  1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Greetings all!!

    Kindly pick one from each section!!

    A- Foden
    Or
    B- KDB

    And

    1- Walker
    Or
    2- Gvardial

    Deciding with other two City to get along with Haaland

    Cheers everyone!!

    g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A1

      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!!

  It's gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Best thing with this GW was how poorly the YouTube-teams performed

