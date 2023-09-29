40
  1. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    chances of saka starting?

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      13

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Castagne

    3. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      WetLEGSS

  2. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    G2G or do I need to use WC?

    Flekken
    Botman*, Estup, Kabore
    Mitoma, Rash, Saka*, Salah
    Morris, Haaland, J.Alvarez

    Turner, Enzo, Udogie, Gusto**

    0FT, 1.8ITB

    Thoughts pls ?

    1. Zilla42
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      FWIW - I would save the WC and see what happens. WC may come in handy a bit later.

  3. Get up ya bum
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Hope Saka is out so I can do bench him and do Eze to Bowen this week

  4. Zilla42
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Start Pickford or Areola?

    Thanks for your input.

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      neither has kept a cs yet, so probably both will this week, but since you have to choose one, Pickford for me

  5. Boomerang V
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Please I need honest opinions about my WC draft:

    Areola Turner
    Trip Walker Estu Cash Taylor
    Salah Son Bowen Mitoma Anderson
    Haaland J.Alvarez Morris

    0 itb

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Just don't feel the love for Morris.

      City attack is good but fixtures get tricky for their defence plus blocks you to a 3rd attacking spot.

      If this was my WC I would not go Burnley or Luton, ditch Morris to Archer and Walker to Spurs defence, upgrade Anderson to Gordon then you possibly still have cash left to do something with Taylor.

    2. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      41 mins ago

      I think you should lose Salah. Too expensive when you already have Haaland and son

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        39 mins ago

        I don't think losing Salah is good. Who should he get instead?

        1. Get up ya bum
          • 14 Years
          34 mins ago

          Maddison and rashford over Salah and Morris for example. With change left to upgrade others

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            32 mins ago

            No way

          2. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            30 mins ago

            Then he has cash ITB and benching headaches like many on here

            1. Get up ya bum
              • 14 Years
              27 mins ago

              Rashford and Archer instead of Morris and Anderson. You can view rashford as a placeholder for Saka. Maddison and saka easily outscore salah and Morris. I'd use the change to put Trent in defence

              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 4 Years
                25 mins ago

                People are using their WC to get Salah in and you want him to get Rashford?

                1. Get up ya bum
                  • 14 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Yes. Or Saka/Watkins/Darwin/Odegaard/Jesus etc

                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 4 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Have you used your WC yet?

    3. stooshermadness
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      You've got a structural problem. Do you plan to play Morris in a 3-4-3 after GW7 ? Are you okay w/o Saka, currently the highest scoring midfielder ? With Salah in, I'd downgrade Son to Maddison and upgrade either Anderson (3-5-2) or Morris (3-4-3)..

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        He can get Saka if he leaves Anderson in midfield.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Salah Son Saka Bowen Anderson

          1. Get up ya bum
            • 14 Years
            17 mins ago

            Look at Tottenham's fixtures from gw8 to 13. Maddison is a the biggest no brainer for any wildcard team

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Have you used your WC yet?

      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        He will need to get rid of Morris and Walker

    4. Boomerang V
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      good advice! cheers

    5. Boomerang V
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      My plan is Son / Bowen to Maddy / Saka, but I'll need .3 somehow

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        You can always go Botman instead of Trippier. I think Saka, Son and Salah are "need to haves" plus Bowen is an awesome pick!

        Your WC though, GL!!!

  6. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Best cost/fixt

    1.brantwaith 4.0
    2 regullon 4.4

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Tarkowski 4.4

  7. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Ideas for best 1 week punt (will WC in GW8)

    1) Any FWD up to 8.0m
    2) any MDF up to 9.7m (if Saka not fit)
    3) any defender up to 5.2m

    1. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Bowen, rashford, Jesus, Darwin

  8. seewhyaxe
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    DZ, Would you start Beyer over any of the following 3?

    Botman, Schar, Cash (assuming all fit)

    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Maybe over cash but not much in it

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I've got Bell and have him starting but I am getting bad vibes and may just play Disasi. Everton away is going to be another "try and park the bus" affair for Luton plus Burnley although not great, their attack can score goals.

    3. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Na

    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Beyer has Newcastle and then might have a chance keeping a clean sheet Vs Luton, might not...

    5. seewhyaxe
      • 6 Years
      just now

      thanks mates!

  9. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best option here?

    A) Chilwell & Jackson -> 4.6 (Burn/Digne) & Watkins
    B) Chilwell & Jackson -> Trippier & Morris
    C) Gvardiol, Saka & Jackson -> Trippier, Diaby & Alvarez (-4)

    Onana
    Estupinan, Gabriel, Gvardiol
    Saka, Son, Sterling, Foden, Bruno
    Haaland, Jackson

    Turner, Chilwell, Usola, Baldock
    Bank 0.1m, 2FTs

  10. afsr
    • 7 Years
    just now

    I practically have no bench for this week. Any hits needed?

    Onana
    Botman, Beyer, Estu
    Son, Rashford, Bruno, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Alvarez, Morris

    Turner, Saka, Gusto, Chilwell

    0FT, 0.2 ITB

