  1. Bobby_Baggio
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Please pick apart my WC team. Or even better say lovely team. For me I'm unsure of the Arsenal double up.

    Areola - Raya
    TAA - Gabriel - Porro - Gusto - Taylor
    Salah - Bowen - Saka - Palmer - Foden
    Watkins - Alvarez - Solanke

    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Probably try get Estu on wild card

      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Instead of Gabriel? Seen as I have Raya

    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Lovely team. I’m not sure about the Arsenal GK.

      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yea thinking same - who else?

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      MITB to get Haaland?

      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Plan is to get him in when I get Salah out

    4. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Salah > ?
      ? > Haaland

      -4 I assume?

      How much left in the bank as it stands? I like Doughty over Taylor if you have the 0.4 spare? If you don't I also would lose Raya to fund this - maybe Dubravka (whilst they're playing awfully now and don't have kind three for their next set of fixtures at 4.2M he's effectively fodder, they're about to get their rest in January to hopefully collect themselves).

      I also would like Estupinan if he is back, more so than Gabriel personally.

      TL;DR:
      So in short, Raya & Gabriel > Dubravka & Estupinan.
      Curious who you bring in for Salah and who you lose for Haaland.
      Nice Foden punt.

  2. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Bench one!

    Son Salah Garnacho Palmer Bowen
    Watkins Alvarez Solanke

    1. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Tough, Nacho probably or Palmer

  3. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    Bit of a benching dilemma. Who to bench from this lot?

    Salah
    Son
    Saka
    Hee Chan (may be injured anyway)
    Palmer
    Solanke
    Watkins
    Alvarez

    1. boombaba
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Jackie Chan

      1. boc610
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        lol, see what you did there... coz he's asian LOL. pure gold.

      2. TitusShambles
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Racist

      3. Thomas Jerome Newton
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Very clever.
        A true master of wit and gay repartee.

  4. YoungPretender
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Areola
    Porro Gabriel Gusto
    Salah Son Palmer Richarlison
    Nunez Alvarez Watkins

    Dubravka Martinelli Cash Taylor

    Thinking to just roll transfer? The right bench order? Want to start cash but worried he just gets a cameo

  5. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Most nailed manc defender if i want to pick on my wc?
    Ake or walker?

  6. _Gunner
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    G2G?

    Areola
    Gabriel Saliba Porro
    Foden Saka Son Salah Bowen
    Alvarez Watkins

    Subs: Petrovic Solanke Braithwite Lamptey*

    1. Rider on the Storm
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Gtg

  7. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    So, still traumatised by my hit for Areola to Leno, I’ve been looking at the stats and Fulham and West Ham seem neck and neck for xGC throughout the season and in the last 2 and 4 GWs. The difference seems to be that while Areola and Leno have similar save percentages for the season (with Leno some way ahead on BPS), over the last 2 matches, Leno has only stopped 1 out of 6 shot (bottom at 16%) while Areola is top having stopped all 11 shots over the same period.

    Given that as recently as the last but 2 out of 4 GWs, Leno was stopping 12 out of 15 (80%), can we put this down as a blip, or has the rot set in for some reason?

  8. Mole
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Pick one from

    A. Gabriel Ful(a)
    B. Doughty Che(H)
    C. Coufal BHA(H)

    1. _Gunner
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

  9. gkoc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Would you do Darwin to Alvarez, in which case Palmer would have to be benched, assuming you already have Foden? 1 FT available

    1. Mole
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

    2. _Gunner
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I would yes

  10. loges787
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    In a pickle in defence due to injury. Need to consider funds for Haaland and of course Son and Salah woes from next week

    Dubravka (Turner)
    Lascelles Taylor Livramento Porro
    Salah Son Foden Palmer Bailey
    Darwin Solanke Watkins

    Is it worth rolling my FT this week to deal with Sin/Salah or would you fix defense first? I've got a solid midfield so benching one of the two next week wouldn't be the end of the world.

    I'd like TAA..

    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      I don't know who the 5th defender is but it needs fixing, you have to play 3 of them regardless and at the moment you'll be lucky to get any points from the defence depending on how generous the BPS feels about Porro

      1. loges787
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Oops my bad.

        It's Maguire!

  11. Ohh1454
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Thoughts on Gordon > Foden ?

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tempted myself

    2. gkoc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Iwould do it for sure. Foden can be a good long term option as well, and when he is on form, not a lot of players can match his level.

