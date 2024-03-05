191
  Purse83
    5 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    Current team (*flags those playing in 29):

    Areola* Dubravka
    Porro* Gabriel RAN Estupinan Bradley
    Son* KDB Saka Palmer Gordon
    Watkins* Haaland Alvarez

    Likely I’d need a -16/20 minimum to bring Solanke (and possible Bournemouth DF) in for this week and have 7/8 players for GW29 (of which 2 would likely be Morris & Doughty).

    Am I overthinking it and should just FH?

    Pedersen
      5 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Will Solanke you can get for 1 transfer. Bou def might be a trap. I would probably still FH29 cause I like to play the game over minmax everything

    Perbert
      10 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I'd FH, no point destroying team with hits and possibly losing value on players that you'll get back on WC anyway.
      Really depends on who you plan on keep and bringing in though

    jackruet
      2 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      I would definitely FH, yeah you are overthinking and killing your team

  panda07
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    This weekend will probably be the last game in the PL between two iconic PL managers. Could Klopp have done what Pep has done at City? Could Pep have done what Klopp has done at Liverpool?

    g40steve
      5 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Pep changed the game others tried copying

      FC Hakkebøf
        7 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Neither could have done what the other have done

      panda07
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Klopp plays very different football to Pep.

    x.jim.x
      9 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      The fact that Pep has done everything Klopp has done at Liverpool and more should answer this question.

      panda07
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Yeah with so much more resources?!

        x.jim.x
          9 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Please spare the standard “poor little underdog” Liverpool fan routine.

          panda07
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            11 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            It's a fair argument given the question I asked. Resources were implied in the question.

            x.jim.x
              9 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              If your question just boils down to “who is the better manager” it’s not even close

              panda07
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                11 Years
                2 hours, 5 mins ago

                Look at my question again!

          panda07
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            11 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            No "poor little underdog" I asked a straight question.

      panda07
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        3 hours ago

        https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13011017/Jurgen-Klopp-net-spend-Premier-League-Big-Six-clubs.html

      panda07
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        The Man United net spend figure is baffling, given how bad their squad is.

      Sputnikboy
        14 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        How...if you flip that, Klopp has done everything Pep has done with a lot less resources and starting from a much lower base...

        x.jim.x
          9 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Klopp never won a treble or 3 in a row (soon to be 4)…

          panda07
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            11 Years
            31 mins ago

            If Pep does 4 in a row does that make him a better manager than Fergie? Fergie never did this and as you said, soon to be...

            x.jim.x
              9 Years
              28 mins ago

              When Pep does an Aberdeen equivalent or dominates for 2 decades, maybe.

              Calling Pep the GOAT is acceptable, Klopp just makes the top 5 in Prem history at best.

              panda07
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                11 Years
                19 mins ago

                I'm surprised at a United fan saying Pep is the PL GOAT is acceptable!

                x.jim.x
                  9 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  I never said PL GOAT

                  panda07
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    11 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    What did you mean by the GOAT? The GOAT of what?

                    x.jim.x
                      9 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Football

    Hairy Potter
      8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Given they were both given time and huge transfer budgets, I think they both would have been successful at the other club. It just would look different with some of the personnel they inherited.

      panda07
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Was Klopp given a huge transfer budget though relatively speaking? He sold a lot to buy. Klopp's first Liverpool 11 is a sight to behold!

        Hairy Potter
          8 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          I just remember him spending loads on likes of Alisson and VVD. Plenty of £30+ million signings over the seasons. Not sure how much he made in sales, but the Coutinho money can't offset the amount paid. His buys for the first 11 definitely look very good, but they've also had some expensive squad players who were less successful. TBF, if the club can afford it and it's brought success then it's worth it.

          panda07
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            11 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Fair enough Coutinho 135m to Barca, VVD 75m and Alisson 66m, pretty close!

            I'm not saying that the money made on transfers offsets the money paid on new transfers. That would be unusual for a big 6 club!

  g40steve
    5 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Worth TC Solanke?

    Was considering another hit for Morris but unsure.

    Dubravka,
    Saliba, #Doughty, Gabriel,
    Saka, #Tavernier, Palmer, Son,
    Watkins, Haaland, #Solanke,

    Flekken, Gordon, Burn, Ake

    7.1

    Zenith UK
      7 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Wanted to TC Solanke, saw Haaland get 5 vs Luton in FA Cup and got scared. Here's an excerpt from one of my replies to someone on reddit debating TC Solanke;

      "Granted Solanke's fitness is in doubt but he plays 18th and 20th back to back and between them they've conceded 126 goals in 53 games this season (54A for LUT - third worst in the league - & 72A for SHU - worst in the league)."

      g40steve
        5 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Good stats 🙂

      g40steve
        5 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Plenty of recovery as well Sat 3pm & Wed 7.30pm

    Zenith UK
      7 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Side note to show the little "2" (²) if on PC hold Alt then press 0178 to get that symbol. 🙂

  FC Hakkebøf
    7 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Do you reckon Havertz is worth a one week punt in fantasy CL?

    Riverside Red
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yes

  Buck The Trent
    12 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Start ?

    A VVD (MCI)
    B Gusto (NEW)

  HurriKane
    11 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    England squad depth in attack is actually insane. It would be criminal for Southgate not to win the euros this year.

