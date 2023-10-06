325
325 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Why is arteta pushing saka so hard man…
    I hope he start from bench

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Quality and resilience. Expect him to be ruled out of England duty, after Sunday.

      Open Controls
    2. Connor's Calling
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I can’t help but think he’s trying to fool Pep a bit, and he’s not fit.

      Open Controls
  2. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Laughable that some one want to stick to City defence and Ederson when nobody on WC will be picking them 😆

    Avoid the headache.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Just saying!

      Open Controls
    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Fighting on a Friday night

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Just making sense

        Open Controls
    3. David Parkinson
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Gvardiol to Charlie Taylor on the cards, here.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        You will be better off 😆

        Open Controls
    4. Threat Level Midnight
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Just say you're scared of what not owning could mean for you. It's easier than projecting your nervousness in a strange way.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Cash is going to outscore any City defender you try risk. So is Botman, Anderson and even Tarkowski.

        But hey, if you want to bet on Pep benching your loved City defender or Ederson conceding one a game, then so be it 😆

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I guess you can leave some love in your heart for Walker, the most nailed City defender.

          Open Controls
  3. Tango74
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    What shall I do 🙁

    Saka or rashford to son for -4??

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    2. NotsoSpursy
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Keep saka

      Open Controls
  4. mdm
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who makes way for Son?

    A. Mbeumo
    B. Foden
    C. Sterling

    Open Controls
    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Effe
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. West End Exile
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  5. PScholes18
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Which is best?

    A: Diaz and Archer + 3,9 def
    B: Palmer + Alvarez +4,0 def

    Got both Haaland and Salah.

    Open Controls
  6. NotsoSpursy
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Salah or Haaland captain?

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I've gone Salah (and Son VC)

      Open Controls
  7. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best swap for Estupinan?

    A Cash
    B Digne (allows me to do Saka to Son for free)
    C Anderson
    D Udogie

    Open Controls
    1. Da_Peachtree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Cash or Digne based on upcoming fixtures. Careful with Digne because he is one yellow away from suspension. I have both cash and Digne in this week because potential for attacking returns is so high.

      Open Controls
  8. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best Estupi replacement? On a WC and already have the usual suspects.

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      4 mins ago

      Lampshade

      Open Controls
    2. Boz
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Schar

      Open Controls
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Assuming the usual suspects are Cash, a Spurs fullback and a Newcastle defender, I'd go with Andersen at Palace. Good to start this week, the usual suspects can cover the next 2, and then Palace have a good run of fixtures

      Open Controls
  9. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best combo on WC?

    Areola Turner
    Trip Cash X Burn Kabore
    Salah Son X Neto Gordon
    Haaland X Archer

    Which combo?

    A) Watkins, Bowen, Udogie 0.1itb
    B) Alvarez, Maddison, Porro exact money

    Open Controls
  10. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any news on Diaby?

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Training with team tomorrow

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Working with the squad tomorrow morning but according to Emery not 100% he will start.

      Guess it is how much you trust Emery.

      Open Controls
  11. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Salah capt lets go!
    Also start saliba instead of pinnock ya?

    Open Controls
  12. Rico123
    10 mins ago

    Think due to injuries I’m hitting WC button earlier than I’d have liked. I’m VERY tempted by this no Haaland team - what do you think? (*s are transfers in)

    Areola* (Turner)
    Trippier* Porro* Cash (Saliba Taylor)
    Salah* Son* Maddison Saka Bowen
    Alvarez* Watkins (Archer*)

    £0.5m left in bank

    No Haaland obviously a risk but I think I like it

    Open Controls
    1. Rico123
      9 mins ago

      Edit - Taylor also should be a * as a transfer in for Baldock - not that that really changes things

      Open Controls
  13. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    a. Morris --> DCL, play Beyer
    b. Estupanian --> Cash, play Morris

    will use WC after this gw

    Open Controls
    1. Rico123
      6 mins ago

      B for me - not convinced by DCL and think Cash is a long term hold, plus Morris nailed and on pens

      Open Controls
  14. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Might just cap Son this gw

    Open Controls
    1. Rico123
      8 mins ago

      I will be once I hit wildcard (was on Maddison when I didn’t have Son before injuries forced my hand on wildcard)

      Open Controls
  15. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Can’t afford bowen unfortunately… is JWP a credible 5th mid instead?

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Absolutely

      Open Controls
  16. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any issues with my wc?

    Areola
    Trippier - Udogie - Cash
    Salah - Saka - Son - Bowen - Diaby
    Haaland - DCL

    Strakosha, Taylor, Lamptey, Mubama

    I am a bit concerned Diaby maybe does not start. I could do Diaby + DCL > Neto and Watkins - what do you think of this move? 0.0ITB

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sorry that last line is wrong, I forgot how I had Watkins lol.

