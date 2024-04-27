You can catch up on the attacking returns and projected bonus points from Saturday’s Gameweek 35 matches in this article.
The summary of goals, assists and bonus comes from LiveFPL.
Everything else, like chances created and expected goals (xG), is official Opta data taken from our Premium Members Area.
GAMEWEEK 35: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 35: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:
|Aston Villa
|2 – 2
|Chelsea
|Everton
|1 – 0
|Brentford
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2 – 1
|Luton Town
|Newcastle United
|5 – 1
|Sheffield United
|Manchester United
|1 – 1
|Burnley
|Fulham
|1 – 1
|Crystal Palace
|West Ham United
|2 – 2
|Liverpool
1 hour, 55 mins ago
16 points with 4 to play