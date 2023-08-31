237
237 Comments
  1. Dazzler
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Martinelli to:
    a) Rodrigo
    b) Mads
    c) Eze
    d) Mbeumo

    Thanks guys

    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

  2. Absolutely Flabulous
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    When I log onto the FPL site on my iPhone I see a cookie icon for One Trust hovering in the bottom left of the screen.

    Anyone else seeing it?

    1. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Nope

  3. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best replacement for Gabriel?

    A) Dias
    B) Gvardiol
    C) Udogie
    D) Trippier -4

    1. Absolutely Flabulous
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      U-Dogg ✅

    2. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      D but not this week

  4. AintAllThat
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Play one of this week:

    A) Martinelli
    B) Watkins

    1. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B