  12. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Lascelles Gordon Haaland >
    TAA Bowen Alavrez
    For -8
    Yaaaay
    Nope

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Think that pays the -8 plus more this week alone

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

  13. TitusShambles
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Interested to know how people have scored points wise this month so far.
    Have had a pretty dire month and made some poor decisions and took hits and feels like I’m losing ground big time.

    Currently on 301

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      282

    2. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      just now

      316 for me. Was going well but red arrows the last two gameweeks, 9m rank this gameweek.

  14. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best Gordon replacement please…

    A. Foden
    B. Bowen
    C. Garnacho

    Cheers

    1. Mole
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      A or B. Short term B for me. Just don’t know how long this Bowen streak is going to last

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        ALL SEASON BABY!

      2. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Also, FWIW, it's not a "streak" or "purple patch" that's just Bowen. He's not gone more than two games in the PL this season without an attacking return and I think he's joint top or even 1st for goals excluding penalties...

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      It's not a streak, did the same in 21/22

    3. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bowen for long term, Foden for short

    4. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      If Paqueta is injured and Kudus off to AFCON, then it probably will be a bit trickier for West Ham / Bowen owners moving forward.

      On the other hand he is nailed OOP and with Benrahmas miss yesterday he might even be back on pens in the next couple of GWs (unless Paqueta is fine or JWP is next in line).

      Think Foden against SHU looks a bit more fun than Bowen against Brighton for sure.

    5. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cheers all

  15. Mole
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Saka Ful(a)
    Or Palmer Lut(a)

    Saka form over last five gws now a concern

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He should have scored las night. I’d start Saka

  16. pstokes2010
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Will Palmer lose penos with Nkunku back? Just saw Nkunku has a 90% conversion rate and he will want them as the main striker.

    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Doubt it, but nobody on here will know for certain.

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably but don't think Palmer has missed

    3. WVA
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

    4. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Palmer has 100% does he not?

      Sterling also wanted the penos, and Enzo. I would like to take them too if I get the added goal bonus for a scored goal though I am not on a contract.

      We have to wait and see, but if Palmer loses pens, then we can consider swapping him out again.
      Has served me well since GW9

  19. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Foden or bilva as Gordon replacement?

    1. Rider on the Storm
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Foden

    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I just went Foden, mostly for the imminent price rise. Shoulda gone Bilva.

      1. The Red Devil
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah, bilva goes on this crazy points scoring streaks randomly, so a bit confused between him and foden

  20. Rider on the Storm
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which goalkeeper should i play?
    A - Martinez (BUR)
    B - Areola (BHA)

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A

  21. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who is the best mid to invest in?

    A...foden

    B...bowen

    Does foden become a minutes risk when haaland and kdb return?

    1. Rider on the Storm
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Both

      1. Rider on the Storm
        • 12 Years
        just now

        But bower first

    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I brought Foden in now for short-term cos I don’t have Álvarez. I’ll probably keep him until end of Jan and switch to KdB.

    3. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yes
      B

  22. n14mul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Porro to moreno anyone?

    1. Rider on the Storm
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'm waiting for the Emery presser to see how long Digne might be out for but looking at Tsimikas/Digne - Moreno/Estupinan, or both. Might allow me to bench Porro til VDV and/or Romero back

  23. Junks
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    On WC...

    Estu or Saliba? already own Saliba

    And is Saka a stick or ditch?

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Estu!

      I just ditched Saka for GW20...

  24. The painted man
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Does anyone on here know where I could check the stats for players shots on targets. It's more for a running bet of mine rather than fantasy?

    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Opta stats then?

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      https://fbref.com/en/comps/9/shooting/Premier-League-Stats

  25. sankalparora07
      2 mins ago

      BSilva or Richarlison?

      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I just brought in Richarlison for Saka, FWIW

    • Ohh1454
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      2FT 4.1m itb. Current plan is Gordon > Foden this week. Son and Salah > Bowen and gross next week and mubama > Haaland in two weeks. Thoughts ?
      Martinez (turner)
      Taa Porro Gabriel (Lascelles Taylor)
      Palmer Salah Son Gordon Saka
      Watkins Solanke (mubama)

    • Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Captain:

      A) Alvarez (SHU)
      B) Bowen (BHA)
      C) Salah (NEW)
      D) Foden (SHU)

