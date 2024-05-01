147
  1. Haalander
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    I was never on that site so can’t say but I’m pretty sure no one can take funds from your account and if you have a direct debit just cancel it

    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      thanks, I will speak to the bank

      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Deffo do that but at the same ti e of you’ve had a direct debit with them make sure you cancel it with the bank

  2. Make United Great Again
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Dubravka
    White Gabriel Guardivol
    Son Bruno Foden(vc) Palmer(C)
    Watkins Haaland Isak

    Areola, Gordon, Gusto, Air Nouri.

    Going Palmer as a differential (C)
    Benching Gordon due to away record. Thoughts?

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      I’m thinking of foden cap as the m chasing but yea he’s a good shout too. Watkins could be a big difference

      1. Make United Great Again
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Good pick. Just feel those ahead of me in my ML will too. So going Palmer!

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      only thing would say its a quick turnaround for Chelsea thursday to sunday, but can understand the appeal

      between gordon and son, think agree and gordon just about the right option to bench

      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        At least son has pens

        1. Make United Great Again
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Right

      2. Make United Great Again
        • 11 Years
        just now

        That’s a good point. Will go right down to the wire tbh

    3. mr_jones
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      would probably bench bruno instead of gordon.

  3. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    With gusto looking like he's out, and my other defenders being Zabarnyi (arsenal), and Ait Nouri (city), is it worth moving one of them on for either a 3rd arsenal defender, or Everton for a -4?

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Arsenal all the way by how they’re defending

  4. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Son (liv)
    B) Bruno (cry)
    C) Watkins (bha)
    D) Foden (WOL)
    E) Gordon (bur)
    F) Isak (bur)

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Gordon for me as reluctant as I’d want to say it

    2. mr_jones
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      bruno

  5. Bob B
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Ederson, Udogie, Gusto and Ait-Nouri.

    Looking at removing them all before BB37.

    Who should I sell this week and who for, would need to sell Ederson, Udogie or Gusto to open up slots in each of their teams.

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Ederson news sounds like he could be fit bit udogie sell and I’d wait on news for gusto

  6. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Is this team set up ok?

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Reguillon Munoz
    Salah Saka Son Foden Palmer
    Haaland Jackson

    Kelleher Mateta VDV Zabarnyi

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks good to me

  7. SEXY SON
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Why can’t Sancho have been this good for United FFS

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Makes you question the manager

      1. SEXY SON
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Like even basics such as looking quicker. That can’t be because of manager surely

        1. Haalander
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          34 mins ago

          True but there was more to what must have went on at United. Look at rashford. He’s been shocking all season there has to be a link

          1. Goro Majima
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            21 mins ago

            Not sure with Rashford, he was very good last season and awful the two before when Ten Hag wasn't there so it's difficult to say.

          2. SEXY SON
            • 7 Years
            just now

            It’s all very odd

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Fat, uninterested and slow as tectonic plates.

      1. theodosios
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        You have 0 knowledge in football by all your comments I saw here

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Go on, what don’t you agree with

          1. theodosios
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Firstly, the problem with your beloved club lies with its owners who have been systematically destroying it for years (this is now happening at Chelsea as well). Even a blind man can see that it's absolutely impossible for any player or manager who comes to Man Utd to not end up as a deflated balloon with the least interest in football. The second and more important issue is your view of football through xG. I find it truly incredible that people still consider it as any relevant parameter. I really can't go through my comments and search for where you've left more childish provocations than a realistic response from a mature individual.I really have nothing against you personally, it's just that some things really get on my nerves

  8. SEXY SON
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Maatsen straight in my team next season 😎

    1. mr_jones
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      i bet he wont be in fantasy next season 😉

      1. SEXY SON
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Can’t see Chelsea sending him out on loan again, miles better than Cucurella!

    2. thegaffer82
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Playing for whom?

      1. SEXY SON
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Isn’t he a Chelsea player?

  9. F4L
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    if anthony taylor was doing the villa chelsea game match ends 2-3

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hopefully he’s doing the Chelsea v spurs game and it ends 4-4

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        just now

        but need (P)almer and Son pens 😀

        agree about the 4-4!

  10. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Only have 2 City, who takes the 3rd spot after behind Foden & Haaland, KDB or Walker/Gvardiol?

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Makes no difference ever be a fond the same way

      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        *going

  11. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Hold Salah this week and get KDB next or go KDB -> Salah? Either is diff to the ML rival I am chasing

  12. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Madrid with 6 CLs in the past 10 years, wowzer

