68
68 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Random Name
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Best Captain?

    Open Controls
    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Captain America

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Captain Marvel?

        Open Controls
        1. SalahFingers
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Captain Canada

          Open Controls
          1. OptimusBlack
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Captain Egypt
            Moooo Salaaah

            Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
    3. Brehmeren
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Captain Hindsight

      Open Controls
    4. dansully3
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Captain Underpants

      Open Controls
  2. Snake Juice
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Going Alvarez over Salah as captain because I'll be rooting for Newcastle on Mon.

    Happy new year everyone

    Open Controls
    1. Bank$y
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Similar thinking and sentiment for me. Happy new year and HWTL.

      Open Controls
    2. dansully3
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Because that's always a good strategy in ff!

      Open Controls
  3. Richm
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Hwang > Bowen/Foden or
    Tripps > Trent or save ft to swap afcon/Asian cup players next week?

    Open Controls
  4. Bruno Commando
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Who are you captaining?

    1) Solanke
    2) Salah
    3) Son
    4) Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. CheesyZoot
      • 4 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  5. NoName
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Can only pick one. Bowen or Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. CheesyZoot
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Bowen

      Open Controls
  6. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Play Archer or Tripper?

    Open Controls
    1. dansully3
      • 7 Years
      just now

      2pts v 0pts

      Open Controls
  7. theshazly
      30 mins ago

      WC team :

      Areola ( Dubravka )
      Estu TAA Porro ( Gusto, Taylor )
      Saka Bowen Salah Palmer (Garnacho)
      Watkins Alvarez Solanke

      - Is it worth doing Areola > Raya ?
      Considering no arsenal defence
      - Was thinking Salah > KDB on GW21 and Alvarez > Haaland on GW22

      What are your advices ?

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I would.

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Pep Guardiola: “The closest [player to returning] is maybe @KevinDeBruyne. But after [Sheffield United] we have seven days before Huddersfield, six days before Newcastle, 14 days until the next FA Cup in case we beat Huddersfield, so that period maybe we can recover players..."

      https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1740864018040988116?t=wdXJkkLIRirAFOk4POO_ag&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        From a MCFC account:
        KDB is with full group and is expected to be in squad to face Huddersfield on 7/1.
        Talk is Haaland due back in training later next week.

        Open Controls
    • Gerd Mueller’s thighs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      I was debating Pedro or Solanke and it appears the Scout picks answered it for me.

      Open Controls
    • Kam_lfc
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Areola
      Taa porro colwill
      salah son bowen Martinelli
      Nunez Watkins Solanke

      Dubravka Gordon livramento kabore

      Which move would you make

      A) Martinelli to foden (will take an extra gameweek or -4 to get haaland)

      B) Martinelli to palmer

      C) livramento to moreno

      Open Controls
    • MikeLowrey
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      A) Livra to Gusto
      B) Trippier to Walker
      C) Gordon to Foden/Bowen/Bilva
      D) Roll FT - play Trippier or Gordon this week

      Leaning to D to then have 2 frees to navigate Salah & Son, but the upside of City vs Sheff U is tempting

      Open Controls
    • Erez Avni
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A. Richarlison
      B. Saka
      C. Palmer
      D. Solanke

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Really tough one. I have similar dilemma below. Both A and B looked really good in their last game and could have hauled. Solanke is on great form. Palmer capable of a haul....sooo basically no idea. Go with your gut I think.

        Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Mins per non-pen xGI in last 6 appearances:

        Rich 133
        Saka 130
        Palmer 169
        Solanke 108

        With Palmer also having less direct goal threat than the others, I would lean him, but not an easy decision - those are all very good mins per xGI figures!

        Open Controls
    • WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Areola
      TAA-Konsa-Gabriel-Kabore (Lascelles)
      Saka-Salah-Son-Bowen (Adingra)
      Watkins-Darwin (Archer)

      2FT 3.3 itb

      1. Lascelles > Gusto (bench Kabore)
      2. Adingra > Foden (bench Kabore)
      3. Any of the forwards > Solanke
      4. Any combination of 1,2,3

      Cheers guys.