      Open Controls
    2. Rico123
      3 mins ago

      I definitely prefer the Watkins and Neto move to DCL and Diaby - think Watkins is hard to ignore at the moment

      Would maybe consider a more nailed extra defender than Lamptey too but that’s hardly going to make or break your season

      Thoughts on my WC above very welcome!

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        thanks I messed up, that line about diaby to watkins does not work lol. I did find a way to watkins at like 8am, but forgot now haha

        Open Controls
  17. Boz
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Cap?

    A) Hauland
    B) Salah
    C) Son

    Thinking Salah (never back the early KO)

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Trippier

      Open Controls
      1. Boz
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        A la Leighton Baines. Never cap, never bench.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Always cap 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Boz
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Good luck!

            Open Controls
    2. CheesyZoot
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    3. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
  18. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Just looking for some last min opinions on these decisions gents

    Turner
    Burn - Cash - Trippier
    Diaby* - Maddison - Salah - Son - JWP
    Haaland - Alvarez
    ________________________________
    Areola: Archer: Zouma: Kaboré

    0 FT’s, 0.1 ITB

    Did Botman > Burn for FT

    Play:

    A) Turner or Areola
    B) Burn or Zouma
    C) Diaby or Archer

    Thanks very much 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Atwood
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Jealous of what your team value must be.

      Areola, Burn, Diaby

      Open Controls
      1. Rico123
        2 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Cheers mate

          Open Controls
      2. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Cheers buddy! It’s that GK decision that’s more doing my nut in haha! Cheers, it’s 101.7 now, WC’d last GW, I like it as I’m not seeing many at all with Trips Salah Son Maddison and Haaland in, just hope it can do well again this GW

        Open Controls
  19. Big Ronnie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Think i've decided on a no Haaland WC. Which option for the last 3 slots below? Thinking A although the 2 South Americans after the international break is a worry.

    A) Cash, Diaz, Darwin
    B) TAA, Diaz, Archer
    C) TAA, Chukwuemeka, Darwin

    Areola, Turner
    Trippier, Porro, Anderson, Taylor, xxx
    Salah, Son, Maddison, Bowen, xxx
    Watkins, Alvarez, xxx

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Love A

      Open Controls
  20. Atwood
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Areola
    Cash - Burn - Udogie
    Salah - Son - Maddison - Bowen - Neto
    Haaland - Watkins

    Turner - Lamptey - Archer - Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      9/10 all the template picks this week

      Open Controls
      1. Atwood
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah, feels very template I admit.

        Open Controls
        1. Boz
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Bench is a little light. Bowen to JWP and upgrade Lamptey or Taylor

          Open Controls
      2. Atwood
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thinking of maybe going for a Diaz punt over Bowen to mix it up

        Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Liking it! Can’t fault that much, all main areas covered, only thing I can think of is Bowen > JWP perhaps to upgrade bench a little bit I do love it

      Open Controls
  21. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Own Botman + Estupinan

    Whom you replace and for whom?

    A) Burn
    B) Andersen
    C) Other

    Open Controls
  22. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Swaying towards Salah cap instead of Son.

    Open Controls
    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Just went back to Son 😆

      Open Controls
  23. Sausage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Chances of Diaby starting tomorrow?

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      just now

      0% tomorrow. More chance for Sunday

      Open Controls
  24. MannionUK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Why are people ditching Alvarez?

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Watkins form + fixtures. ManC fixtures and potential rotation

      Open Controls
      1. MannionUK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks Bud.

        Open Controls
    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      just now

      He’s +59% up on fplstats.

      Open Controls
  25. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who would be your 3 MUST HAVES on WC?

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Trips, Salah, Son

      Open Controls
    2. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      see no must have player right now, even Haaland (still won't go against him)

      Open Controls
    3. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Nobody is a must have but I wouldn’t go without Haaland, Salah and Son.

      Open Controls
  26. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best option here folks???

    A- Neto(Villa home, Bournemouth away)
    Or
    B- Gibbs White(Palace away, Luton home)

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
  27. MannionUK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    1FT for me this week... Which one?

    A) Sterling to Maddison
    B) Alvarez to Watkins
    C) ??

    Johnstone
    Trippier, Udogie, Gbardiol
    Saka, Mitoma, Sterling, Rashford, Son
    Alvarez, Haaland

    Areola, Estupinan, Kabore, Mubama

    Open Controls
    1. Effe
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      A because Sterling might not even be a starter now

      Open Controls
      1. MannionUK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Why do you say that? Apart from the fact he has been dog poo recently

        Open Controls
    2. MannionUK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      If I bin Mitoma, I could get JWP or someone for 7.1

      Open Controls
  28. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Ldiaz , whays the pitch as to why many bring in? He hasnt delivered in a while
    Whu and tot hav easier gw fwiw...

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.