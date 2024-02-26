28
  1. Fitzy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    There's plenty of us not happy with him either! 😡

    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      A 1st comment that actually comments on the article, how novel.

  2. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Best defender max. 5.8m (maxed out on Arsenal)?

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Maybe Senesi with his fixtures

    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      Max Kilman?

    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Porro or Udogie if fit.

  3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    I knew his pasta eating wasn't up to scratch

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      He probably used a fork and knife

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        No need to swear

  4. Gazwaz80
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Happy to have not owned Estu since G/W 4, I’ve owned Groß for quite a while but only really benefitted from his points in the last few weeks. Will keep for a couple more weeks and then get Palmer back in…

  5. No Kane No Gain
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Would you fast track solanke to Toney for -4 this week if you’re going to do it next week anyway for -4 also?!

    Getting Barkley as my FT next week…

    1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Why are you binning Solanke before a DGW

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Sorry meant other way round

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Hells no... Look at Solankes fixtures

    3. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      45 mins ago

      Solanke has a double next week why woudl you get rid?

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Toney to Solanke i wanted to say!

    4. No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      Sorry Toney to solanke!!

    5. KeanosMagic
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Do you mean to do Toney to Solanke?
      If cautious I'd wait til after the midweek games. Solanke's already risen twice in a few days, so might not change again

    6. HashAttack
      • 6 Years
      just now

      See how Toney does tonight, and whether Chelsea play ET, again, on Wednesday

      Difficult option if you're not using FH in gw29

  6. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Just binned him off for Senesi.

    Goodbye Estu.

  7. hazza44
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Afternoon all,

    1FT £4.1 ITB

    Assuming Toney to Solanke is the easy move? Also looking to move on Estu or Guehi. Saliba the best option for the next 4 weeks?

    Dubruv (Turner)
    Gabriel Estu Ake (Porro Guehi)
    Saka Richy Foden Palmer (Neto)
    Watkins Haaland Darwin

    Cheers

    1. hazza44
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Have Toney, not Darwin

    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Easy move… ish. I do fancy a Toney goal against Chelsea though

  8. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Do we know when the Doubles/Blanks for GW34 & 37 will be announced? Thanks

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Probably after GW29 but it's possible that we will get an announcement earlier than that if the plan is to move the GW34 weekend postponements to later that GW, which would have the knock-on effect off all GW29 postponements (which will be known in GW27) being move to DGW37.

  9. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Not sure if it will give points but Estu for Senesi sounds reasonable right now.

  10. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Will u start burn or gusto this week?

  11. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Was pleased with his one point (Botman owner and starter)

  12. Traction Engine Foot
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Does anyone know how the goals conceded tie break works in the cups? Eg I have Saka and Gabriel, does that count as one goal scored against my team or is it counted twice?

