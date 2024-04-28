145
145 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    Woo wee, baby! Let's do this!

    Open Controls
  2. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Priorities today:-
    1. Arsenal win
    2. My rival doesn’t make gains with Son(c) and Saka (don’t care about anyone else)
    3. Roast chicken comes out of the oven beautifully cooked.
    4. Overall ranking

    Open Controls
  3. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Arsenal 1 up (women’s super league)

    Open Controls
  4. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Senesi goal

    Open Controls
    1. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      D'oh!

      Open Controls
  5. JBG
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Spurs O.G

    Open Controls
  6. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Yes!

    Open Controls
  7. Il Capitano
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    33% EO Saka at my rank, cheers WCers

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.