2
2 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Please let me have 70+ minutes of Isak at striker against SHU is all I ask.

    Open Controls
  2. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    If on wc u will stick to isak? Or just skip newcastle strikers?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.