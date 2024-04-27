111
  1. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    16 points with 4 to play

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      How? whats ur team

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      Don't you team 26 with 9 play as per your team ID.

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        22 mins ago

        minus 12 for hits too 🙁 but at least I do have the double weekers to play again too.

  2. Yes Ndidi
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Best GK to replace Kelleher & attack BB37 with please? Can afford anyone.

    Maxed on NEW & MUN (with Onana), & ideally not Ederson as that rules out KdB should I want him.

    Defence is Schar Gabriel Gusto Van Hecke & Branthwaite, which obviously needs work as well

    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      limited options ruling your above. Perhaps Petrovich?

      1. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        any news on Sánchez?

  3. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Took a -12 Double GW blinkers again 🙁

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      oh sorry to hear that 🙁

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        149 points last week with F.H. all undone this week :(. Smooth with the rough I guess.

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I did too, but I had to replace the train wreck that is Liverpool...

    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Bring me mine Geriatrician!

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Thine assistance would be royally appreciated :).

  4. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    48 (-4) so far with 7 to play mainly courtesy of a Gordon (C). How are you lot doing?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      58 mins ago

      similar 44, 8 fixtures left in total (Son cap making up 4 of those)

      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Nice! Good luck with the rest of the fixtures

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          thanks you too, gained 700k in rank last week and so far this week. Thought it was over

          1. Milk, 1 Šuker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            That’s brilliant! Huge rank rise

    2. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      I’m on 10 -4

      Lovely stuff

      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        It could all turn around

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      Not great but 29 is still good enough for a 20% rank increase as things stand.

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        10 to play

        1. Milk, 1 Šuker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Good stuff

    4. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      44 but with only 6 left.

      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Still a good score

    5. Il Capitano
      • 3 Years
      52 mins ago

      41 (-8) 7 to go

    6. GlamRock Chauffeurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      155 last week, 44 so far this week with 8 to play. Great couple of weeks so far, delighted to see the plan paying off after the misery of the last couple months. Gone from 470k to 110k so far….

  5. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Best Chelsea trio for last 3 gameweeks?
    Palmer + who + who?

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Just stick with Palmer

      1. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        WHU - decent double - BOU

        can't ignore this fixtures

    2. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Chelsea only have one asset - Palmer
      The rest are liabilities

  6. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Schar owners selling? Double Ars def is temping if he is out

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      not this week, I'll hold see if he back for the double. Playing Branth next week

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        43 mins ago

        Yeah could start Branth as well. Already got Pickford stating though, and feel Luton always score at home

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          42 mins ago

          I'll be playing Pickford too. Benching Porro

          1. Flynny
            • 9 Years
            37 mins ago

            Looking at schar or van hecke to walker.

            1. have you seen cyan
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              yea I will probably get a man city defender in for the double, but I'll wait a week

          2. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            36 mins ago

            Gabriel/Brant/Walker here if I keep Schar a week

            1. Royal5
              • 12 Years
              35 mins ago

              Porro bench

  7. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Another wc draft. thoughts? bb37
    Onana - Petrovic
    Porro - Burn - Livramento - Maguire - Gusto
    KDB - Foden - Bruno - Palmer - Son
    Haaland - Werner - Isak

    Any thoughts?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Defense needs a lot of work

      1. MikeS
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        Lol that is terrible, one of the worst defences I have seen

    2. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Is Livramento nailed? He's played on n off

  8. Bounce
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    How are the GW35 WC'ers using their FT this week? Got a bit of money IT so thinking of Son > KDB.

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Rolling. Strong bench and need to keep options open for BB37.

    2. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Jackson to Haaland assuming Haaland plays tomorrow and doesn't re-injure himself.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Rolling. Schär is injured, but if Trippier plays gw36 he is certainly in my team for 37. Because of BB37 most should have strong XV:s. And without Liv players money feels like unlimited atm.

      1. Bounce
        • 3 Years
        just now

        This week I had Ederson, Watkins, White and Gabriel on my bench. Already got a strong 15 and can do Son > KDB.

    4. GlamRock Chauffeurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      Thinking same, or Fernandes > KDB

    5. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Why would you do that? Son has a double coming up too and kdb is majorly injury prone and will likely be rotated

      1. GlamRock Chauffeurs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Because Son isn’t in great form and the gamble is that Pep starts his best team now to secure the title given they are out of Europe, and Kev has a knack of meeting these big moments head on. Obviously if Son performs this GW that calculation changes

  9. Orion
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Preparing for GW37… Need some help here guys…

    A) Foden
    B) KDB

    1) Ederson
    2) Walker

    1. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      A2

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      A2 was my choice on WC, team is linked.

    3. Orion
      • 13 Years
      49 mins ago

      Cheers guys… I think the same

    4. MikeS
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      A2

  10. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    I got Muric for my bench keeper as was broke, 8 pointer lol

  11. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    So after today who would you pick as third forward for GW37?

    A. Hojilund
    B. Jackson

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      B

      Early sub is never a good sign. Things may change however.

