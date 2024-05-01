We’ve got the early team news for Gameweek 36 in this article, including some fresh quotes from Wednesday’s pre-match press conferences.

Mauricio Pochettino and Ange Postecoglou were facing journalists today ahead of their sides’ Double Gameweek 35 clash on Thursday.

Unai Emery was also fielding questions in advance of Aston Villa’s UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final.

And there’s also a presser from Sean Dyche, who has gone early on media duties for Gameweek 36.

We’ll get more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury news on Thursday and Friday when the pre-match press conferences take place.

But before then, this initial rundown gives an overview of the 20 Premier League sides.

ARSENAL

Jurrien Timber (knee), who has now featured for the under-21s twice to build up match fitness, is nearing a return to first-team contention and a possible spot on the bench for the visit of Bournemouth.

The Gunners have no other known injury concerns.

ASTON VILLA

Emi Martinez is a doubt for Sunday’s clash with Brighton after being substituted with a hamstring injury in the draw with Chelsea.

He’s banned for the midweek clash with Olympiacos anyway.

Youri Tielemans also came off in Gameweek 35 with a groin issue and won’t be fit to face the Greek outfit.

Alex Moreno (calf) is said to be “close to coming back” but isn’t thought to be ready to return on Thursday.

Jacob Ramsey (foot), Tyrone Mings (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee) and Emi Buendia (knee) are all out longer term.

Nicolo Zaniolo (unknown) could be available, however.

“Emi is out. Alex Moreno is close to coming back. Zaniolo could be in the squad because he is feeling better. Tielemans is not available for tomorrow, but he is feeling good. The other players are available. “I don’t know [if Martinez will be fit for Sunday’s game], he is feeling better.” – Unai Emery, via Birmingham Live

BOURNEMOUTH

Milos Kerkez continues to serve a three-match ban, while Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Romain Faivre (hamstring), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) and Ryan Fredericks (calf) will likely remain out.

Antoine Semenyo may be added to that list, with Andoni Iraola fearing the worst about a knee injury he sustained in Gameweek 35.

The latest news is awaited on Tyler Adams and Chris Mepham, who have been out recently with back spasms and a “health issue” respectively.

Philip Billing and Illia Zabarnyi both missed out on the win over Brighton with illnesses, so could be back at the Emirates.

BRENTFORD

Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Ben Mee (ankle) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) remain out but loanee Neal Maupay is available again, having been ineligible to face Everton last weekend.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Pervis Estupinan (calf), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Solly March (knee) and Kauro Mitoma (back) are unlikely to feature again this season.

James Milner (muscle) and Tariq Lamptey (unknown) didn’t recover for the clash with Bournemouth on Sunday, with no timelines on their returns.

Jan Paul van Hecke (hamstring) was a notable absentee at the Vitality, with Roberto De Zerbi unsure on how long he’d be out.

BURNLEY

Aaron Ramsey (knee), Nathan Redmond (leg), Ameen Al-Dakhil (unknown) and Jordan Beyer (muscle) are likely out for the season.

Vincent Kompany previously suggested that Luca Koleosho (knee) could yet play a part in the current campaign, so we await the latest from the Burnley boss on him.

CHELSEA

Thiago Silva (groin) and Axel Disasi (unknown) have joined Romeo Lavia (thigh), Wesley Fofana (knee) Enzo Fernandez (groin), Malo Gusto (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) and Ben Chilwell (knee) on the injury list.

Gusto is still described as “continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme”, which suggests the Gameweek 36 clash with West Ham United might also be a big ask.

Raheem Sterling (back), Reece James (hamstring), Levi Colwill (toe), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Christopher Nkunku (hamstring) and Robert Sanchez (illness) are not ready to return against Spurs on Thursday despite their recent involvement in training.

Nkunku and Colwill are described as “in team training” by the Chelsea site, with the other four only in “partial” training.

“Not good news because we cannot recover any players from the last list. We need to add two players more: Thiago and Disasi, they will not be available for tomorrow.” – Mauricio Pochettino

CRYSTAL PALACE

Eberechi Eze (knee) should be ready to return having not been risked against Fulham at the weekend.

Oliver Glasner had previously earmarked Manchester United’s visit as a possible return date for Jefferson Lerma (hamstring) and Marc Guehi (knee).

Sam Johnstone (elbow), Matheus Franca (groin) and Cheick Doucoure (Achilles) will likely remain out, while an update is awaited on Rob Holding (hamstring) after he missed the last two matches.

EVERTON

It was confirmed earlier this week that Vitalii Mykolenko will be out for the rest of the season after he hobbled out of the Merseyside derby with an ankle injury.

Nathan Patterson (hamstring) also won’t kick a ball in what remains of 2023/24, while Dele (groin) remains sidelined.

There is better news elsewhere with Beto (concussion) now available, while Seamus Coleman (groin) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (illness/knock) have rejoined training.

