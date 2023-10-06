We’re backing Tottenham Hotspur’s form to continue in Gameweek 8, with the north London outfit supplying three of our Scout Picks.

The Scout Picks selection draws on the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam earlier this week.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

With a favourable home fixture, Fulham’s Bernd Leno (£4.7m) is our chosen goalkeeper for Gameweek 8.

No team has scored fewer times than Sheffield United this season, who have created just two ‘big chances’ in three away matches. They are also bottom for shots and expected goals (xG).

If the Blades do somehow spark into life at Craven Cottage, the fact Leno is averaging one save point per match in 2023/24 should come in handy.

DEFENDERS

Pedro Porro (£5.1m) gets into the Scout Picks for Gameweek 8 on the back of his potential at both ends of the pitch.

Luton Town are bottom for shot accuracy this season, while their poor defence boosts the attacking credentials of Spurs’ full-backs. Since making his first start in Gameweek 2, Porro ranks second among defenders for shots (nine) and joint-fourth for chances created (10), earning two assists over that period.

Matty Cash (£4.9m) was chosen by three of our four Scout Squad pundits.

Aston Villa’s marauding right-back has attempted more shots than any other FPL defender in 2023/24, with three of his 14 efforts arriving in his last road trip, a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, when he ventured forward against Brighton and Hove Albion in Gameweek 7, he provided the assist for Ollie Watkins’ (£8.0m) opener.

Joachim Andersen (£4.8m) is the pick of the Crystal Palace defenders as they prepare to host Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper’s side were the Premier League’s lowest scorers away from home in 2022/23, while Palace have already kept three clean sheets this term, the joint-most in the division. As a result, every member of our Scout Squad panel selected Andersen, who has already attempted seven shots and created eight chances for his team-mates.

MIDFIELDERS

