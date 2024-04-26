We’re hoping for updates on the likes of Erling Haaland (£14.1m), Cole Palmer (£6.2m) and Malo Gusto (£4.3m) as the pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 35 continue.

There are 16 listed in the schedule below, following on from the three that took place on Thursday.

Roberto De Zerbi is the one name missing: he will either be a late addition to the list above or be facing the media on Saturday.

This is a ‘live’ blog, so we will add the key quotes as and when they arrive. Hit refresh for the latest updates.

FPL GAMEWEEK 35 TEAM NEWS: KEY INJURY UPDATES

FPL GAMEWEEK 35 TEAM NEWS: FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIME

CHELSEA

Cole Palmer has recovered from illness to resume training and looks set to be available for selection this weekend.

“Cole was training well in the last few days. We assume he is going to be ready for tomorrow and be part of the squad tomorrow, yes.” – Mauricio Pochettino

Romeo Lavia (thigh) and Wesley Fofana (knee) remain on the sidelines, while Reece James (hamstring) and Levi Colwill (toe) are not ready to return.

“They are not available yet. They are close. Today and yesterday they were doing some partial training with the squad. They are close but still, they are not available.” – Mauricio Pochettino on Reece James and Levi Colwill

Enzo Fernandez has also undergone season-ending groin surgery this week.

Chelsea’s weekly injury bulletin says that Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Christopher Nkunku (hamstring) and Robert Sanchez (illness) are, like James and Colwill, only back in “partial training”.

It also says that Malo Gusto (knee) and Ben Chilwell (knee) are “undergoing rehabilitation programmes”, suggesting they’re both sidelined for now.

Mauricio Pochettino didn’t offer any update on the pair but Gusto was seen in individual training on Thursday.

The injury list goes on to state that Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) and Raheem Sterling (back) are “undergoing medical assessment”.

“Sterling suffered pain in his lower back. Carney feels something in his knee related to his problem before. Hope that these are not big issues and can be available as soon as possible because now we are going to lose two players that were there.” – Mauricio Pochettino

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Destiny Udogie has joined Manor Solomon (knee), Fraser Forster (foot) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) on the sidelines for the rest of the season after undergoing thigh surgery.

Oliver Skipp (knock) will also sit out this weekend’s action.

The good news is that Pedro Porro (hamstring) and Richarlison (knee) have returned to training and are available for selection.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Kieran Trippier (calf) isn’t yet ready to return for the Magpies ahead of their meeting with Sheffield United.

“We hope he’ll be back soon. He won’t be back for this game.” – Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier

Eddie Howe will likely have a similar squad to the one he had in Gameweek 34 but Miguel Almiron (knee), Joelinton (quad) and Nick Pope (shoulder) are making progress.

“They are getting closer, not close enough for this match. “Nick is beginning to start his early training sessions with us. Still not participated in a big group session yet but he has started to be with the outfield players in different shooting drills. He’s getting closer. “Joelinton has been to see the specialist recently, he had good news on his comeback so again he’ll continue to do more. “Miggy is there or thereabouts, so we’re hopeful for maybe next week.” – Eddie Howe

Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee), Joe Willock (Achilles), Matt Targett (Achilles) and Lewis Miley (back) are out for the season.

Sandro Tonali is banned until August, too.

Tino Livramento meanwhile has only been on the bench in the last two matches and still hasn’t fully recovered from an ankle issue. He’ll be assessed in training.

“[Tino] came on against Tottenham and had a slight reaction in his ankle after that game. Minimal but enough to then restrict his training. “We are having to look after him. A few days makes a big difference. So, let’s see how he feels today, how he gets through training and then we’ll make a decision regarding this game.” – Eddie Howe

Callum Wilson came through his comeback cameo in midweek unscathed.

“[Callum] came through fine, which was a big positive from the game. I thought he looked good, had a couple of dangerous moments, linked well with the players around him.” – Eddie Howe

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Diogo Jota (hip) and Conor Bradley (ankle) are still not ready to return.

“Both not ready. Progressing well, not ready, and nobody told me yet that they will start training in the next few days. So, I think that will take time, a little bit.” – Jurgen Klopp

The Liverpool boss did however say that Cody Gakpo was back in contention after missing out in midweek to attend the birth of his child.

Ben Doak (knee), Thiago Alcantara (muscle) and Joel Matip (knee) remain sidelined.

More to follow

BRENTFORD

There is still some doubt over whether Ivan Toney will recover from his niggling hip injury for the Everton game.

Thomas Frank said on Thursday that his striker was “progressing” and is “better” but stopped short of giving him the all-clear.

“[Toney is] progressing, better, got to hope – and I qualify hope – that he is available for Saturday. Still one more training, so let’s see.” – Thomas Frank

The Brentford boss did later add that Toney had taken part in a small-sided training game, scoring too.

Rico Henry (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Ben Mee (ankle) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) remain out, while loanee Neal Maupay is ineligible.

“He is progressing. Because he’s been out for so long, I’m not counting on it. Let’s see what happens in the next couple of weeks but right now, I’m not expecting it.” – Thomas Frank on whether Aaron Hickey will feature again this season

EVERTON

Sean Dyche said on Thursday that Vitalii Mykolenko is “unlikely” to feature against Brentford on Saturday.

The defender hobbled out of the midweek Merseyside derby with an ankle injury and will need a scan.

“Mykolenko is unlikely. We’ll see how that settles. He needs a scan on that to know the truth of it but it’s not great, the early signs. We’ll see how quickly that settles.” – Sean Dyche

The Everton boss also expressed doubts that Seamus Coleman (groin) would be available, while Beto (head), Nathan Patterson (hamstring), Lewis Dobbin (ankle) and Dele (groin) are all definitely out.

Dyche is however hopeful that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will recover from illness to face the Bees, having played through it against Liverpool.

“He’s had a bit of illness, so we’re hopeful that passes. He had it before the game, so I must commend him on that. I thought he was outstanding, his physical performance was outstanding. He’s still not quite over it, so we hope that settles down over the next day or two.” – Sean Dyche on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Chris Wilder confirmed on Friday that Oli McBurnie (hamstring) will be out for the rest of the campaign.

“Oli McBurnie is out for the season so that’s a massive blow for us. “He went to see a specialist, he doesn’t require surgery but obviously, that’s the end of his season.” – Chris Wilder

James McAtee is also a fresh concern with a groin injury but Wilder confirmed that Jayden Bogle‘s (calf) midweek withdrawal was merely precautionary.

“Jayden was [precautionary], McAtee not so. He went for a scan, waiting for results this morning so fingers crossed that he’s okay. “We believe Jayden will be okay and there’s a question mark about McAtee.” – Chris Wilder

George Baldock (calf), Max Lowe (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring), Chris Basham (leg) and John Egan (leg) remain sidelined.

Tom Davies (hamstring), Rhian Brewster (hamstring) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) have been back on the grass recently but Brewster and Jebbison in particular may be held back for next season, rather than be risked for the doomed survival bid. Jack Robinson (ankle) may be in a similar boat.

BURNLEY

Ari Muric and Lyle Foster have recovered from minor injuries sustained in Gameweek 34.

Aaron Ramsey (knee), Nathan Redmond (leg), Ameen Al-Dakhil (unknown) and Jordan Beyer (muscle) are likely out for the season and Luca Koleosho (knee) isn’t yet ready to return.