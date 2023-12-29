Our team of Hall of Famers and guest writers are writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in 2023/24. Next up, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar takes his usual weekly FPL Q&A.

Our writers will be providing regular articles throughout the season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

You can sign up here. Once aboard, you’ve locked in the price of your Premium Membership for good, so long as you don’t cancel!

Q: Is it time to sell Anthony Gordon?

(via @varonbawa and KARAN14)

A: Anthony Gordon (£6.2m) has failed to deliver any attacking returns in the two plum fixtures against Luton Town and Nottingham Forest, while his underlying numbers were poor in both these games as well. It is noticeable that both the Newcastle United team and the player, in particular, have looked fatigued and not as sharp as they did earlier in the campaign. The Magpies now play three of the top four teams in the league.

While the Liverpool match still comes within the congested festive period, the schedule does ease up for Newcastle over January. With players coming back, the performances should improve. Lots of us have money floating around, and we will likely have even more after selling Son Heung-min (£9.9m) and/or Mohamed Salah (£13.3m), so a case can be made to bench him for the next three games. We will likely have to prioritise up to three other transfers going forward – Salah and Son out, and Erling Haaland (£13.9m) in.

Cameron Archer (£4.6m) has decent fixtures in Gameweeks 21 and 22 which could possibly cover Gordon, or you could upgrade him to say Haaland and switch to a 3-4-3. The fixtures for Newcastle improve after that, but then there is also the threat of Harvey Barnes (£6.2m) returning, which might eat into his game-time.

I think if you are in the position of having two free transfers this week, Gordon is an easy sell for Richarlison (£6.8m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.9m) or several other good midfield options.

If it’s just one transfer, then I prefer saving it and prioritising it for getting rid of Salah and Son next week.

Q: Best formation: 3-5-2 or 3-4-3?

Q. With regards to Erling Haaland coming back, is it best to change to a 3-4-3 formation to keep Dominic Solanke and Ollie Watkins, or is it better to upgrade one of them? If so, which one to sell?

(via @FPL3A and THE BIG FELLA)