439
  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Made the Trent & Alvarez moves last night. Not sure how I feel about Alvarez tbh - but worth a roll. At worst if Haaland comes back it's just 1 hit.

    Areola
    TAA Porro Gusto
    Salah Son Palmer Bailey
    Alvarez Watkins Solanke
    Leno // Gross Gabriel Taylor

    Tricky bench decision this week. Could have skirted Alvarez even, haha.

    - Bench Gross? Areola in between the sticks!
    - Will check Bailey start predictions
    - Bench Porro/Gusto over Gabriel?

    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Think Gusto will play 3 in a row?

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Maybe! He's surprised me a bit getting as many mins as he has - but must be as he's such an improvement.

        Might depend on if Badiashille starts or not. Had a few stinkers over the last few matches and if he's dropped, Disasi probably at CB, so Gusto RB again.

        Having said that Boss Barkley will probably break out hearts.

        1. Paul Psychic Octopus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Gusto can also play LB. Not as effective on that side, but Chelsea have no other fit LBs I can think of. Colwill not a great option there.

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Three defenders look correct.

  2. Drogo
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Dub, Areola
    TAA, Walker, Estupian, Colwill, Porro
    Salah, Son, Gordon, Garnacho, Bowen
    Alvarez, Watkins, Solanke

    WC - GTG?

    1. Gutan
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gordon to Palmer?

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Gordon > Foden

  3. OLLY G
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    If l have kept Haaland all this time, it's madness to sell now, right?

    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      He might not be back for Newcastle

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Unless fully fit get rid, to much chatter about IF & WHEN, same for KDB.
      Neither are walking back in & playing 90, probably benched mins late on with build up.

    3. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      When Haaland comes back, he may get injured again soon after. This stress fracture doesn't look like going away.

      Pity there aren't enough premium assets around or fit (think Salah, KDB) to make a non-Haaland punt possible.

      1. Steiger
        • 5 Years
        just now

        It's not a fracture to begin with!

    4. Perbert
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Was in same position and sold. Join the mad train.
      Selling Salah/son will release funds for him

  4. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Good(ish) to go or hit needed?

    Leno
    Gabriel, Porro, Robinson
    Salah (c), Son (vc), Bowen, Foden, Douglas Luiz
    Haaland*, Watkins

    Areola, Branthwaite, Lascelles*, Osula*

  5. I Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    I can do Archer to Alvarez but don't think it makes sense with my front 7.

    Salah, Son, Saka, Richarlison, Palmer
    Watkins, Solanke

    Not comfortable benching any of them.

    1. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Similar teams with Alvarez just in, I'm benching Palmer

    2. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Bench Saka

      1. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        just now

        8 points in his last 4 games.

  6. Feed tha Sheep
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    which is best options please (2FTS?) (1 or 2 moves)

    A. Trippier > Trent
    B. Livra > Gusto/Branthwaite
    C. Gordon > Richarlison
    D. Nunez > Solanke

    Martinez (Turner)
    Trippier Porro Saliba (Livramento Kabore)
    Salah Son Gordon Saka Palmer
    Watkins Nunez (Archer

    1. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      just now

      B with Gusto

  7. Gutan
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Do you have any idea why Emery started benching Diaby? Moussa is such a nice guy.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      not much of a threat these days

  8. afsr
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    A - play Sensei
    B - Stones -> TAA (-4)

    1. afsr
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Senesi of course, lol. Wish I had a Sensei in my team

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Talking to yourself 😀

  9. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Team & Bench order look correct?

    Dubravka
    Trent, Porro, Konsa
    Son, Salah, Saka, Foden(c)
    Solanke, Watkins, Cunha

    Sanchez, Palmer, Saliba, Colwill

    1.7

  10. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Pick two to play
    A- Gabriel
    B- Doughty
    C- Senesi

  11. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Just checked my GK scores so far this season, and I've only had 2 clean sheets. GW6 with Ederson, and GW7 with Areola.

  12. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thoughts on this potential bench boost score?

    Leno (ARS)
    Gusto (lut)
    Palmer (lut)
    Moreno (BUR)

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Depends on CS’s if Luton concede?

      12+

    2. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Moreno alone gets 12

    3. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d do it

  13. Ohh1454
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Will be bringing in all three in next two weeks but who scores the most this week and I prioritise? Leaning on B
    A. Bowen
    B. Foden
    C. Richarlison

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B must have the highest ceiling this GW

  14. Nespinha
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Areola
    Gabriel, Porro, Konsa
    Salah, Richarlison, Saka, Bowen
    Solanke, Watkins, Nkunku

    (dubravka, adingra, colwill, estupinan)

    GTG? or take a hit to get Foden for Adingra?

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I would get Foden. He could have had a 20 pointer at Everton.

      1. Feanor
        • 14 Years
        just now

        If I didn't have Salah, Son and Hwang about to leave, I would do Saka to Foden.

    2. KirkhamWesham
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Foden is worth a hit if you captain him, in my opinion.

  15. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Neto Areola
    TAA Porro Gabriel Estupinan Branthwaite
    Saka Foden Bowen Palmer Garnacho
    Watkins (VC) Solanke Alvarez (C)

    8.2m ITB

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice - think I prefer Moreno to Estupinan and Gusto to Branth but other than that looks grand

  16. JCrosbie
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Am 100% wrong to think TAA is overvalued and there is better value elsewhere including Solanke?

    Fixtures arent great

  17. juicewagz
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hwang confirmed fit for Everton.

    Start him or Palmer V Luton (A)? Palmers last two away games have been 1-pointers

  18. KirkhamWesham
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Am I all set?

    Leno
    TAA Gabriel Porro
    Saka Bowen Salah Foden(C) Palmer
    Solanke Watkins(V)

    Turner Branthwaite Taylor Archer

  19. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pick one

    1. Olise
    2. Bowen

    1. JCrosbie
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      2

    2. KirkhamWesham
      • 2 Years
      just now

      2. Easy

  20. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    areola (dubrvka)
    gabriel poro tsi konsa (pinock)
    saka salah son gordon palmer
    watkins (archer haland)

    2ft, 0.3 itb, which ?

    a) tsi to gusto, roll other ft
    b) tsi gordon to walker/ake bailey
    c) gordon to gross/bailey, roll other ft, play pinock
    d) tsi pinock to 2 of ake walker gusto estu with 9.5, bench gordon

