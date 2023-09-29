The Scout Picks has gone for a double-up on Luton Town players for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 7.

The Hatters play twice over the next few days, inspiring our team selection.

This week we line up in a 3-5-2 formation, coming in at £82.8m.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski (£4.5m) gets the number one jersey in our Double Gameweek 7 Scout Picks.

The Hatters’ fixtures (eve + BUR) are better than their form but they are at least coming off the back of two much-improved displays against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham.

Even if Luton do concede in both matches, Kaminski should at least pick up some save points – he’s averaging over three stops per game so far.

Luton’s wing-backs are admittedly the more ‘exciting’ picks with their attacking threat, but with a Saturday-Tuesday turnaround, there are no guarantees of successive starts for any of them, a key reason behind our decision to select Kaminski.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier (£6.6m) was unanimously chosen as the best defender by our Scout Squad pundits this week. He was taken off early in Gameweek 6 after banking an 18-point haul and then rested entirely on Wednesday, easing any rotation fears.

After delivering the most successful crosses (16) and creating the most chances (17) of all defenders in the first six Gameweeks, we are backing Trippier to deliver the goods again when Burnley come to St James’ Park.

Three starts in a row is enough to convince us that Gabriel Magalhaes (£4.7m) can cover Arsenal’s defence for their trip to Bournemouth. The Gunners have already kept clean sheets at Everton and Crystal Palace this term, with 12 in 21 away matches since the start of 2022/23.

Meanwhile, the Cherries have failed to score at home since Gameweek 1 and could be without top goalscorer Dominic Solanke (£6.4m), who is carrying an ankle injury.

Nayef Aguerd (£4.5m) offers the prospect of points at both ends of the pitch at home to Sheffield United. The centre-half is always a big threat in the opposition area and has had more ‘big chances’ than any other defender bar Fabian Schar (£5.0m) since making his Premier League debut last season.

He will entertain a Blades’ defence that has conceded more attempts from set plays (38) than any other side in 2023/24 so far.

MIDFIELDERS

