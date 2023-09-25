275
  1. BrockLanders
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Chilwell & Estupinan to Trippier & Kabore for free?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Anyone else than Estupinan?

      1. BrockLanders
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Saliba or Akanji

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Saliba maybe, CS aren't really a thing lately so you'd rather want a FB that loves to attack.

    2. JoeSoap
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Probably Saliba as well. Estupinan high ownership & more attacking which could hurt if he does well.

  2. Nespinha
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Pick a duo:

    A) Trippier + Bowen
    B) Cash + Son

    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Probably A. Just.

    2. JoeSoap
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Tough A

    3. NUFC1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      A

    4. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      B

    5. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I prefer Ward Prowse more than Bowen

    6. qotsa77
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

  3. Eightball
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    I have Son and Trippier already and 1 FT.

    A) Gusto to Cash/Botman
    B) Sterling to Maddison
    C) Roll

    I have exact money as of today to do these moves.

    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      C

    2. JoeSoap
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Maddy is flagged. Maybe Bowen if you don't have him. Hard to say without seeing the rest of your team.

    3. NUFC1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

  4. JoeSoap
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    What would you recommend this week assuming all are fit?
    Would you start any of the bench players?

    A. Chilwell out
    B. Aerola in
    C. Bowen in
    D. Save/other (1 FT & 0.5)

    Turner
    Kabore, Botman, Estupinan
    Saka, Maddison, Rashford, Mitoma
    Haaland, Alvarez, Watkins
    Johnstone, Eze, Cash, Chilwell

    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      57 mins ago

      A

    2. LC1
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      Chilwell out for another Newc defender

    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      I know it sounds crazy but Chilwell is a hold imo. Gusto out of the next 2 vs Fulham and Burnley so Chilwell has to start.
      Chelsea def very high cs odds in the next 2

      1. Captain Robert Hatch
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Hmmmm, I’m now considering holding a Chilwell a bit longer.

      2. JoeSoap
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yes, could be a hold for now.

  5. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    A lot of money going on Matt Cash it seems but I'm weighing up whether Lucas Digne is the smarter move. Cash is undoubtedly more explosive but Digne also carrys a goal threat (as seen yesterday) and has a better assist return. I know Moreno is a concern, but the latest update from Emery is that he is at least a few weeks away, so any changes there could be addressed in WC.

    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Prepare to be trolled if you go there.

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Tempted myself, was thinking of getting Moreno a little early and having him ready on my bench for when he's fully fit but sounds like he's struggling a bit to make a proper return. I'd like to go for Digne as he'd been consistently good but my worry is that Moreno's issues might settle down in a week or so making Digne a very short term move

      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        54 mins ago

        As Mentaculus says below its far from assured that Moreno will force his way back in any time soon. Moreno's injury was a bad one and with Digne bang on form Emery will see no reason to rush him back.

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          23 mins ago

          True, will maybe hold off this week given the fixture and assess things next week

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I think he is. I've been championing Digne all season & have had him since WC4. Not sure if I'd even agree that Cash is more explosive - his threat varies quite a bit depending on Emery's tactical tweaks while Digne has been bombing forward all season. And Emery's latest comments on Moreno (plus Digne's performances) are starting to make me wonder whether he'll even be an automatic replacement anytime soon.

  6. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    With Gusto's injury is it now worth risking starting Chilwell (FUL a) over Cash (BHA h)?

    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      It's a decent fixture, but he's not guaranteed anymore and that, for me makes him dispensable..

    2. HurriKane
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Who knows Poch may even start cucurella

      1. FPLEL
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        A couple of Chelsea fans I know reckon there's 0% chance Cucurella starts over Chilwell at LB - but, ya know, Poch..

        1. Funkyav
          • 14 Years
          just now

          those chelsea fans clearly dont understand how percentages work

    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      He starts for sure, he is a hold

    4. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Even if I knew Chilwell was starting, I would still pick Cash

  7. LC1
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Afternoon all!

    Good to save FT this week?

    Areola
    Botman Cash Bell**
    Son Maddison Rashford Mbuemo Saka
    Haaland Alverez

    Estu Udogie Archer

    1FT and 1.8 ITB

    Also trying to work out a plan to bring in Salah for EVE with no WC left!! Ahhhh!

    1. JoeSoap
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Probably save & use mini WC to get Salah in. I have Estupinan playing & Cash on bench.

