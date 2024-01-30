26
26 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    So confused as to what to do - delete team and escape the misery?

    Open Controls
  2. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Start Haaland and hope he gets decent minutes, or bench and start Palmer?

    Open Controls
  3. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Areola
    Gabriel*-Konsa-Estu (Lascelles*Kabore**)
    Saka-Jota-Bowen-Palmer-Foden
    Watkins-Darwin (Archer)

    1FT 12.9 itb

    A. Lascelles>Walker to cover possible Gabriel no show
    B. Bowen/Palmer > KDB
    C. Archer > Alvarez
    D. Roll

    Cheers guys

    Open Controls
  4. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Start saliba or estu?

    Open Controls
  5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Still can’t decide fully who to start here….

    A- Solanke
    Or
    B- Palmer

    Any thoughts??

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Kaptenen
      • 7 Years
      just now

      50/50, should be playing both but if forced I would pick Solanke. Think Liverpool will beat Chelsea quite comfortably at Anfield.

      Open Controls
  6. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is Saka, Archer & Cash > KdB, Haaland & Estupinan worth -8pts?

    Certainly an upgrade, but worth -8pts? Could be priced out next GW…

    Open Controls
    1. Kaptenen
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tough one. Archer & Cash should go.. but dont like the -8, also with KdB xmins. Maybe just move Cash to Estupinan and Archer to Haaland next week?

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Actually think I’ll get Haaland & Estupinan this GW for -4pts and KdB next week…will have 0.2m ITB 😮

        Open Controls
    2. Denis Tueart on the wing
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Forget Haaland and do -4

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Think Saka gets one more GW vs NFO and possible reduced KdB minutes…

        Open Controls
  7. Kaptenen
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Play Garnacho or Gabriel?

    Open Controls
  8. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    If you had Estupinan, would you start over a flagged Tripper? Have a feeling Villa will do well and Trippier might not even play…

    Open Controls
    1. Letsgo!
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Surely i will start estu over trippier even if trippier start

      Open Controls
      1. Letsgo!
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Newcastle away sux

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Agreed and cheers…

          Open Controls
    2. Denis Tueart on the wing
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks…

        Open Controls
  9. BlzE_94
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gtg? Correct players benched? 1ft, £7.4 itb

    Areola
    TAA Porro Zinchenko
    Saka Bowen Foden Gordon
    Watkins Solanke Alvarez

    Dubravka Palmer Trippier Kabore

    Open Controls
    1. G Banger
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm flip flopping between Palmer and Solanke atm, currently on Solanke

      Open Controls
  10. DameCorp
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Trippier
    B) Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. G Banger
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Tripper

      Open Controls
  11. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Aha! So Haaland did have a stress fracture. I was so sure I'd seen that written down, he must have had that changed.
    Justice and vindication for Horse.

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Reckon he’s better again now Rups?

      Open Controls
  12. G Banger
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Current MIDs are:

    Foden / Palmer / Saka / Gross / Salah**

    Who would you bring in for Salah:
    a) KDB
    b) Bowen
    c) Jota
    d) Other

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A or C. Follow your guts.

      Open Controls
  13. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Any up dates on the flagged Taylor?

    Open Controls
  14. Prinzhorn
    • 3 Years
    just now

    How is Livramento looking? Time to get rid asap?

    Fixtures looking good, but will he play?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.