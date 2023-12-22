45
  1. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Looking forward to some decent points tonight with Watkins (C) and Luiz 😎

    1. boc610
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      that's some quality jinxing

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        😆

      2. FATHERLESS SON
        • 7 Years
        just now

        It’s Xmas so surely not lol

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      Luiz Penalty miss and Watkins benched (rested) for a 1 pointer confirmed

    3. Sprinterdude
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      Imagine most of us have lots of villa and Watkins C
      Imagine the disappointment setting in if it's nearing half time it's 0-0 and the game is slow and dead

    4. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      I got Luiz too, let's go!

  2. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Love having Cash in starting lineup with Archer first sub. I should have a pretty good idea of whether my first sub will be coming in by the end of tonight's match

  3. SirMattBugsby
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Disappointed that Cash might not be starting.. had Archer first sub for a cheeky goal against him 😆

  4. La Roja
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Just got back from brunch. Hiccups.

    Any news on Gordon?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Howe presser above. But, as per, its not exactly news ("we'll see....")

    2. Gazwaz80
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Late fitness test…

    3. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Thanks both

  5. Ravanelli85
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    It seems like Haaland might me be out for a while longer. Tempted to sell him for next gameweek.

    1. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Source?

      1. Ravanelli85
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        apparently he's training separately from the squad still and didn't make the squad for the Everton game. I don't know but potentially out for another month maybe? It's all up in the air.

      2. Ravanelli85
        • 1 Year
        just now

        actually, from what Hurnt said below it sounds more positive. Thanks both. Was just panicking.

    2. Hurnt
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I thought he started individual training yesterday, set back? Source it please

      1. Ravanelli85
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        ah ok, that's a relief. For some reason I thought individual and not squad training was a bad omen.

        1. Hurnt
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          It’s so hard to plan with haaland in doubt

          I hope he’s at least on the bench for the Everton game so we can bring him in gw20

          I have to ask myself if I’m confident putting the armband on him if I’m unsure of his minutes and I’m not sure I am.

  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Where are the anchor links to the individual teams? They make it much easier to navigate to the quotes you need.

    Why has Neale been given the day off for a sesh in Shearer's Bar when there are 8 press important conferences today?

    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      My only wish to Santa is less moan from FPL Virgin next year.

      Amen

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Mariah would never had a hit song with those lyrics.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Wtf is your problem hectoring Neale's holiday? What kind of scrooge begrudges 2 days off at Christmas after the FPL deadline?

      1. SirMattBugsby
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        Mate he's an attention seeker. Unless you're doing it for your own entertainment, don't encourage him.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah fair point. I'm certainly not debating this. Just felt bad for Neale having to put up with this but I guess he knows no-one else is bothered about his day off

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        We should demand a relatively consistent standard from scout because it is a privilege to get paid to watch and write about football. The rest of us have to put up with mundane, soul crushing jobs in order to pay the membership fees that in turn pay the scout staff to watch football.

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          You don't link your job, therefore that's justification to constantly troll Neale?

          1. Hairy Potter
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            *like

          2. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            I just want the site and the articles to maintain a consistent standard. These little instances of slackness get on my nerves.

            It never used to happen back in Mark and Paul's day. The quality never ever slipped back then. In fact, it would take several drafts just to get a community article published.

            1. Hairy Potter
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              The site has gone downhill since they banned Waxys, in my opinion, but the articles are fine.

        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          The best way to combat this is with your wallet. If it's not enough for you, stop paying.

          The folks have been pretty response over the email address when I've had to. Could always do that with any concerns - unless you have & this if you making it be heard.

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            This is a fair point. They are very good at getting back to you on email.

      3. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        😆

  7. Manic M
      14 mins ago

      An ignore button would be worth the membership fee alone.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Fixing the decades old reply fail problem would be worth the membership fees alone.

        1. Manic M
            11 mins ago

            It’s not a reply fail child, it’s a statement.

          • SirMattBugsby
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Getting laid would solve a lot of your problems mate.

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              5 mins ago

              I would have to change my username then and my username is my brand.

            2. Utopsis
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Sex is overrated

          • Hairy Potter
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Maybe troll that Ed gadgie rather than Neale then.

            1. Alan The Llama
              • 14 Years
              6 mins ago

              Have an upvote for using the word "gadgie".

            2. Now I'm Panicking
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              It's tough trolling the Invisible Man to be fair

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        No Haaland on the bench.

        XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Lewis, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez

        SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Kovacic, Gomez, Gvardiol, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Alleyne, Susoho, Hamilton

      3. SirMattBugsby
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Good time for an RMT:

        Flekken
        Tsimikas Lascelles Porro
        Mo Son Gordon Palmer Sterling
        Watkins Solanke

        Areola Archer Kabore Andersen
        9.7 ITB

        Was thinking Sterling to Ødegaard. Trent is another move if Lascelles has lost his spot, but it removes a straightforward move for Haaland.

        Get Ødegaard or Trent? Any other moves?

