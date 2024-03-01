12
  1. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    is there anything more guaranteed in fpl than a suarez goal v norwich or an aguero goal v newcastle?

    1. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      A Haaland goal or assist vs MUN. ( 8 in 3 matches )

    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A Senesi or Gordon booking??

  2. HD7
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Managers, I would realy appreciate
    your advices about the best strategy for this team!

    Have the WC and the chips /without the TC/*

    1 ft and 3M in the bank:

    Leno
    Konsa Gabriel Bradley
    KDB Bowen Saka Foden Chan*
    Watkins Haaland

    Areola Taylor Maguire* Archer*

  3. Il Capitano
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    0FT 0.2m ITB

    Rich > Son done, some uncertainties in the XI and no bench. Just suck this GW up and assess whether I need a WC next GW?

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Saliba Konsa
    KDB Saka Foden Son
    Haaland Watkins Solanke*

    Areola - Maguire* Lascelles Hwang*

  4. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Roll FT or defender transfer?

    Raya
    Moreno Estupinan Ake (Porro Reguilon)
    Saka Son Foden Palmer Bowen
    Haaland Watkins (Toney)

  5. Ohh1454
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Will Solanke be a must GW28 ? Looking at Maddison this week, won’t be able to afford Solanke then but is morris an alternative ? Doubles in GW28 and plays in GW29

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Well he will have over 250% EO

    2. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I’ll have Haaland, Solanke & Morris as my 3 forwards

  6. VardysParty
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    I am not using FH in 29.

    A) Richarlison to Son
    B) Garnacho and Estu to Son and Van de Ven

    Would definitely go A if Richarlison was confirmed out for 29, but if there’s a good chance he plays it would be worth keeping…

    1. VardysParty
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Also B is for -4

  7. UNCLE TONEY
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hoping bringing in Son this week is as rewarding as my masterstroke of bringing in Bowen and Luiz last week!

  8. Kam_lfc
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Would you

    A) hwang to Maddison (bench Solanke)
    B) KDB to son
    C) foden to son
    (Currently have haaland foden and KDB)

    Also who to Captain

    1) son
    2) Watkins
    3) haaland

