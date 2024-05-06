314
  1. Greavsie
      50 mins ago

      Who takes the pens if Bruno out?

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        48 mins ago

        Onana

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          31 mins ago

          Lol!

      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        46 mins ago

        Given that he’s only missed about 4 matches his whole life I don’t suppose they’ve ever had to ask.

        I hope Dalot. Probably someone like Antony

      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        46 mins ago

        Bruno
        Rashford
        Hojlund?

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          44 mins ago

          Good point. If Bruno is out next week, is Hojlund a step to far instead of bring in Jackson?

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            It's a punt

      4. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        40 mins ago

        Eriksen has a pretty good record.

        https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/christian-eriksen/elfmetertore/spieler/69633

        Garnacho and Mount scored 2 (missed 0)

    • OReiMessi
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Petrovic Pickford
      White Gabriel Branthwaite Gusto RAN
      Son Saka Palmer Gordon Foden
      Haaland(c) Isak Solanke

      BB active, 2.7m ITB

      Gusto or RAN out first to Gvardiol?
      Solanke to Jackson worth -4?

    • RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      Solanke -> J Pedro or Wilson worth a -4?

    • camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Have 2 fts and have 14 doublers for my bb.

      Though I'm thinking (I'm chasing also about 40pts)..swapping Walker/Vicario for Gvardiol/Pickford

      Kinds maxed out on all the top teams

      Crazy ?

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        35 mins ago

        I think there is more value rolling a transfer than doing the City sideways move. Yes Gvardiol is on a roll, but Walker could still outscore him.

    • Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      Is bruno really out? Lots of breaking news on twitter saying yes?

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        43 mins ago

        See previous page

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Cheers yeh now catching up

      2. Babit1967
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        Hopefully, Jackson 1st sub says hello

        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Omg me too

    • Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      44 mins ago

      Do we think A can get at least 4 points more than B?
      A) Jackson and Porro
      B) Gusto and Hojlund

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        Not sure if Gusto starts if fit after two home CS?

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          31 mins ago

          Or even if he can play two games in a row without picking up a new injury

    • Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Serious question>>

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Missing the deadline GW34 has affected my mental health. Never taken the game too seriously before and enjoy coming on here for banter, giving advice etc, but that 67 point swing hurt. Not because of my friend ML, but the out=r ex Yahhoo one, I am 76 points of 10k. The winner last year was in top 200 and the year I won it I was 1K, It is a good league, would have just been top with two games to go.

        palace staying up, means a lot to me, it just hit me harder than I ever thought it possibly could do.

        Should I take a break next year? I will probably be OK by the season starts, as I was that ill, there was nothing I could do about it, but my mind keeps going when you started to feel ill, why didn't you just get up and do early transfers 🙂

        Weird how it affects your brain???

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          26 mins ago

          I hate how it affects my moods. About 5 seasons ago I won a ML but it was affecting my relationships with people so I took a year off and pretty much forgot all about FPL which was great.

          For about 3 seasons after that I restricted my team (I used to compete with my partner- she with an all English players team and me no English players). That was fun as there was no pressure to win anything. But this year I’ve gone back to a full strength team.

          I’m spending too much time on it but hopefully staying the right side of sane this time 🙂

          I hope you can get over it with whatever works for you. It’s horrible when things don’t work out and it’s just bad luck not doing anything wrong.

          Good luck

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            21 mins ago

            Thanks mate, I really appreciate it.

            In the fun league, (my cousins some), she keeps saying to me don't worry about it, you win every year, but it isn't that one I am worried about

            It is as you say damn anying you work hard at it catching up on news etc, even when I go to games, I pop outside for 5 minutes and tune into a dealing stem to see if there are any last-minute changes, it was getting a bit heavy.
            I think what I have learnt at least, is just do the changes the night before and forget about Saturday, as if I was living in the states (which I have done), and people say on the streams it was a lot more stressful over three. I found the opposite. I would never get up to check the deadline news at 6am in the morning. What ever will be will be

            I appreciate your comments I really do,

        2. SEXY SALAH
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          Hi Crunchie,

          I know how you feel, don’t worry it is temporary.
          Sometimes you need something to enable you to put things into perspective in your life, becoming too vested can be harmful especially since ultimately we all have zero influence or control on the outcome.
          Put your time into something that is rewarding that you do have control over, it used to effect me but events in my life have really put into perspective and now I’m very much passive about it, or take it tongue in cheek - others on here will know that by my maybe sometimes annoying match day posts (lol).

          Hope you have a good evening 🙂

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            Thak you so much. I have over done it this year, as I almost died a few time between 35-45, and was overqualified for most jobs so went self employed (again),

            really enjoyed until covid and I had to close it at Christmas at went to America for a month off, I guess I had to much time on my hands then normal, whtched more stream etc>

            You too buddy, I appreciate it. Taking the time out to respond.

            1. SEXY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              12 mins ago

              No worries at all, try to play ‘passively’, don’t over consume fpl content 🙂

            2. SEXY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              10 mins ago

              I hope you are physically as well as mentally healthy now

              Open Controls
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                Thanks, i will be fine, I am getting better, when you are ill (I was almost hallucinating at times that week I was so ill) , all I could think of was FPL

        3. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          To quote an applicable but unrelated quote; when the fun stops, stop.

