. Don’t do it to yourself.

      Mark Colonel
        2 Years
        28 mins ago

        And them comes Ortega..

        Bleh
          6 Years
          24 mins ago

          Tbf Areola (bench) outscored Ederson (starting GK) for me this week lol

        Fintroy
          3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Ha ha, mind you that idiot Pep is capable of anything!

  Thanos
    2 Years
    38 mins ago

    Is there a free resource available that gives aggregated statistics by team? I'm looking for data like shots conceded, attempts, etc. preferably by each gameweek.

    lugs
      6 Years
      20 mins ago

      i've had this site bookmarked for ages but never actually use it, but there seems to be loads of useful stuff on there

      https://understat.com/league/EPL

      Thanos
        2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thank you!

    Ricky - it doesn\'t ta…
      12 Years
      20 mins ago

      Understat

      Thanos
        2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks!

    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      18 mins ago

      SofaScore match by match.

      Just search for a club or league.

      Thanos
        2 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks!

    Atimis
      6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Understat and fbref

      Thanos
        2 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks!

  DARE TO BISCAN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Darwin, Haaland, Watkins - front 3 on a WC. Yay or nay?

    (Wissa, Alvarez, Isak also under consideration)

    Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      18 mins ago

      I’d prob go Alvarez over Watkins. What does the rest of your WC look like?

      DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Leno, Areola
        Estupi, Udogie, Andersen, Chilwell, Gusto
        Saka, Maddison, Bruno, Mbuemo, Sterling
        Darwin, Haaland, Watkins

        (also looking at Diaby, Foden, maybe Gvardiol for Estupi)

        Pedersen
          4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Henry instead of Andersen. Probably his only goal he will have all season.
          Darwin is a trap. Get Alvarez or Wissa instead

          DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 Years
            6 mins ago

            Yeah, probably won't get Darwin. I really want him to take off, IRL I guess a 'wait and see', for now

            Pedersen
              4 Years
              4 mins ago

              I will add that you should either play gusto next GW, or get Newcastle def already. James will be back and Newcastle got good fixtures

              DARE TO BISCAN
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                5 Years
                1 min ago

                Yep. I'll be playing him

        Scots Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Very nice. I want to make maybe 5-6 changes, so strongly contemplating it myself.

          DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 Years
            1 min ago

            Yep. Was sick of looking at all the players I didn't want. Wasn't enjoying it. Seemed like the right time to refresh.

            I did originally plan to do a triple, for -4 in GW3. But, Gabriel to James and ManU etc being rubbish scuppered that.

  Atimis
    6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Reckon Jota has to go now?
    Or worth keeping as a sole Pool pick?

    DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Salah or nobody imo

      cravencottage
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        just now

        Agree. Diaz may be next best, but too rotation prone. No Pool for now

  1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Preferred option here folks???…

    A- Sterling and Watkins
    Or
    B- Rashford and Wissa

    Cheers everyone!!

    Mark Colonel
      2 Years
      23 mins ago

      B

      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!!

  Khalico
    8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Keep or ship Luis Diaz?

    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Keep

      Unlucky to be the fall guy today.

    MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Why ship?

      Feanor
        14 Years
        just now

        Liverpool have two spots for Diaz, Gakpo, Jota and Nunez

    Feanor
      14 Years
      24 mins ago

      I plan to move Diaz or Mitoma to Sterling.

      Keeping Rodri, Mbeumo and Saka

    M2.0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      12 mins ago

      He came off fatigued against bournemouth. Was holding his groin first half today. Wouldn’t be surprised to see him benched vs Villa with Nunez starting on the left.

    CornerTakenQuickly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Definitely keep. Liverpool have great fixtures from GW5-9

  DannyDrinkVodka
    3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Priority transfer:

    A) Gabriel>Udogie (have Baldock and Kabore)
    B) Eze>Maddison/Mbeumo
    C) Pedro>Darwin

    SollyTheSeagull
      5 Years
      25 mins ago

      A

    Bleh
      6 Years
      23 mins ago

      A

    Woutiraldi
      1 Year
      1 min ago

      B

  SollyTheSeagull
    5 Years
    29 mins ago

    What to do with this team? 1ft 0itb

    Onana
    Chilwell Estu Udogie Henry
    Salah Rashford Saka Mbeumo Eze
    Haaland

    Turner Pedro Baldock Osula

    Rashford to Sterling or something else?

    Feanor
      14 Years
      15 mins ago

      Salah and Eze to Sterling and Maddison

    Mark Colonel
      2 Years
      just now

      Now Eze scores

  Gazzpfc
    6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Which one?