    First choice attack

    ------ Kane -------
    Foden Palmer Saka
    ---Bellingham Rice-----

    Second choice attack

    --------Watkins ---------
    Gordon Maddison Bowen
    ----Mainoo TAA -----

    Third choice attack

    -------- Toney --------
    Grealish Eze Rashford
    -----JWP Gallagher -----

    Fourth choice attack

    ------ Solanke ------
    Sterling MGW Greenwood
    ------Mount R.Lewis ----

    x.jim.x
      9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      “Criminal” when France exists.

      HurriKane
        11 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        France is literally carried by Mbappe

        x.jim.x
          9 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Mbappe who scored a hattrick in a World Cup final? Even if it were remotely true, why is that bad?

    jackruet
      2 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      England was never out of choices. Its not about choice.

    Snake Juice
      7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      There's an actual criminal in one of those lineups.

    Sprinterdude
      3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Southgate will still pick

      Rashford Phillips Maguire and Henderson to start he'll go negative with Bellingham and yep holding mids

      He's not a winner England have no chance with him in charge no matter how much talent available

      Sprinterdude
        3 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        *two holding mids and Bellingham just in front

      HurriKane
        11 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        England held back my dinosaur tactics by clueless Southgate.

        A manager like klopp will win so many trophies with England with the heavy metal football

    El Presidente
      4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      The squad depth is irrelevant when only 4 attackers play. Maybe if you're chasing a game you can use your bench and throw talent in the pitch, but apart from that...

      And you teams are not only made of attacking players and England trails behind other teams when you look at the other 7 players.

    ball c
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Portugal dark horses

      HurriKane
        11 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Portugal Good side but not as strong as England

      panda07
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        26 mins ago

        Portugal have that clown Roberto Martinez managing them. Excellent team but the manager will be their undoing!

    Grande Tubarão
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I’d get Mainoo and Mount in over Rice and Saka

      Hairy Potter
        8 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        No Rashford?

    Count of Monte Hristo
      10 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Half these players won’t even be at the Euro’s.

    Hairy Potter
      8 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Palmer first choice? If you're going to play 4-2-3-1 then Foden would have to play central.

  Kay317
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Which one to bench?
    Son, Saka, Kdb, Foden, Palmer, Haaland, Solanke, Watkins??
    Was thinking of doing Kdb to Bowen this week too, that a bad idea?

    Snake Juice
      7 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      I'd bench KDB out of those.

      Kay317
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Feels risky! But then I don't like the thought of benching any of them.
        What you think to getting Bowen in? Would then have to bench Palmer I reckon.

  Snake Juice
    7 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Would you bring in a BOU defender to pair with Solanke or Doughty?

    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Depending on your second keeper I'd be more inclined to bring in Neto.

      In actual fact, I might do that ...

      Snake Juice
        7 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Areola has Burnley at home this weekend. Dubravka's my other one.

        AC/DC AFC
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Fair

          Not worth it then

          Mine is Turner so I'm keeping Senesi on my bench and bringing Neto in as things stand ...

          He'll play instead of Martinez in a few post gw30 as it is.

          Injuries permitting this week...

          I'd bring Morris in but with Haaland, Solanke, Watkins that means sacricing Haaland.

  jackruet
    2 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Zabraniyi or daughty?

    Kay317
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      I've gone Doughty just for attacking threat.

    GoonerSteve
      14 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      I went Doughty

  Revival
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    After just bringing in Senesi last week now having to remove for -4 for Doughty

    AC/DC AFC
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      I'd probably favour a Bournemouth defender as poor a choice as it is.

      Not sure that Luton keep a clean sheet in either so are you picking Doughty for an assist?

      He didn't get one in the last double.

      Palace should win so what's your Bournemouth v Luton prediction?

      Fwiw mine is 1-1 or 2-1.

      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        I think Luton will score, could be 1-1 or 2-2

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Well if Palace beat Luton then you're looking for attacking returns...

          As it ever was.

      2. GoonerSteve
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        I went Doughty

  11. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Would you start Martinez or Neto this gw?

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      DGW keeper or keeper playing Spurs? I think I'd go with the former

      1. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Netto

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Neto 3 x more likely to get a CS than Martinez. Easy choice imo

  12. GoonerSteve
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Worth bringing in Salah? Fh29

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Sounds like excessive benchwankery.

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Oh, as in buy Salah now and then FH in GW29? I thought it was have him in a FH29!

        1. GoonerSteve
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Yes, sorry I could have been much more clear.

    2. Fellaini's Fro
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I'm thinking this is the move

      1. gart888
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Why? Why not just bring him in after the FH?

        1. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Assume he wants him for Brighton at home in GW30

          1. gart888
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Which you could do after the FH...

        2. GoonerSteve
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          I fancy him to do something vs City. It's a massive game. Then he's in my team ready for Brighton onwards.

          Also, because he's Mo Salah. One of the greatest Fantasy football assets ever.

          1. gart888
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I'd like him in my team for City too, but I think I'd rather use my transfer on someone playing 2 fixtures that week.

  13. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    Kaminski,
    Doughty, Gabriel, Taylor,
    KDB, Saka, Gross, Garnacho,
    Alvarez, Haaland, Watkins,

    Areola, Senesi, Trippier, Hwang,
    1FT, 2.9m ITB

    Struggling to word this great but...
    A) WC28, FH29
    B) WC28, save FH
    C) Take a -12 to fix the team, then FH29
    D) C but save FH and play what I've got

  14. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    If you had the following team would you play the FH chip in GW29?

    Areola Dubravka
    Gabriel Alex Moreno Reguilon Senesi Maguire
    KDB Foden Saka Palmer Richarlison
    Haaland Watkins Toney