      1. WVA
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Yeah Cash v Estupinan is tough

  8. HurriKane
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Anyone else considering Awoniyi?

    Awoniyi involved in 12 goals in last 12 pl games (9g 3a)

    Fixtures- BRE cry LUT liv AVL whu BHA EVE ful wol

    Great option as a budget enaber if your going big in midfeild

    1. JoeSoap
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      On radar with them fixtures

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Here's nearly the same price as Alvarez but yeah I like him

    3. Captain Robert Hatch
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I’m looking at Serge too

      Mostly wanting to cash in on my Udogie monies

  9. Captain Slabhead
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Just hit the WC and missed last night's rises but hey ho. What do we think? Any changes with with only 0.3m in the bank? Enough to change Rashford to Son if I do it today.

    Areola/Turner
    Tripps/Botman/Udogie/Cash/Taylor
    Salah/Rashford/Diaby/JWP/Saka
    Haaland/Morris/Archer

    Any advice appreciated!

    1. JoeSoap
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Do Rash>Son. As you are playing WC you can change again if you want. Would like Bowen myself on WC with their fixtures.

      1. Captain Slabhead
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Cheers - hurts to get rid as a United but I think you're right!

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      You have Rashford on a WC? That forward line!

      1. Captain Slabhead
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        I know! TV was shocking.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Morris as your 2nd FWD does not appeal and you don't have much itb to upgrade

    4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      That other poster is correct you need to get rid of Rashford. Maybe Mumaba as a non playing instead of Archer - and Son in for Rashford. Son captain option v Luton gw8
      Morris can be changed to Foster when he is available again. Foster has some nice fixtures from g10

  10. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12969779/arsenal-may-need-to-sign-ivan-toney-in-january-with-gabriel-jesus-and-eddie-nketiah-not-enough-says-paul-merson

    Paul "Arsenal will absolutely slaughter them... absolutely rip them to shreds" Merson says Arsenal looked a bit weak on Sunday and may need to buy Ivan Toney. This guy is comedic gold

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      😆

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      It's amazing that he has a job title like, football pundit... he just spews straight bs and gets paid for it.

    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      He is an Arsenal fan, they are naturally delusional.

    4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      20 mins ago

      I am convinced the only reason Merson is still at SKY because if they sacked him no one else would hire him. Plus he would hit the bottle again etc.

  11. WVA
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Would you and if so how would you fit Trippier into this team?

    Areola
    Cash Botman KABORE
    Salah Saka Maddison Bowen Mitoma
    Haaland Watkins
    Turner Archer Estupinan Udogie

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      No idea how much ITB and FTs

    2. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I wouldn’t bother with Trippier. Your team looks great as is.

    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      1 hour ago

      Leave it that is a team I would like to have, to be honest.

  12. Bleh
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Henry to Burn or Cash?

    Plan is to shift Odegaard > Son next week and possibly Ederson > Leno too.

    Areola
    Estu, Botman, Udogie
    Salah, Odegaard, Maddison, Mbeumo, Mitoma
    Haaland, Alvarez

    (Ederson, Semenyo, Henry*, Gusto*)

    1. Ëð
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Cash

    2. Alonso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Def Cash
      Altho Burn is a good option if can’t afford
      Cash’s attacking numbers are crazy right now

  13. Alonso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Wildcard comes down to fitting in either
    A Son
    B Trippier

    Already have Maddison and Botman

    Starting XI if pick Son:

    Areola
    Bot, Cash, Udogie
    Salah, Saka, Mad, Son, Bowen
    Halaland, Alvarez

    1. Ëð
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      A for sure. Nice team.

      1. Alonso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cool thanks mate

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      What's the combo to compare with?

      Trippier + X vs Y + Son?

      1. Alonso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        The Trip draft is:

        Areola
        Trip Bot Udogie Cash
        Salah Saka Mad Bowen
        Haaland Alvarez

        With neto to rotate in depending on fixtures. Also allows morris for gw7

        Bench with draft A is weak: archer, kabore, baldock

    3. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      My WC is virtually the same at present. I have JWP over Bowen to give me a better 4th def (estu over fodder), that's the only difference. I just can't fit Trippier in without making too many sacrifices. I'd rather have Son than Trippier.

      1. Alonso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Cool sounds reasonable. Yeah if estu wasn’t playing Liverpool city soon I prob would have forced him in. I have my doubts about Brighton with rotation (said that to a friend who has mitoma minutes before he bagged two so what do I know)

  14. Ëð
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Good to hold FT this week? Looking at bringing in Salah in time for GW9. £3.1m ITB.

