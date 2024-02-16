As we race towards Saturday’s deadline, it’s time to look at our latest selection of differentials ahead of Double Gameweek 25.

This time, we’ve picked low-owned players at Manchester City, Liverpool and Brentford.

As always, to qualify, the player must have a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

JEREMY DOKU

FPL ownership: 2.3%

2.3% Price: £6.5m

With Jack Grealish (£7.2m) suffering an injury and going off in the early stages of Man City’s 3-1 win over FC Copenhagen on Tuesday, Jeremy Doku (£6.5m) is likely to see more game-time in the short term.

And with his ownership just 2.3% in FPL, he’s the ultimate differential heading into Double Gameweek 25.

The midfielder has failed to return in each of his last seven outings (including six starts) but his underlying statistics are very encouraging.

Since Gameweek 12, Doku has created a chance every 32 minutes, just behind Bukayo Saka (30) and Pascal Gross (29). Given that Brentford’s defence has conceded more chances from their right flank than any other club over the last six Gameweeks, he could potentially profit.

Doku has to work on his end product but it’s worth noting he plundered 22 points at home to Bournemouth just before that aforementioned run of blanks, highlighting his explosive potential.

His appeal is further heightened by the fact that Man City have two home matches in Double Gameweek 25, so you should get at least one start from him, potentially two.

With Grealish sidelined with a foot injury, Doku can offer Fantasy managers fantastic value in the short term.

ANDREW ROBERTSON

FPL ownership: 3.3%

3.3% Price: £6.4m

While Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) has undoubtedly been the most talked up player in the Liverpool defence this week, team-mate Andrew Robertson (£6.4m) might be worth a look as a differential alternative.

In his first start in four months, the Scot produced some impressive underlying numbers against Burnley last week, creating five chances and missing a close-range effort of his own.

Crucially, when Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.6m) isn’t available, the onus is on Robertson to attack more.

In Gameweeks 5-7 – when Joe Gomez (£4.6m) was the starting right-back – Robertson racked up two shots in the box and 11 key passes, more than any other defender except Alfie Doughty (£4.6m) over that period.

Now, with Double Gameweek 25 opponents Brentford and Luton both playing wing-back systems, further opportunities could emerge in wide areas.

There is a caveat for potential Robertson suitors, however.

He’s not long back from injury and Jurgen Klopp’s side are about to face three matches in the space of nine days, culminating in the EFL Cup final, so you might not get two starts from him in Double Gameweek 25.

However, given his set-piece ability and 3.3% ownership in FPL, Robertson is certainly an intriguing option ahead of what is a promising double-header for Liverpool.

MATHIAS JENSEN

FPL ownership: 1.0%

1.0% Price: £5.4m

Mathias Jensen (£5.4m) has been working his way back to full fitness for Brentford recently but has now started five matches in a row.

The playmaker was one of Thomas Frank’s key performers last season, registering five goals and seven assists in 37 Premier League appearances.

He played a huge role before injury earlier this campaign, too, racking up six goal contributions in 12 starts. In that time, he ranked among the top ten players in his position for successful crosses.

Brentford’s main threat in Double Gameweek 25 could come from set-pieces, so Jensen’s dead-ball prowess may come to the fore. And with Ben Mee (£4.8m), Ivan Toney (£8.2m) and Christian Norgaard (£5.3m) so dangerous from such situations, there’s every chance that his delivery will benefit.

Looking ahead, no team has as many guaranteed fixtures as Brentford over the next five Gameweeks (six). The Bees not only double in Gameweek 25 but also have matches in Gameweeks 26 and 29, when other teams blank, so he could be a useful player to own, especially against West Ham and Burnley.

Jensen is unsurprisingly owned by just 1.0% of FPL bosses seeing as he’s only recently returned to full fitness, but for those managers who aren’t afraid to roll the dice, he could be a cheap midfielder to back.