Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is nearing, which allows us to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Arsenal, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

FPL Gameweek 20 team news + injury updates: Haaland latest

KAI HAVERTZ

FPL ownership: 1.6%

1.6% Price: £7.1m

Kai Havertz (£7.1m) missed Gameweek 19 due to suspension but is now back in contention for Sunday’s trip to Fulham.

Before his ban, the German international was performing at a very high level, with two goals in four Premier League outings.

In that time (Gameweeks 15 to 18), he attempted 10 shots in the box, with three of those efforts Opta-defined ‘big chances’. He also racked up six key passes, meaning his 2.0 non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) figure was better than any other Arsenal midfielder, highlighting his improvement.

“Your confidence always goes high when you score and contribute. That’s the same with me, I’m happy and now it’s about being consistent with it, regularly week-by-week, and trying to keep that form going.” – Kai Havertz

“Everything is starting to come together. A lot of the things he was doing right, he’s continued to do and now obviously in front of goal, he’s being very efficient. He’s been very positive and he’s been so influential in a good way to his team-mates and the team, but obviously his confidence grows. When you feel loved, when you feel respected and when you feel admired, things are much easier. Your energy is better, your body language is better and I think that’s the way he’s felt.” – Mikel Arteta on Kai Havertz

Deployed in central midfield, from where he can arrive late in the box and get on the end of passes, he could offer a real threat at Craven Cottage in Gameweek 20.

The fact his attacking movement is concentrated in the left-hand third of the pitch is encouraging, too. That’s because Bournemouth continually exploited Fulham’s right zone on Boxing Day, with Kenny Tete (£4.4m) and Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.4m) unable to cope.

Arsenal were beaten 2-0 by West Ham United on Thursday, squandering five ‘big chances’ and Havertz’s penalty box presence was sorely missed, which suggests he’ll return to the starting XI in Gameweek 20. The Gunners then face Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest in January, adding to their appeal.

Havertz didn’t have the best of times at Arsenal earlier this season, but has proved his worth of late and could be a shrewd pick for Fantasy managers on the lookout for a midfield differential.

CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU

FPL ownership: 3.5%

3.5% Price: £7.4m

Christopher Nkunku (£7.4m) might not yet be fully up to speed, but he has still impressed for Chelsea since returning from injury.

In Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, the former RB Leipzig man linked play well as an attacking midfielder, before being shifted out wide for the final stages of his 70-minute run-out.

In that time, he played a key role in Mykahilo Mudryk’s (£6.3m) opener and was perhaps unfortunate not to find himself on the scoresheet, heading over from a free-kick. However, he was involved in just about everything Mauricio Pochettino’s side did well, at least in an attacking sense.

“I think at the moment because he comes from injury he is more like a 10 than nine, more than left or right side. I think at the moment to cope with the demand of the Premier League and what the team needs it’s more in this position.” – Mauricio Pochettino on Christopher Nkunku

Prior to that, Nkunku quickly made his mark with a goal in Gameweek 18. In just 40 minutes of action at Molineux, which included injury time, he racked up four shots and 0.82 expected goals (xG), highlighting his potential.

Now, Chelsea have a decent run of fixtures. They play Luton Town in Gameweek 20, before facing Fulham, Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace.

Nkunku is currently owned by just 3.5% of Fantasy managers but could quickly become part of the template. So, with four good fixtures in five, could prove to be an excellent under-the-radar pick.

PABLO SARABIA

FPL ownership: 0.3%

0.3% Price: £4.7m

Pablo Sarabia (£4.7m) has been involved in five goals in his five Premier League home matches for Wolves this season, scoring one and assisting four.

He’s also put together five starts in a row and, in that period, stepped up in the absence of Pedro Neto (£5.6m).

Creatively, only Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m), Pascal Gross (£6.4m) and Martin Odegaard (£8.4m) have created more chances during that run. He’s also registered a respectable seven goal attempts.

Although Neto was on the bench on Wednesday, Hwang Hee-chan’s (£5.7m) imminent departure for the Asian Cup could see Sarabia get further opportunities in the coming weeks.

As for Wolves, they are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games at Molineux. They’ve also scored in every home match so far ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Everton.

While they are moving in the right direction under Sean Dyche, it’s worth noting the Toffees’ momentum has slightly stalled over Christmas, having lost to Fulham (Carabao Cup on pens), Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Sarabia is a quality player, who has been one of the top-flight’s best chance creators of late. Now being handed a run of starts he can continue shining, making him an intriguing differential enabler in the middle of the park.