  1. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anything worth a -4 here guys? £1.5m in the bank..

    Areola
    TAA - Guehi - Porro
    Salah - Foden (c) - Gross - Saka - Son
    Solanke - Watkins

    Dubravka - Semenyo - Pau - Lascelles

    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      just now

      What move have you already made

  2. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bernardo on wildcard?

    90 minute man and has been playing RW

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Great option.

    2. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      It makes sense

  3. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Saka to Bowen?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      FT? Was thinking of this move too

    3. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Next three fixtures are (on paper) winnable games but as we know the game is played on other stuff

  4. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Trippier > Gusto or Moreno?

  5. Venom Snake
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Play Solanke or Isak?

    1. jam
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I'd Solanke unless you want the differential

    2. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      just now

      That is tough but based on form, not looked at any underlying stats you’d have to go with Dom… surely

  6. theshazly
      7 mins ago

      On WC

      Is it wise to hold on Salah for GW20 ?

      OR

      Do now Salah > Foden and keep funds available for a possible Alvarez > Haaland in GW21 ?

      My current plan :

      Salah > KDB on GW21 deadline
      Alvarez > Haaland on GW22 deadline

      Team:

      Areola ( Dubravka )
      Estu TAA Porro ( Gusto,Taylor )
      Bowen Saka Salah Palmer (Garnacho)
      Watkins Solanke Alvarez

      Need your advices lads!

      1. Udogie-style
          5 mins ago

          Think it's best to hold on to him for this week. Go with your current plan.

        • TitusShambles
          • 8 Years
          just now

          KDB GW21 based on current info feels bold, slightly imo but keep
          Salah for the home fixture given you already have Alv and execute as planned thereafter

      2. Udogie-style
          6 mins ago

          Best option from these?

          A) Lascelles to TAA, Saka to Bernardo -4 (no easy route to Haaland)

          B) Lascelles to TAA, Saka to Foden -4 (no easy route to Haaland)

          C) Lascelles to Coufal FT

          D) Lascelles to Gusto FT

          E) Lascelles to Coufal, Saka to Bernardo (leaves funds for Haaland) -4

          F) Lascelles to Gusto, Saka to Bernardo (leaves funds for Haaland) -4

          Cheers.

          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Are you definitely determined to lose Saka? I sold but I'm on WC and planned to for a while, not sure about doing it for a hit this week. Definitely prefer A or B from the options though longer term

            1. Udogie-style
                just now

                Well if I don't lose Saka i don't have the money for TAA, so would have to do both moves. If I kept Saka, I would just have to replace Lascelles so would need to make one of the C or D moves.

          2. TitusShambles
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            No Bowen has really been hurting me in recent weeks but also one playable keeper is an issue too.

            Do I look at fixing something here for GW20 or suck it and see by rolling the transfer and work on some surgery when Son/Salah depart.

            Dubv - Sanchez*
            Porro - Gabriel - TAA - Lascelles* - Baldock*
            Palmer - Saka - Son - Salah - Gordon
            Watkins - Solanke - Mubama*

          3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            On WC, last decision:

            A) Keep Salah
            B) Move to Bernardo

            Decided on leaving Alvarez, unsure on this. A feels like it's short-term but the upside is certainly there with SHU and Burnley at home in the space of 3 weeks, means I could roll FT next week but would have to go whenever Haaland returns. B feels solid too with Salah with a good fixture this week and then free reign next week to pick anyone and I may go for someone that's more long-term

            1. Udogie-style
                1 min ago

                A

            2. Jullepuu
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Any suggestions? 2ft and 3.2m in the bank.

              Flekken Turner
              Guehi Udogie Gabriel Tsimikas Kabore
              Salah Son Saka Sterling Gordon
              Alvarez Watkins Wilson

              Currently thinking about doing Gordon and Wilson to Bowen and Nkunku

              1. Hotdogs for Tea
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Salah to Foden
                Next week Wilson to Haaland & Son to Bowen

            3. rozzo
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Areola
              TAA Porro Gabriel Branthwaite
              Salah Saka Richarlison Palmer
              Watkins Solanke

              Dubravka Haaland Lascelles Nakamba

              1ft
              0.8 itb

              Haven't got a bench this week. Will sell Salah next week

              A) Nakamba to Elanga
              B) Nakamba to Garnacho
              C) Lascelles to Gusto
              D) Save

              Cheers

            4. g40steve
              • 5 Years
              5 mins ago

              Play one, Salba, Palmer or Cunha?

              1. Hotdogs for Tea
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Palmer

            5. Big Weng
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Bench 1
              A) Estup
              B) Konsa
              C) Porro

              1. Hotdogs for Tea
                • 8 Years
                just now

                B

            6. Thanos
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Gordon to Odegaard on FT?

              1. Hotdogs for Tea
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                Yes

              2. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                What’s attracting you to Odegaard?