    1 Martinelli Gabriel to Sterling and Ruben free

    2 Martinelli Gabriel Rashford to Sterling Dias Maddison

    ????

    Wobbles
      2 Years
      1 min ago

      1

  GE
    7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Out?
    1) Rashford
    2) Son
    3) Eze (only if bringing in Mbeumo/Diaby)

    In?
    A) Maddison
    B) Sterling
    C) Bowen
    D) Mbeumo
    E) Diaby

    Wobbles
      2 Years
      1 min ago

      2B

  Nightcrawler
    4 Years
    20 mins ago

    That reminded me of the pool arsenal cup final Owen brace

  Pessi
    2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Can I get a current rank check with some of you guys? Genuinely interested in where everyone's at

    Salarrivederci
      7 Years
      10 mins ago

      30K but I've used BB and WC.

      Tbf it worked for me since the alternative route for me would have been son poor, but 30K does sound better than it actually is due to chips used.

    Wobbles
      2 Years
      10 mins ago

      2,800,000 been a rocky start

    The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      10 mins ago

      96k currently

    Traction Engine Foot
      5 Years
      10 mins ago

      180 points, 860k

    M2.0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      10 mins ago

      575k, long way to go though

    Zalk
      12 Years
      8 mins ago

      86k

    Ballito
      7 mins ago

      15k but played WC! Owe Sterling a beer!

    Jack Burton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      5 mins ago

      3 million it's been a struggle

    romperstomper
      14 Years
      5 mins ago

      6 mil

    have you seen cyan
      4 Years
      1 min ago

      156k

    DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      just now

      1,802,712
      Not been the best - waiting on Udogie to sub in, though

    PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      just now

      20k, thanks to Cash

  Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Do we think Diaz will keep his place if Darwin comes into the starting lineup?

    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yup think Diaz keeps his place on the left

  19. Jerse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Why do these podcasters have to behave like door to door sales men/women saying post a like every time you watch a podcast. I don't hear this from people who actually post skilled content on say learning guitar ( which does involve real skill and talent). These podcasters are all as bad as each other. Attempting to over emphasis expert knowledge of a game which is fantasy to con gullable folk into increasing you tube revenue, nothing more nothing less.

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Put up your own podcast and do better than them so.

      Why wouldn't they try and get a bit of money from it.

    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Listen to Always Cheating. Just a nice listen

  20. fgdu
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    I guess mitoma didn’t look too good

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      He was cleaned out of it. Brighton looked great when they were let play in the first two games. Mitoma is still quality but in a team where's there a few attacking options to split points with.

  21. Danstoke82
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Evening all, this move 1FT yay or nay?

    Odegaard > Maddison

    Thanks in advance

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wouldn't move Odergaard just yet. Any other mids instead?

      1. Danstoke82
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Only others are Rashford, Saka and Foden. Not sure I’m keen on moving them.

    2. CornerTakenQuickly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Spurs best 5GWs are 6-10. I'd hold and maybe do a Chelsea DF transfer

      1. Danstoke82
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I Already own Chilwell and Gusto + Jackson?

  22. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    I have to WC here, right?

    Pickford (Turner)
    Chilwell, Estupiñán, Colwill (Botman, Baldock)
    Salah, Saka, Martinelli, Mbeumo, Eze
    Haaland, João Pedro (Woodrow)

    1. Slitherene
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      No

    2. Moneymar
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      No

    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Nope

  23. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Have 2 FT's & JP, should I take a hit?

    Areola ¦ Pickford
    Chilwell Estupinan Guehi
    Salah Saka Bruno Maddison
    Haaland Wissa JP*
    | Baldock Saliba Nakamba

    0.5 ITB

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      just now

      What would the moves be?

  24. Kane5
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would you Watkins to Jackson for a hit?

    1. Moneymar
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Nope

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who's the FT for?

    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      No

    4. We Go Again
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No way

  25. Moneymar
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Would you do Onana to Vicario?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No.

  26. KeanosMagic
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Are Son and Diaz burning platforms?
    Maddison and someone like Diaby appeal - cheaper and returns over multiple gameweeks.

  27. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Watkins......3 assists for a whole 15 points. Time to move on I reckon.

    1. We Go Again
      • 9 Years
      just now

      xG of 0.78. A bit unlucky not to haul today

  28. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Udogie and Henry over Estu this week?

  29. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    'Barn-door' Darwin becomes a consideration, poor lad.

  30. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Boring move, but taken Pedro out for Semenyo to avoid the price drop tonight (just for bench) Was going to do it next week anyway to free up some cash.