    Onana, Turner
    Botman, Estupinian, Udogie, Kabore, Beyer
    Saka, Bruno, Rashford, Mbuemo, Maddison
    Haaland, Alvarez, Mubama

    Open Controls
    1. Alonso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Looks like a solid team esp with money in the bank

    2. Boz
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Sounds reasonable. Salah for one of the ManU lads?

  15. SoulShakinTex
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    To Salah or not to Salah, that is the question? Have been thinking for a while to try to get to him by week GW9 or thereabout. It would involve selling Rashford, okay, and downgrading Watkins to, say, Archer. But just realised Son and Watkins is about exact same price as Salah and Archer. So, the question remains, is he worth it? My front 8 at the moment are Saka/Mads/Rash/Mbuemo/Eze/Alvarez/Haaland/Watkins, which also means one of those 8 must be benched each week. And the initial plan now was to lose Rash/Eze/Watkins for Salah/Diaby/Archer. My hesitation somewhat coloured by benching Watkins this GW, obviously. Thoughts, anyone?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      After a few weeks of feeling like everyone is underpriced & its too easy to get the team we want, suddenly value is an issue again, isn't it?

      I'm still on the fence about Salah. To get him GW9 I'd be looking at something like Saka, Diaz & Trippier - Mitoma/Fati, Salah, Botman (-4) and I'm just not sure its worth the sacrifice - especially of that Saka spot now that Jesus is back & starting regularly.

      1. SoulShakinTex
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Value is definitively an issue again. And so is that fence you mention. But I went with Botman now instead of Trippier (and with Bell…) to give me some wiggle room in case I want to get off the fence again closer to GW9. Losing Rashford for Salah is one thing, having to lose Saka is something else.

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      better to have Salah than a pricey 8th attacker on the bench imo, every player in your would be front 7 are from top 7 sides so fixtures not so much of an issue, bar Mbeumo

      1. SoulShakinTex
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Valid point, at least for as long as Alvarez seems fairly sure of starts. Who would you lose and where would downgrade to fit Salah in?

        1. F4L
          • 8 Years
          just now

          your proposed moves are the best i would think, Rashford would have to go for the funds. maybe Mbeumo + Diaby vs Eze + Bowen (if you can afford?)

          Obvious to say, but still a risk to ditch Rashford even if he hasnt found his best form yet with the fixtures but if you want Salah compromises have to be made i guess

  16. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    Chelsea’s next 8 fixtures and their corresponding result from last season:

    Fulham (A) - lost 2-1
    Burnley (A) - lost 2-1 (used Southampton)
    Arsenal (H) - lost 1-0
    Brentford (H) - lost 2-0
    Spurs (A) - lost 2-0
    City (H) - lost 1-0
    Newcastle (A) - lost 1-0
    Brighton (H) - lost 2-1
    United (A) - lost 4-1

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      *9 fixtures, was gonna do 8 but couldn’t leave that United result out, could I

    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yeah can't imagine anyone will want Chelsea players after the next two. Chilwell, Colwill and Sterling are okay to hold for Fulham and Burnley if you have more pressing concerns imo.

  17. King Huth
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Pickford turner

    Saliba trippier botman kabore baldock

    Salah sterling mbuemo foden saka

    Haaland alvarez mumba

    0.0 itb 1 ft

    ———-

    Really want to get son… but not sure how to fund sterling…. Or should i settle with saliba + sterlin for maddison +1

    Thanks!

  18. winchester
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Hi lads, thoughts on this WC draft with 0,1m itb? feel that i should transition into 3-5-2 like everybody else, but that would require downgrading saka+trippier or son+trippier. Fifth midfielder would basically be bowen or diaby.

    areola
    trippier botman kabore cash
    saka son salah mitoma
    haaland alvarez

    (leno anderson archer udogie)

    1. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      I think there's too much value in midfield to be going 442, but otherwise it looks good. I'm in the same boat on WC thinking whether Trippier is worth it, 18 of his 31 points came in 1 game. I'm without at present but not totally happy about it.

      1. winchester
        • 2 Years
        just now

        cheers. yeah trippier is a tough one. could do trippier+son+anderson -> walker+maddison+diaby/jwp. Could also do trippier+anderson+alvarez -> walker+diaby/jwp+wissa. basically it's son vs. alvarez then.
        walker best option form the 5.4m category, right?

    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      i think first sub has to be a good sub these days as rotation hits nearly every week if you own Brighton, Arsenal, City or other top teams. Your sub bench looks too weak to me. Plus, Kabore wont me much of an asset beyond this week so i think you have 10 good starters and weak bench (except for keepter and maybe udogie - depending on who they play).

      1. winchester
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        cheers. that's true. budget strong bench is ideal, having players from those teams.

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      if you want to play 4 back you'll need a better defence

      1. winchester
        • 2 Years
        just now

        cheers. yeah thing is that i am trying to figure out a way to ascend from 4 playing backs to 3 playing back. but, finding it tough to see a solution.

  19. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    Are Spurs in the EFL cup? I cannot see a fixture for them.