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            Yep you are right there Biggsy

      2. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        19 mins ago

        Sorry to hear that mate.
        I’d say, carry on with fpl, but ditch social media instead. That s#*t really is a cancer that you can live without.
        Also, recognising that there is a problem is half the battle.
        Good luck to you. 🙂

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Thank Boss Hogg, yeah i never you on twitter and enjoy Blackbox for entertainment for stats as I am an eye test manager.

          But I haven't even been watching MoTD.

          I knew it was affecting me too much when Olise Eze and Mateta could stop scoring against West Ham, as a Palace fan, I don't normally give two hoots about FPL, but as I missed the transfers it did (whilst in bed), as I would have had 3 players and it even destroyed my enjoyment of that game, which meant we stayed up (and I had been telling everyone all year, how important is to Eze and Olise to palace as a team to have them both starting).

          All my Palace mates ringing up to see how I was and the pure joy of them speaking that we stayed up. It was weird to say the least.

          The game away to Liverpool was pure joy, it why I support the club, for das like that and we are man City bogy side).

          Thank so much for replying.

          1. Boss Hogg
            • 14 Years
            just now

            No worries.
            I guess my main point would be to try and live “in the moment”. I know it’s a bit of cliche, but it really is at the heart of what is different about life in the digital age and life before. Physical exercise helps - running until you are knackered, or cycling just for the fun of it like you used to do when you were a kid. And when you do find some pure, PURE, joy in something, just enjoy it. Don’t go on social media to tell people about it, don’t photograph it, don’t think about what you’ll say about it… just soak it in.

            On a personal level, I was at the 1990 FA Cup final and supported Palace that day. Not because I’m a Palace fan, but I just don’t like Man Utd. I can still remember the joy of Ian Wright’s 2 goals. Happy memories.
            Have a good evening.

      3. Eightball
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        When the fun stops, stop.

      4. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thank you so much everyone

    • notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      Any rumours going around?

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        Allegedly, yes

      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        New series of Unforgotten apparently

        https://m.imdb.com/title/tt4192812/episodes/?season=6

      3. Dazzler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        Apparently Boris Johnson is going to play Drako Malfoy in the new Harry Potter tv series

    • waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      Brennan Johnson out worth a hit?
      If so, for who?
      A) Havertz (would like him for 38 anyway)
      B) Richarlison
      C) Bruno/Garnacho
      D) Madueke/Gallagher

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        What about the spurs attack makes them hit worthy?

        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 13 Years
          25 mins ago

          Goal and an assist off the bench?

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            I misread it to be fair, thought it was BJ in (not out). It's tough because of the SHU fixture in 38, but if he isn't going to start then probably and I think D of that lot and pending any developments/news

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Richy but punty.

    • 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Chances of Gusto playing 2 games in GW37?

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        Low i'd say. They have done OK without him

    • 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      Anyone else considering selling Salah to enhance their squad for the bench boost team in GW37?

    • camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Honestly lads is Bruno confirmed out? He's my only differential in ML so will be tough pill to swallow if it's true

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        22 mins ago

        https://x.com/fplmate/status/1787492336584253687?s=46

        1. Royal5
          • 12 Years
          13 mins ago

          Most big accounts has him out. A kid kalled FPL Gundo says he starts.

          1. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            12 mins ago

            Ehat I never understand with rumors like this is why they never say anything about why or where the got the news.

            1. SEXY SALAH
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              They don’t want others to steal their source

            2. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              9 mins ago

              If you tell everyone your source, then no one will give that source any more information.

              And no other sources will come to you in future!

              1. Royal5
                • 12 Years
                5 mins ago

                Probably right, just feels like everyone copy each other so you never really know if false or true. Most on X just throw things out to grow followers

                1. Biggsy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  I would imagine throwing out incorrect or unsubstantiated rumours is a pretty easy way to lose followers

                  1. Royal5
                    • 12 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    That’s not the way news work unfortunately

                    Open Controls
                    1. Royal5
                      • 12 Years
                      1 min ago

                      https://youtu.be/U3pV_Mw4mrM?si=0od_wXQsEhvk-t73

      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thesame people who said Foden was benched are saying Bruno is out. In reality no one knows, just the rush to splurge their load with being the first tweet.

        Wait for an actual teamsheet like a sane person. Its called truth

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Fact.

    • Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      24 mins ago

      Best third striker?

      a. Jackson
      b. Joao Pedro
      c. Wilson

      ???

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        A

    • Bavarian
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Best replacement for Maguire (4.2)
      A-Hall
      B-Livramento
      C-Webster
      D-Other

      1. Boss Hogg
        • 14 Years
        17 mins ago

        B

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        B but C is a great punt

      3. Assisting the assister
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Is C nailed - great pick

    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      What would you do here?

      1 FT, £6.9m itb.

      BB37 or 38?

      Pickford
      Gvardiol Branthwaite Gusto
      Foden Palmer Saka Gordon Bruno
      Haaland Isak

      Raya Mateta Gabriel RAN

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        This week with Everton fixtures more than anything else

    • x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      My predicted line-up for tonight:

      Onana
      Dalot - Evans - Casemiro - Wan-Bissaka
      Mainoo - Eriksen - Mount
      Antony - Hojlund - Garnacho

      So so so bad.

      1. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        There was talk that Evans failed a fitness test

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Will probably be Amrabat next to Casemiro in that case - Mateta to beat Haaland's score

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            That would help

    • No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      The man United odds keep getting worse. That smells Bruno being out.

      Source…me

      1. SEXY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Don’t think the bookies know any more than we do

