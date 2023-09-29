152
  1. Sir_Durs8
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Turner Johnstone
    Pinnock Chilwell Botman Esti Udogie
    Son Rashford Saka Mbeumo MGW
    Haaland Jackson Pedro

    Is this bad enough to WC or will Chilwell/Jackson to Trippier/Morris or Awoniyi for -4 suffice?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      yeah, save your wildcard.

      lots of people feel they've wanted theirs recently.

  2. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    I'm 0.1m short of saka to so. Will wildcard gw9 or gw10....what would you do here?

    Currently thinking saka to bowen

    Pickford
    Dias trippier kabore (estu udogie)
    Rashford bruno saka maddison mbeumo
    Haaland alvarez (archer)

    Thanks

    1. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bowen it is then

      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ta

  3. HK123FC
    20 mins ago

    Fwiw I reckon saka will start

    But can do saka -> salah for a free
    Or saka -> son

    Leaning to moving to salah? Worth it?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      I would

    2. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Salah

  4. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    What should I do here?

    Alisson
    Trippier Tarkowski Estupinian
    Mitoma Mbuemo Saka* Maddison* Son*
    Alvarez Haaland

    Turner Saliba* Chilwell* Osula*

    -----------------

    I already did my FT to bring in Trippier.
    Will there be XI this weekend? - Would need a hit to bring another player in.
    All chips available, 0.3 ITB

    1. HK123FC
      3 mins ago

      I’d leave as is

      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Interesting, looking like that so far.
        Think Son and Maddison both play so far.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Probably 10

      no Saka but Spuds should be fine.

  5. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Only three in the scout's pick team 🙁

    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Good omen.

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Scout's Pick has been very poor this season

  6. Hazardous1983
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Start 2 of botman schar kabore and cash

    1. Dogs Of War
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      First three

      1. Dogs Of War
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Two

  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Would you priorities Sterling to Maddison or Bowen?

    Or just go Saka to Son for now?

    Play Sterling on Monday for one last time...

    1. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Saka to Son

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      * prioritise

  8. l@sp0
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Why are so many people buying Schär and not Burn?

    1. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      More nailed and better goal threat

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dunno. His goal threat is way overrated in my experience

      1. el polako
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Nelson Mandela effect.

    3. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      just now

      There isn't much in it, I'd rather save the .5 on Burn. They've scored similarly for the last three seasons anyway.

  9. revelc
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Should i activate my WC?

    Johnstone
    Cash - colwill - estu
    Salah - maddy - saka - rashy - Douglas luiz
    Alvarez haaland

    Tuner - udogie - gusto - mubama

    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      No.

    2. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      i have same problem - should I activate My wc

      Turner - Areola
      Saliba - Estu - Botman - Beyer - Baldock
      Salah - Saka - Foden - Mbuemo - Mitoma
      Haaland - Alvarez - Archer

      i need a boost, just not sure what

    3. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      i dont think so......

    4. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A Newcastle defender in is all

  10. Erez Avni
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    last dilemmas on my WC:

    A. Maddison (got Son)
    B. Bruno

    1. JWP
    2. Diaby

    Cheers

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Bowen? Watkins? Just post your team x

  11. lekalatch
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Areola (Turner)
    Trippier Burn Bell (Cash Udogie)
    Salah Son Bowen JWP Gordon
    Haaland Watkins (Archer)

    0.0itb

  12. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Mbuemo to JWP for free?

    1. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

    2. HotNashville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      yes.
      Mbuemo has gone dry and JWP provides consistent returns

  13. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Given son's injury status best
    1 start son and risk it
    2 start mbeumo
    3 start bruno f

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Don't bench Son! He will start. Its a very loosely applied flag imo - not 100% still but been training

  14. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Choose one:

    A) Chilwell > Trippier (I have Botman)
    B) Saka > Son

    1. Dogs Of War
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

  15. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Start Saka or Mbeumo?

    Fearing a Sala cameo based on the injury doubt

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Waiting till tomorrow probably start Saka if no news

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      that's least likely

      he starts or doesn't feature in my view.

  16. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Will WC gw9 & probably will get saka back, want player for gw7 & gw8, saka to:

    A) son (will get him gw8 for rash if i didnt do his gw)
    B) jwp/bowen
    C) mitoma/march
    D) doucore

    My gut pick is march

  17. WVA
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Can I confirm that Saka trained today and plays Bournemouth next?

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I can confirm that Saka plays Bournemouth next.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I can confirm that Arsenal play Bournemouth next.

        Nobody can confirm Saka today, not even Foo Fi.

    2. Bubz
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I can confirm Saka is a footballer and will play football in his next game

  18. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bench one:

    Saliba
    Estupinan
    Beyer

    Thanks!

    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Beyerinho

  19. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Johnstone Turner
    Gvardiol Estupinan Udogie Botman* Gusto*
    Saka* Maddison* Salah Rashford Mbuemo
    Haaland Morris Archer

    That’s a lot of *stars*. Can I hold or is a wildcard of -4 the way to go?

  20. boroie
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Doing my wildcard next week… is it worth taking a -4 for a one week gamble of…?

    Chilwell, Saka and Jackson
    ->
    Trippier, Bowen & Morris

    1. Nightf0x
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes im doing this gw7 & 8 and will WC gw9

  21. boroie
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Why has Saka went from 75% to 50% today?

  22. Erez Avni
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    last dilemmas on my WC:

    Areola
    Trippier Botman Cash
    Salah Son Bruno Gordon JWP
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Archer Kabore Tarkowski

    A. Maddison
    B. Bruno

    1. JWP
    2. Diaby

    Cheers

  23. wormface
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Hey all , I know I should know but can you tell me if I play my free hit after taking a mi us 8 previous will my previous transfers stand after I hit the free hit button

