497
497 Comments Post a Comment
  1. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Who to get ?
    A- KDB
    B- Salah

    Open Controls
    1. The Ejiptian King
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      b ! ! !

      Open Controls
    2. Boly Would
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Effe
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. The Duke
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    What would you do with this lot 1ft 1.7ITB still have all chips to play.

    Areola
    Gabriel, Porro, Estu
    KDB, Palmer, Foden, Jota
    Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

    Dubravka, JWP, Beyer, Konsa

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Keeper to kaminski

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Await Porro update or live a little Darwin

      Open Controls
    3. Boly Would
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Konsa out

      Open Controls
    4. Guybrush Threepwood
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Roll the FT and TC Haaland

      Open Controls
  3. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    So Palmer -> Jota (-4) then?

    Otherwise its play Palmer or Porro

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      42 mins ago

      Do it

      Open Controls
  4. Leeds-Utd
    • 12 Years
    58 mins ago

    Thinking of Keeping my triple C for Solenke week 28 double ...
    Or shud I play it this week with Haaland??

    Any advice

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pick the one you think scores the most points. No need to make it difficult

      Open Controls
    2. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’m thinking that as well but definitely c Haaland this week.

      Open Controls
  5. Kaneyonero
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Watkins to Toney (-4) worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    2. European Bob
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Wouldn't do it for free

      Open Controls
    3. Effe
      • 13 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Anyone TC Jota, KDB or Darwin this week?

    Haaland at home this season only 12G & only twice scored more than 1G?

    Against Fulham & Everton

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Erling Haaland's points this season if 2 consecutive games were "double"

      bur+NEW: 15
      shu+FUL: 24
      whu+NFO: 12
      wol+ars: 4
      BHA+mun: 24
      BOU*+che: 17
      LIV+TOT: 14
      bre+EVE: 18
      *Only played 45mins v BOU

      https://twitter.com/fplplannerau/status/1758349435363557859?t=1gew0tFa6Ef5BFklg6VcIQ&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Bigger home record data sample

        This is Erling Haaland's home record for Manchester City:
        Games: 27
        Goals - 30
        Assists - 10
        Double Digit Hauls - 9
        Blanks - 4

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/02/13/fpl-gameweek-25-should-you-triple-captain-haaland/

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Interesting that just one those was two home games

        CHE
        BRE

        Of which he got 21 points away from home.

        Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Since coming back,

        Bunley H 1

        Brentford A 5

        Everton H 13

        Suppose H is where he bangs?

        Open Controls
      4. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        In old times, we used to do GW1+GW2, GW2+GW3, 3+4 and so on...

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Quite like the post to see who the opponent was and H/A fixture

          Open Controls
    2. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Why would we TC players that are not nailed to start? Haaland is the best player out of those with highest expected minutes

      Open Controls
  7. aapoman
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Worth bringing in Robertson/VVD and Jota if it means having to take a -4 to field 10 players in bgw26?

    Open Controls
  8. sully29
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Does Kaminski (MUN, liv) outscore Dubravka (BOU) this week?

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Think so. Newcastle defense is so bad at the moment

      Open Controls
  9. Skengzema
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Is Bradley guaranteed 180 min?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Effe
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  10. ManUtdFan977
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    Gabriel or reguilon for Trent?

    Open Controls
    1. European Bob
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Gabriel

      Open Controls
    2. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I like Reguilon but only because he has a fixture in 29 and I'm planning not to FH then

      Open Controls
  11. Guybrush Threepwood
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    Any ideas for this? 2 FT and am set on getting Haaland in. Currently thinking Watkins to Haaland...

    Leno (Areola)
    Saliba, Porro, Estu (Kabore, Coufal)
    Saka, KDB, Bowen, Gordon (Palmer)
    Alvarez, Darwin, Watkins

    6.0 ITB

    Open Controls
  12. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    TAA > Reg or VVD? If VVD means I would have 8 starters rather than 9 in GW26.

    Open Controls
  13. Mane Mane Mane
    • 3 Years
    50 mins ago

    Who scores more this game week?
    A) Areola, Virgil and Bernardo
    B) Alisson, Ake and Gross (-4)

    B sets me up better for next week as I would need a -4 the week after if I went with A.

