Eight pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) took place today.

While there’s nothing that we FPL bosses can do with the information to affect the current Gameweek, there are still some noteworthy quotes to report on ahead of the next deadline on Boxing Day.

NEWCASTLE

Anthony Gordon, Emil Krafth and Sven Botman will be assessed on Friday, while a decision will also be made on Fabian Schar (glute) and Joelinton (hamstring).

Alexander Isak (groin) is 50/50 according to Eddie Howe, meanwhile.

“We’re going to see how Gordon and Krafth are this morning. Anthony is sore, it was a horrible challenge and I was really disappointed with the tackle. Hopefully, he’ll improve quickly. “Emil had a nasty cut on his shin and required stitches, so he’s a bit sore as well. “Joelinton is slightly worse than Schar and we’ll make a decision on them both this weekend. Isak is 50/50.” – Eddie Howe

“Sven [Botman] is good, we will assess him today. I am very pleased with his return – he has looked strong and comfortable. It will take him time to get his rhythm going and be back to his absolute best, but I’m very pleased with his performance.” – Eddie Howe

CHELSEA

Christopher Nkunku played the final 20 minutes as a substitute versus Newcastle United in midweek, scoring in the shootout, but Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he isn’t yet ready to start.

“Everyone was excited because everyone wants to see him fit and involved in the game. It is always good news because we know very well the quality and capacity he has to help the team in a good way. We need to be patient, we need to give him time. We need to provide him the capacity to give his best form. To play from the beginning, I don’t know, it’s too early to see him start the game. In the next few games, weeks we’ll consider him in the starting XI.” – Mauricio Pochettino on Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea also published an injury update via their website, saying Romeo Lavia, Noni Madueke and Lesley Ugochukwu are in “full team training”, while Ben Chilwell (hamstring) is in “partial team training”.

Enzo Fernandez is being assessed after he exited Tuesday’s EFL Cup win after suffering from a stomach bug.

As for Malo Gusto, he “wasn’t considered to play 90 minutes” in that match. Instead, he was given “45 minutes to help the team”.

MAN UTD

Diogo Dalot will miss Gameweek 18 as a result of his dismissal at Anfield on Sunday, while Bruno Fernandes will return from his own one-match ban at the London Stadium.

Lisandro Martinez (foot), Victor Lindelof (unspecified), Harry Maguire (groin), Casemiro (ankle) and Mason Mount (calf) are still absent, but in better news, Christian Eriksen (knee) is back training.

“We have some doubts, some illnesses during the week so we have to see who is available for tomorrow. Hopefully they are recovered, but we have to see. “Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez are not available before Christmas, so mid-January we expect them back. “Mason Mount is similar, into January. Harry Maguire, I expect him earlier [in the New Year] and Victor Lindelof is not available. He has had surgery, so he will be out for a couple of weeks.” – Erik ten Hag

TOTTENHAM

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Brennan Johnson and Giovani Lo Celso are both available in Gameweek 18.

Destiny Udogie and Yves Bissouma miss out through suspension, however.

“Yes, Brennan’s fine – he’s trained all week. Everyone else is okay . We’ve got Giovani Lo Celso back. He’s trained as well. He’s available. Obviously we lose two the lads through suspension but, from last week, everyone else is okay.” – Ange Postecoglou

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp expects Ryan Gravenberch (hamstring) to be available in Gameweek 18.

Alexis Mac Allister (knee) and Diogo Jota (muscle) “are getting closer and closer but are not ready for tomorrow”.

The German also provided an update on Andrew Robertson‘s shoulder injury.

“Andy, I sat yesterday pretty long with him and actually he’s doing well. The problem is a little bit that the shoulder is not there. The rest of the body is fine but we need to be patient a little bit. We need to be patient a little bit longer but it’s fine. “So he can do all the physical work already, which annoys him quite a lot because he’s not allowed for ball training, a little bit of passing maybe and stuff like this – but not properly. “But physically when he’s ready to go, allowed to go shoulder-wise, then I think it’s a short time until he will be back. We all hope it will be in January but I don’t know.” – Jurgen Klopp

ARSENAL

Jorginho (foot) remains a doubt ahead of Saturday’s clash with Liverpool but Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) could return to training today.

Thomas Partey (muscle) is still undergoing rehab and is yet to train with the team.

LUTON

Rob Edwards confirmed that he has the same players available to him as for Saturday’s abandoned game at Bournemouth, barring captain Tom Lockyer.

Marvelous Nakamba’s one-game suspension that he picked up for his fifth yellow card of the season has carried over from last week to this game.

“We’re as we were last week, minus Tom [Lockyer]. Other than that, there’s no changes. Cauley Woodrow was available last week, but the squad is growing so that’s the decision we made. Other than that, we’re the same as last week.” – Rob Edwards

FULHAM

Fulham manager Marco Silva has ruled Tim Ream (calf) and Adama Traore (hamstring) out because of injury.

Raul Jimenez is serving a three-match ban following his sending-off against Newcastle United on Saturday, meanwhile. He’ll be back in Gameweek 20.