    1. Naby K8a
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      went out on pens last round

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        cheers

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      nah lost on pens last round to Fulham 🙂

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        thanks

    3. Alonso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Part of the reason am loading up on Spurs

      Less rotation, you know Son and Maddison will start games if fit

  20. Naby K8a
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Question for Arsenal fans and in general. Would you rather have spent 120m on Victor Osimhen last summer and kept Partey as starter or get Rice and have lack of ruthless finisher to beat City for title?

  21. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Jonny Evans at 4.0 could be a great fourth/fifth defender.

    1. Alonso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Will he start each game?

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      just now

      He is 5th choice, 4th at best

  22. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Rate my timing and transfer.

    I did Chilwell to Botman yesterday after the games.

    One of my first semi rage transfers. I wanted to take the risk of early transfer but after yesterday's massacre I could not take 0.2 price loss.

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Don't love the transfer and definitely don't like the timing ahead of midweek cup games.

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Fair enough. I was fishing for positive feedback that I don't deserve.

        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I just don't like early transfers unless you're going to be priced out as so much can happen in a week but it will probably be fine. Botman is a good pick no doubt about that. Personally I think Chilwell is going to start with Gusto suspended so I'm holding.

    2. boc610
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      im just so against early transfers, whats a .2 loss when you can easily get him anyway after the pressers.?..botman btw had a couple of hairy moments yesterday, holding his back at one point after falling awkwardly but im sure he will be ok ..eep

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        I don't ever do early ones unless it is crazy good and I don't have money later. First time gambling without logic.

      2. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        I think there fear is, if you are .1 or .2 out on a deal within a week or two you will look back at that moment when you didnt do an early transfer (and could have) and it usually entails not being able to sign a premium player so it stings a lot when it happens...

        1. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yep. I made couple of very early calculations to get Salah and might come to decimals.

    3. Alonso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’m gonna go against the grain here - I always make transfers Sunday night. Always builds my value for second half of the season. 1 in every 10 times you’ll be stung but overall the strategy seems to work for me.

      Also picking my team for next gw early stops me doing anything silly later in the week

      1. boc610
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        TV is the most ovrrerated thing in the whole of FPL. its prized on this site like a magical elixir

        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Especially this season where so many of the best picks are underpriced.

        2. Alonso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          I think it depends on the season. If premiums are banging and rest aren’t, it is important. This season it’s less important as mid range options are hauling

      2. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        That is also interesting angle to the topic.

        Leaks are something why I am always online before deadline and push final decisions there - but usually leaks don't affect transfer plans but rather. XI choices.

        My silly choice last gw was to not do Botman on Friday as I planned. I decided to postpone decision to late Saturday since I noticed the late deadline. That stung bad.

    4. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      I did Chilwell to Trippier to save .2 and now think i could do with that 2m elsewhere in the team. I have a 2nd t/fer and was going to do a -4 for the first time this season to give my team a bit of a minor surgery.

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I was close to Trippier but decided to save the 2m. If Newcastle form drops the I would have only cheapie from then. But Trippier is a great pick at the moment.

  23. Esalman
    • 13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Mbeumo keep or sell?

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I own him and i wouldnt have an issue with selling him in order to leverage a Son or Salah move. So, he's a sell for me. Probably next on my chopping block.

    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably has one more week for me - had him from week 1, so I wiil be nervous to send him packing.

    3. Boz
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Keeping for the next 3.

  24. antis0cial
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    On WC, I can't realistically fit Trippier in, so how does this look. Could get Bowen over JWP but would mean 4.0 def instead of Estu as bench/rotation cover.

    Areola
    Botman Estu Kabore
    Salah Saka Son Maddison JWP
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Cash Udogie Archer

    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Great team and as good as it gets imo. Agree with Estu and JWP

      1. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Great thanks!

    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Looks great.

    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      It's good but it also looks quite similar to non-WC teams. Think I would double up on Newcastle defence.

      1. antis0cial
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. I had Gusto, Chilwell, Jackson, Baldock pre-wc so had to really as no bench at all. I've only changed 7 players but I think it was worth it. Other than Trippier the Newcastle defenders haven't (usually) got much attacking threat.

    4. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Sexy as sexy gets.

    5. Baps hunter
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Areola / Turner
      Trippier, Botman, Cash, Udogie, Taylor
      Salah, Son, Saka, Bowen, Neto
      Haaland, Alvarez, Archer
      0 itb

      I am not happy with this team, but it has Trippier. I don't know which team is better tbh.

    6. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Thinking similar. What’s your team at the moment? I’m torn whether to wildcard this week or next (when fixture swing is clearer for my squad)

  25. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Gordon? Cheap, has played lot of minutes, Barnes out(?).

    1. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      He's on 4 yellows is the main issues I think, and not many alternatives to move to at that price range, Maybe Neto

    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’ve got my eye on him. Yellows an issue but he’s delivering on the promise he showed at Everton - having better team mates helps!

