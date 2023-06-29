21
21 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Where is the Knight?

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      In search of a tin opener so he can go to the loo.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        The dark knight arises!

        Open Controls
  2. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 51 mins ago

    **Free player comparison tool**

    Compare players from top 9 European leagues

    Great for Fantasy UCL

    https://datamb.football/radars/

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Interesting search tool 😀

      Open Controls
    2. YOU DE ZER BE IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      not bad

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      I use mine meerkats for these tasks.

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        That is not the way

        Open Controls
  3. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Martinelli Jesus Saka
    Havertz Odegaard
    Rice Timber
    Tierney Gabriel White
    Ramsdale

    Depth loading...

    ESR Nketiah Nelson
    Trossard Vieira
    Zinchenko Partey/Jorginho
    Kiwior Saliba Tomiyasu
    Turner

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Depth loading...

      Nwaneri Balogun Pepe
      Patino Lavia Lokonga
      Tavares Holding Walters Norton-Cuffy

      😐

      Open Controls
    2. DBW - Slug Repellent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Saliba in first team

      I'd sell Nketiah and keep Balogun if possible.

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Can't see Arteta dropping Zinchenko.

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        Right. If Rice starts as a single-pivot, an inverted wingback will be needed - that's what Zinchenko does. That will allow a front 5 of Martinelli, Havertz, Odegaard, Saka and Jesus.
        I see the other defenders at the start of the season as Saliba, Gabriel and White. Timber will come off the bench at first.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          40 mins ago

          You don't think Timber can invert from RB? I agree he won't be starting much to begin with

          Open Controls
        2. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          38 mins ago

          Agreed. You reckon any of the Arsenal defenders you expect to start come in at 5.0? Gabriel will be at least 5.5.

          Open Controls
          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            23 mins ago

            I don't know enough about Timber. I just think the first-choice Back 4 are settled, unlike DM (Partey is a weak link), and Xhaka's gone.

            I anticipate the Back 4 I mention will be a blanket 5.5 with Tomiyasu and Tierney perhaps 5.0. A 5.0 Ramsdale will be tempting, but he might be 5.5 now.

            Open Controls
            1. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              I'm pretty sure last season's back 4 will start the new season but Timber will definitely get starts as the season progresses.

              If they're all 5.5 I'll probably go Gabriel. Nailed and good goal threat.

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Decent goal threat, though Saliba still managed a better mins per goal last season in all comps. I think 5.5+ might be too much for Arsenal centre-backs, but I also always feel that way about the Laportes and Rudigers of the past, and Arsenal's fixtures could swing it if their aren't better alternatives.

                Open Controls
    4. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      Just an example, guys. Arteta won't go for the same starting XI in every game. Many more games to take seriously this season, and things can change within games as well with 5 subs and more depth and versatility.

      Open Controls
  4. Tas1985
    6 mins ago

    Yes

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Finally, consent

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.