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        2

        Open Controls
    • Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Would you start Darwin over any of these;
      A) Palmer
      B) Richi
      C) Saka
      D) Just bench Darwin

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
        1. dansully3
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          No chance, they're playing Fulham not Man City.

          Open Controls
      2. dansully3
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        D

        Open Controls
    • Trovsmash
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Have already done Darwin to Alvarez, would you bring Foden in for Gordon if you still have Son & Salah to deal with next game week?

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        If you have to play Gordon then yes. If you're benching him then maybe save FT.

        Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        No.

        Open Controls
      3. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah I understand only make yhst move if you have a non playing defender

        Open Controls
    • Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      WC20 team

      Raya (Arola)
      Estu TAA Porro Moreno (Gusto)
      Salah Saka Bowen Foden Palmer
      Solanke Watkins Alverz

      Bit of a benching headache.

      Do you think I have spread too much

      Could do Foden or Bowen to Richarlison. Or
      AREOLA TO Turner. Even Moreno down to Braithwaite

      Open Controls
    • Kane Train
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Help please.?
      A) Lascelles > Gabriel ( bench gordon or trippier v Liverpool )
      B) Save FT so i have 2FT next week to take Son & Salah out

      Martinez
      TAA / Porro / Trippier
      Salah / Saka / Palmer / Son / Gordon
      Watkins / Alvarez

      Bench: Areola, Archer, Lascelles, Bell.

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I'd probably save a ft there

        Open Controls
    • KingZamalek
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bench one of Palmer (lut) or Solanke (tot)

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        P

        Open Controls
    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Would you do Sterling to Foden or roll the FT?
      I kind of fancy it but also wary Sterling has been very good against promoted teams including 19 vs. Luton in the reverse fixture and 16 away to Burnley
      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Roll

        Open Controls
    • Ruinenlust
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Play Saka or Palmer?

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Saka

        Open Controls
      2. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Palmer. Saka i poor form.

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          2,3,1,2 and 1 goal in the last 12 games. Strange but true.

          Open Controls
      3. KingZamalek
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Saka

        Open Controls
      4. Thunderbastard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Saka

        Open Controls
    • Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      What do I do here lads? Thanks. Got 2FT and 2.7 ITB:

      Dubravka,Turner
      Gabriel,Walker,Porro,Senesi,Mengi
      Saka,Salah,Son,Palmer,Gordon
      Watkins,Solanke,Alvarez

      Open Controls
      1. Thunderbastard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Gordon to Foden/Bowen?

        Open Controls
    • Pomp and Circumstance
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      who is a better choice for this GW, and also for next few--Alvarez or Foden?

      current MF and FWs are:
      Salah, Son, Saka, Hee Chan, Palmer
      Watkins, Solanke, Darwin

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        IMO Foden, just feel like there is a decent chance both KDB and Haaland are back next GW

        Open Controls
    • Thunderbastard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Is Moreno worth it on a WC or just a transfer headache in a few weeks?

      Open Controls
      1. KingZamalek
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        transfer headache in 2-3 GW

        Open Controls
      2. Fellaini's Fro
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Totally worth it imo, good fixtures, Digne is injured and I'd bet on him to steal the spot while he's out.

        Open Controls
    • Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ivan Toney is eligible for GW21 (NFO) . Do you think he starts and plays 90?

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Interesting. Think he gets sold.

        Open Controls
    • FDMS All Starz
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thoughts on Olise over the likes of Palmer/Johnson/Richarlison ??

      Open Controls
    • ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Take it away Rainman its ur time

      Open Controls
      1. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Earth quake incoming

        Open Controls
    • Price Changes
      rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Price Changes 30 December

      Rises: Foden (7.7), Solanke (7.1), Kudus (6.9), Bernardo (6.5), Pedro Porro (5.7), Garnacho (4.8), Gusto (4.2)

      Falls: Wilson (7.8), Gordon (6.1), Wissa (5.7), Fábio Silva (5.2), Longstaff (4.8), Koleosho (4.8), Moore (4.6), Vinícius (4.6), Archer (4.5), Reed (4.5), Ebiowei (4.4), Ndiweni (4.4), Coventry (4.3), Powell (3.9)

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers 🙂

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.