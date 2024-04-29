141
  1. Kane not win a trophy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    Big mistake with by Liverpool.

    They should have taken the money and let Salah go. He hasn't been the same this season and has checked out completely since the AFCON.

    I wonder if there is more behind this dispute with Klopp and even if Klopp's retirement from Liverpool.might be linked. If Klopp was like Pep,.Salah would be warming the bench for the rest of the season.

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Meh. If we were in this position, having sold him. You'd be saying the opposite.

      Easy to say stuff in hindsight.

      1. Kane not win a trophy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        No. I wouldn't. Always thought it was stupid. I also think it was the right decision with Henderson.

        If people want to move on, let them go and find someone with more appetite.

        Not sure what happened behind the walls of the changing room, but something must have happened.

        That's it for me. Season is over. All Liv players sold. Spurs will kill them and launch the next escalation level.

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          Aye Captain hindsight. Liverpool were doing perfectly well and on course to win multiple trophies until AFTER AFCON.

        2. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          Hendo was obvious. Goes without saying. Not relevant to Salah.

          Salah isn't the problem at LFC. He's not as good as prime Salah. Still better than most in the prem. His role has been changed (wider, deeper), which doesn't help him, stats wise. Still, in FPL, only Palmer has more points per match.

          I'm gonna go out on a limb, and say you don't have a post, saying Salah should be sold during the summer or winter transfer windows.

          Happy to be proven wrong 😛

          1. Kane not win a trophy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Well. Maybe some other players envy him and think he is overrated. Such issues usually build up over a longer period of time. Or maybe there was an original agreement to let him go in the winter break which Klopp suddenly couldn't remember.

            Looks like a poor ending at Anfiels for both Salah and Klopp.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      Who do you think they should have replaced him with? Dead easy to find wingers capable 26 league G/A in 25 starts after all...

      1. Kane not win a trophy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Olise.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          Olise has 31 goal contributions in his entire career and has only managed 11 starts this season.

      2. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        There'll be a new manager with a different system. From my limited skimming of Slot's playing style, he doesn't use a player with Salah's profile. I'd suggest they invest the fee in Bruno G in midfield, and that ex-Cov striker, Gyorkeres(?) 'cos Darwin isn't cutting it.
        For the right flank, Harvey Elliot is coming good is required.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Any manager, regardless of system, would love a player like Salah. Despite having an "off year", he'll finish the season with roughly a goal contribution per game. Expecting Harvey Elliot of all players to make up that output is borderline delusional.

      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Jarrod Bowen could be the prime candidate.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Bowen has a contract until 2030 - he'll cost an absolute packet and a half

  2. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    54 mins ago

    My plan is to get Gvardiol this week, and Bruno next week, so my GW37 team will be

    Dub (Areola)
    Saliba, Gavrdiol, Porro (Maguire, Doughty)
    Son, Bruno, Foden, Gordon, Palmer
    Haaland, Isak (Muniz)

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Actually, I would start Maguire over Saliba

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Noted

  3. TO MEE TO AYEW
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    Would a fit Sanchez replace Petrovic, any chance of that in last few weeks?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Doubt it - Petrovic isn't great, but Sanchez is bad

    2. To Mee To You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Too close for comfort! TM

      1. TO MEE TO AYEW
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I’ll be Barry, you can be Paul

  4. Kane not win a trophy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    I still have my TC and BB.

    Plan was to play Palmer (TC) in GW35 but forgot about it (luckily). 🙂

    I might do that now in GW37 and use the BB elsewhere.

    Or are there any great fixtures in GW36 or GW38 that would justify a single GW triple captain?

    Any other ones here with a similar "problem"?

  5. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/04/29/fpl-notes-palmers-unwanted-record-why-bruno-got-bonus/