    Open Controls
    1. Guybrush Threepwood
      • 14 Years
      just now

      A scores more this week. But if you're taking a hit next week anyway, then B

      Open Controls
  14. European Bob
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Play Udogie or Branthwaite?

    Open Controls
    1. Guybrush Threepwood
      • 14 Years
      40 mins ago

      Udogie

      Open Controls
    2. boc610
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      udogie dodnt train yesterday

      Open Controls
    3. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      suspected Udogie injury

      Open Controls
      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        Issue being investigated. According to Paul O'Keefe

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          31 mins ago

          As well as Porro being assessed?

          Open Controls
          1. Sgt. Schultz
            • 7 Years
            25 mins ago

            yup Porro muscular issue being assessed

            Open Controls
  15. TKC07
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    2 FTs. Haaland TC.

    Which option would you suggest?
    A) Palmer, TAA to Foden, Ake
    B) Palmer, TAA, Porro to KDB, Maguire, Doughty/Reg for a hit.
    C) Palmer, TAA, Porro to KDB, VVD, Gabriel for a hit.

    Open Controls
    1. TKC07
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Please read option C as..
      *C) Palmer, TAA, Porro to *Foden, VVD, Gabriel for a hit.

      Open Controls
    2. Fantasy Pig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      depends on Porro news. If injured then C is not too shabby

      Open Controls
  16. Fantasy Pig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Bench one?

    A. Ake
    B. Gabriel
    C. Trippier
    D. Doughty

    Open Controls
  17. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    Current team with 1FT and 1.9itb:

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Van De Ven TAA*
    Saka KDB Foden Garnacho
    Solanke Watkins Haaland

    (Areola Taylor Gusto Palmer)

    TAA is obviously the priority and trying to decide whether a punt on VVD or Robertson is worth it, or whether I use the opportunity now to go bargain basement with Maguire or Bradley to release funds for Salah?

    Also assessing whether a hit is needed to bring in more Liverpool, either losing Watkins for Darwin or Palmer for Jota (favouring the latter if I do it)? Or just consolidate with the 1FT?

    Open Controls
  18. Gentlemens club
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Play Robinson AVL(H) or Van Hecke SHU(A) ?

    Dub
    VVD Walker Branthwaite Robinson
    KDB Rich Jota
    Haaland Watkins Darwin

    Areola/D.Luiz/Branthwaite/Palmer

    Open Controls
  19. BBC_TF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Torn between a few defender options for the next few weeks. what is your thinking?

    Doughty:
    +plays 5 games in the next 4 GWs
    +Good fixtures
    +most attacking by far
    -forces me into a hit elsewhere for GW26 to field 11 players

    Senesi:
    +plays 5 games in the next 4 GWs
    +quite attacking
    -fixtures are bad ST, especially gw 26 and good LT

    Reguilon:
    +plays 5 games in the next 4 GWs
    +fairly attacking
    -tough fixtures

    Dawson:
    +plays 4 games in the next 4 GWs
    +decent fixtures
    +decent attacking threat
    -no DGW

    Open Controls
  20. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    defence is looking a bit ropey

    Gabriel (bur) - all good

    Estup (shu) will he start?
    Porro (WOL) injured?
    Zinch (bur) injured?
    Taylor (ARS) injured + bad fixture

    worth using my FT - can't get VVD for Zinch, 0.1m short. no other defs especially appeal and need Porro for 29 (curently on about 4 players)

    Open Controls
  21. Taegugk Warrior
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Watkins or Solanke..?

    For Darwin in

    Open Controls
  22. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    New article
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/02/16/fpl-qa-best-defenders-keep-or-sell-alvarez-palmer/

    Open Controls
  23. VardysParty
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Onana to Allison for a hit?

    Should pay off in GW 25 and have Areola for blank 26 and 29?

    Open Controls
  24. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Back of the net ...

    I tried over a dozen different tickets at Wembley an hour ago to no joy and got kicked out of the queue to join at 47,000 people...

    An hour later I've only gone and managed to bag myself a decent ticket to see AC/DC live in London.

    Let's hope the vocal chords are powered up too.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.