    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      There is no stand out 3rd striker.
      Assuming Haaland & Isak, then stick a pin in and hope for the best.
      Either could score 2 points or 20 over the DGW.

      1. The Pep Revolution
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yeah I agree, no option stands out.

  12. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (13 teams)

    Current safety score = 38
    Top score = Michael Tong with 42

    https://prnt.sc/w5TbvHFM8UK8

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Higher safety score than I expected

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        54 mins ago

        10 wildcards out of 13.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          52 mins ago

          Yea makes sense

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          49 mins ago

          I didn't think I did badly, but on 36 pts now and besides Schär and Che assets nothing has failed and even Elite average is below 29. So it feels high to me also. (Out of competition naturally.)

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            46 mins ago

            Ok, many on 36, probably just one extra 2 pts merchant in those teams.

          2. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 14 Years
            9 mins ago

            Isak, Gordon, Palmer(c) and Petrovic makes 29, majority have all 4.

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              8 mins ago

              then Bruno and Toon def.

  13. BUZZBOMB
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Fixtures favoured Jackson, but if I can do it for free come GW37, will flip to Hojlund. Depends on Petro and Schar situations and any GW36 fires igniting tho.

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      *@PepRevs

    2. The Pep Revolution
      • 12 Years
      50 mins ago

      Thanks. It's tough to pick between the two, neither is playing well.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Based on watching them today and stats, you may need to reconsider. Hojlund got exact 0.00 xGi and was so poor that was happy to come off early. And this home game vs Burnley.

  14. Holteenderinthesky
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Any idea why Chelsea players have scored Double points Vs Villa in the FPL challenge? As far as I'm aware that's never been a London Derby.

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      LDN derby GW

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      49 mins ago

      Gameweek 35 Challenge
      London Derbies
      Players involved in London derbies from Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Fulham and Crystal Palace get double points.

      1. Holteenderinthesky
        • 5 Years
        46 mins ago

        Villa is not a London Derby though

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          44 mins ago

          It's just a teams from London double point challenge.

          1. Holteenderinthesky
            • 5 Years
            41 mins ago

            Seems a massive con, and not made clear at all. To me London Derbies "double points", mean double points for the games that are London Derbies.

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 14 Years
              37 mins ago

              They wouldn't have mentioned Palace if that was the case. They could have done a better job for sure.
              The main reason is the DGW is really about Chelsea and Spurs.

            2. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              36 mins ago

              "Players involved in London derbies from Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Fulham and Crystal Palace get double points."

              Is perhaps slightly misleading. This would have been better:

              "Players from Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs, Fulham and Crystal Palace get double points."

              1. Holteenderinthesky
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                100%, the wording is shocking, and to me it implies London Derbies are Double points.

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          44 mins ago

          That's why they don't get 2x points.

  15. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Which one of Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Burnley do you think will not get relegated this season?

    Open Controls
    1. Orion
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Forest

    2. Gerry Hattrick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Forest.

    3. DGW blindness is for Kinnea…
      • 10 Years
      just now

      The one yet to play Sheffield

  16. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Schar w/hamstring injury confirmed, on fpl at 75%, taken out at halftime

    Schar.
    Anyone hav an educated guess as to when player like him would return from hamstring injured? I can't remember what's the avg time for such hammy recoveries...

    1. Orion
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      Two weeks, at least

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thnx, couldn't remember if it was 1 or more like 3 weeks ..I'm fekt. No gk, had kelleher, and brotschar for the dgw 37. Need to downgrade asap prob for Maguire. Don't even have enough for burn. Is livramento nailed?

        1. Orion
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          But I wouldn’t get any of their defense honestly

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Out he goes from my team, but not yet, before 37 is better time.

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        Same here. But I can't wait. Hav no gk, and bringing in dubravka. Hav enough for Maguire or livramento, u know if Livramento is nailed? There's hall also

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          Pope is rumoured to come back, Livra is not safe when/if injured players are fit imo.

          1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Livra is on and off past 5gwks so yes. And hall same

  17. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    As a Branthwaite owner, I hope Everton keeps up the pace after guaranteeing safety

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      They were celebrating big time, could be on the beach.

  18. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Play Branthwaite (lut) or Burn (bur)?

    Watkins (bha) or Son (liv)?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Newcastles defense looked terrible so probably Branth. As for the other question, wait for Son to play.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers, mate.

  19. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Considering ignoring the DGW and instead targeting players facing SHU. Gibbs-White(c)?

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Forest are not exactly Real Madrid themselves

      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Anyone can score vs Blades. And when Forest do score, MGW will likely be involved.

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          They are trash I can’t disagree on that

  20. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Gk who has better chance at getting more pts/cs gw 36?
    1 dubravka bur
    2 petrovic WHU

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      1

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thx.Leaning 1. Altho petro rising in price today it seems. And will get petro later for the dgw36 for my bb will just pay up

  21. SEXY SON
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    We ready to FEAST fellow Son cappers?! 😎

    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not a capper, but really hope he can return double digits this Gw

      1. SEXY SON
        • 7 Years
        just now

        He will!

