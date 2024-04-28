9
  1. TorresMagic™
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (13 teams)

    Current safety score = 52
    Top score = 57

    https://prnt.sc/8o59Uej5Wy5b

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    The 51s need a miracle.outside Sakari.

  2. Norco
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Is R.Lewis > Gvardiol using FT (exact funds to do it) worth pulling the trigger now prior to the price changes?

  3. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    That Ortega > Ederson (-4) transfer I made just before the deadline so that I'd have a playing keeper went about as well as the rest of this season.

    Ederson* Van Hecke* Schär* Ait-Nouri* & Neto(benched)

    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      My condolences

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I won't include the Foden illness with that lot of misfortune as at least Haaland came from the bench to score.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Did Shakespeare have in mind Ederson's shoulder sling when he wrote Hamlet?

      Whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer
      The slings and red arrows of outrageous fortune,
      Or to take (-16) hits against a sea of troubles,
      And by BB37 end them?

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        100%

  4. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    No sense in getting Gvardiol right when I’m chasing ML leader who has him ?
    If I go a City defender gotta be Walker right?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Sure

