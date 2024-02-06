2
  1. jimbe4mXL
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    o/

  2. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Q.1) Is it worth selling Saka for KDB for the next 3 gameweeks?

    Q.2) Is it worth selling Alvarez for Darwin for the next 3 gameweeks?

  3. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Who gets benched from this front 6? Other 2 are KDB and Haaland

    Palmer (Palace away)
    Richarlison (Brighton home)
    Jota (Burnley home)
    Foden (Everton home)
    Watkins (Man united home)
    Adebayo (Sheffield home)