“We’ll see [on Calvert-Lewin], he was out on the grass today so we’re hopeful for no reaction and therefore he’d certainly be in consideration. “Again [on Coleman], it’s his first day but he’s had a few days with the sports science team, so we’ll see how he fares tomorrow and see that there’s no reaction. “[Beto] is clear and trained today.” – Sean Dyche

Lewis Dobbin (ankle) meanwhile got through 65 minutes for the under-21s this week but Sean Dyche said it may still be a bit “early” for a first-team comeback.

James Tarkowski was absent from training on Wednesday due to his partner expecting the birth of their child. He is, however, expected to be available for Friday’s game.

FULHAM

Fulham have had a mostly fit squad since the March international break but Harrison Reed seemed to suffer a knock in the draw with Crystal Palace, so the latest is awaited on him.

Tosin Adarabioyo isn’t injured but he was omitted from the matchday squad last weekend, amid speculation on his future.

LIVERPOOL

Ben Doak (knee), Thiago Alcantara (muscle) and Joel Matip (knee) remain out but Diogo Jota (hip) and Conor Bradley (ankle) should be not far away from a return, based on the previous short-term estimates from their manager.

Last Friday’s update did somewhat put that in doubt, however.

LUTON TOWN

Issa Kabore (ankle), Dan Potts (hamstring), Mads Andersen (calf), Amari’i Bell (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee), Marvelous Nakamba (knee) and Tom Lockyer (health) are expected to remain sidelined.

Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring) is thought to be the nearest Hatter to a return but this game may come too soon for him.

MANCHESTER CITY

News is keenly awaited on Ederson, who came off against Nottingham Forest last weekend with a shoulder injury.

Pep Guardiola said afterwards that it “doesn’t look good” for the Brazilian but subsequent reports suggest the issue isn’t as bad as first feared and that he is expected to return before the end of the season, maybe in time for Gameweek 37.

Ruben Dias and Phil Foden both missed out last week due to illness, so could make a comeback against Wolves.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Of Manchester United’s ten-strong injury list, there is only Tyrell Malacia (knee) who is confirmed as out for the season.

We await the latest from Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford (unknown), Willy Kambwala (unknown), Raphael Varane (muscle), Luke Shaw (muscle), Jonny Evans (muscle), Victor Lindelof (hamstring), Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Anthony Martial (groin), most of whom are expected to be back before the end of the campaign.

Scott McTominay is the latest doubt, however, after hyperextending his knee last weekend.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee), Joe Willock (Achilles), Matt Targett (Achilles) and Lewis Miley (back) are out for the season, while Sandro Tonali is banned until August.

Kieran Trippier (calf) and Joelinton (quad) are not expected back for the Burnley match either. Reports suggest Trippier could be available for Gameweek 37 onwards.

Miguel Almiron (knee) had been earmarked for a return here and Nick Pope (shoulder) was in parts of training as of a week ago, so we wait to hear the latest on those two.

Fresh information is sought on Fabian Schar, too, after he was taken off against Sheffield United with “tightness in his hamstring”.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Neco Williams, Murillo and (on his return from a longer-term injury) Willy Boly were all forced off against Manchester City with injuries of undetermined type and severity, while Nicolas Dominguez missed out with another unknown issue.

Taiwo Awoniyi (muscle) is nearing a return, having been on the grass in recent weeks.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Oli McBurnie (hamstring), George Baldock (calf), Max Lowe (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring) and Chris Basham (leg) remain sidelined, while the latest is awaited on James McAtee after he missed Gameweek 35 with a groin issue.

Tom Davies (hamstring), John Egan (leg), Rhian Brewster (hamstring) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) have been back on the grass recently but may be held back for next season.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Timo Werner (hamstring) and Ben Davies (hamstring) have joined Destiny Udogie (thigh), Manor Solomon (knee), Fraser Forster (foot) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a couple of issues from the game. Timo with his hamstring obviously so we’ve got two-and-a-half weeks to go so he’ll miss the rest of the season. “Ben Davies has got a calf injury and he’s out of the game and he’ll probably miss the rest of the season as well. “Everyone else is ok.” – Ange Postecoglou

Oliver Skipp (knock) should be back for the visit of Chelsea on Thursday, however.

A fit-again Richarlison is also edging nearer a start.

“Yeah, he’s working back to fitness. He’s missed a fair bit so it was good to get him some game time. So whether that’s tomorrow night or Sunday, obviously we’ve got three games this week, three big games, and I’m sure Richy will play a significant part in it.” – Ange Postecoglou on whether Richarlison is ready to start

WEST HAM UNITED

Konstantinos Mavropanos (unknown) and Nayef Aguerd (ankle) remained out last weekend, despite David Moyes saying the former “had a chance” of facing Liverpool ahead of the game.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Craig Dawson (groin) and Leon Chiwome (ankle) are out for the season, while the Manchester City game may come too soon for Pedro Neto (hamstring).

Neto has been back on the grass in recent weeks and should feature again in the current campaign.

Loanee Tommy Doyle is also ineligible to feature and it is not yet known whether Santiago Bueno will return from a “minor” hamstring injury.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (knee) could be back after a recent return to training, while Rayan Ait-Nouri suffered only a “knock” when being substituted against Luton.



