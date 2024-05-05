61
61 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Read the whole article and still no comments = TOP

    Open Controls
  2. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Sad really, lol

    Open Controls
  3. TanN
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Just checked and not owning Haaland has only dropped me 100k thought it would have been worse??

    140->240k OR

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Who is your captain ?

      Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      That's a pretty big drop

      Open Controls
    3. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      It won’t last, but I did captain Haaland and with the rest of my team I went from like 597k to 399k - after chasing Salah c and Palmer c and missing the past few weeks that feels like sweet justice LOL

      Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Is Gusto likely back today, or next week?

    'Malo (Gusto) suffered a minor problem on his knee. I am not a doctor, but I will try and translate it. I hope it is not a big issue.

    Chilly, also, after the national team, it's the same problem (knee) he's been suffering with, in the last few weeks.'

    http://www.premierinjuries.com

    This from 22 April.

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Shipped him this week. Not enough upside to hold on in hope, IMO.

      Open Controls
    2. Treadstone
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Young Gilchrist has been playing well so no need to rush Gusto back.

      Open Controls
  5. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Who would you consider essential for BB37?

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Haaland

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Probably just Haaland and Palmer.

      Open Controls
    3. Catastrophe
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      Palmer, Haaland, Foden/KDB, Isak.

      Open Controls
  6. Catastrophe
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Which of these are worth a hit, chaps? (BB-DGW FEVER!)

    A) Muniz -> Jackson*
    B) Havertz -> Bruno*
    C) Saka -> Gordon*
    D) Richards (wol) -> Burn*
    E) Areola (LUT) -> Onana*
    F) Munoz (wol) -> Porro*

    Currently on A-C (-8)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Your current choice of A and C looks good to me.

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Actually on A,B,C currently.

        Open Controls
  7. CONNERS
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Just had a peek at the overall standings and noticed the guy ranked 1st is 54 points ahead of second.

    Got to be his to lose...

    Open Controls
  8. I Member
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Could Sanchez get one of the games in 37 or is Petrovic safe?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'm a tiny bit more confident he plays all remaining now, given we're in good short-term form and you don't want to disrupt that too much - not with us still chasing Europe.

      At the end of the day, Sanchez hasn't been better when he has played.

      But I wouldn't be 100% on it.

      Open Controls
  9. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    54 mins ago

    Which one do you prefer?
    A) KDB and Pedro
    B) Richarlison and Jackson

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      B has huge upside if chasing

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I feel like KDB could be the big upside?
        Or I could do B with Gvardiol for a -4

        Open Controls
  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    2 FTs
    Ederson and tarkowski to gvrardiol and onana/petro ? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looks decent

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Play?

    A Raya or Petrovic

    B Bench 2,
    Maguire, Hall, Walker, Porro, White

    NO bench boost!

    Open Controls
  12. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Good Afternoon All!!

    Most profitable due in isolation for this week folks???

    A- Foden and Burn
    Or
    B- Wilson and Gvardiol

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      A Foden alone can get more points than others combined?

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        I think your right mate, if we get any decent and positive info then Burn could be Trippier too

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Trippier could be gold. Gl

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Big time mate!! Would be a nice differential in mini leagues!! Cheers mate!!

            Open Controls
  13. Hurnt
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Afternoon all

    Onana
    Maguire Schar* T Silva*
    Son Palmer Foden Bruno Gordon
    Haaland Jackson

    Vicario Gvardiol Isak Porro

    0.1 itb 2ft

    Schar T Silva to Cucurella Burn the obvious moves?

    Open Controls
    1. All For One
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Cucurella

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Well, Silva is apparently fit again!

      Open Controls
      1. Hurnt
        • 10 Years
        just now

        That would be great news mate, would allow me to keep 2ft for gw38 early team news

        Open Controls
  14. All For One
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    A) Gvardiol: Fulham, Spurs, Westham
    B) Cucurella: Nott'm Forest. Brighton, Bournemouth

    Chelsea easier fixtures and more likely to get clean sheets but Gvardiol more likely to get assists.

    A or B guys?

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      A, not even close for me.

      Open Controls
      1. All For One
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  15. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    What is everyone's opinion on the new UCL format?

    2 more group games + 1 additional playoff game for some in an already heavy and consended schedule sounds awful. Especially in seasons with Euros or World Cup too.

    Open Controls
  16. DropkickMurphys
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Hi guys. What non doublers would you get in if you are Free Hitting on 37?

    And who are your essential doublers apart from the three from City? Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm on FH37 and not getting any single GW players. Arsenal assets if any but I'm going to back the doublers over them.

      Open Controls
      1. DropkickMurphys
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        May I ask if you are doing 3 Newcastle or no? Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Not sure yet. 3 or 2.

          Open Controls
    2. All For One
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hwang

      Open Controls
  17. I Member
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    For GW37 only:

    A) De Bruyne + Burn
    B) B.Fernandes + Gvardiol

    Open Controls
    1. All For One
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  18. Gazzpfc
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Ederson
    Porro Romero Burn
    Palmer Son Bruno Gordon
    Foden
    Isak Haaland

    Petrovic Jackson White Gabriel

    2 Ft what to do???

    Open Controls
  19. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Anyone see Messi for Miami last night?, just a goal and 5 assists..

    8 games, 10 goals 13 assists. Wonder how much he'd be in fantasy MLS lol.

    Open Controls
    1. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Makes me think ahead, I wonder what Haaland will start at next year? First 15.0 million man?

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        Why would his price increase?

        Open Controls
      2. Tinfoil Deathstar
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        Think Haaland will stay same price personally. Only just reached 200 points

        Open Controls
        1. Powers106
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          So far…

          Open Controls
      3. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Surely won't go up. 72 points short of last year's total currently.

        Probably stays at 14 million. Small chance he goes to 13.5 million.

        Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Better of getting Suarez tbh

      Open Controls
  20. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    2FT’s. Best moves here for DGW37 BB?:

    A) Ederson + Schar -> Vicario + Gvardiol
    B) Schar + Saliba -> Romero/Maguire + Burn

    Ederson
    Porro - Schar - Dalot
    Bruno - Son - Palmer - Foden - Gordon
    Isak - Haaland

    Bench: Petrovic; Jackson, Gabriel, Saliba

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      B I think but that's tough.

      Open Controls
      1. Tinfoil Deathstar
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Yeah kind of feel I’ve made my bed with Ederson given getting him was about security of starts in double.

        Open Controls
  21. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    BB 2FT 0.5ITB, not sure what to do considering as well GW38 fixture.

    Vicario Raya*
    Walker Burn Maguire Porro Gabriel*
    Foden Son Bruno Palmer Gordon
    Haaland Jackson Isak

    Raya* > Petrovic and save FT?

    Open Controls
  22. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Isak Wilson Haaland the way to go on FH37?

    Open Controls
  23. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Silva is alive!

    Open Controls
  24. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    BHA: Verbruggen, Veltman, Igor, Dunk, Gilmour, Webster, Gross, João Pedro, Buonanotte, Adingra, Welbeck
    Subs: Steele, Barco, Offiah, Moder, Baleba, Peupion, O’Mahony, Ansu Fati, Enciso

    AVL: Olsen, Pau, Diego Carlos, Digne, Konsa, Douglas Luiz, Rogers, Bailey, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins
    Subs: Gauci, Chambers, Cash, Kesler-Hayden, Lenglet, Alex Moreno, Iroegbunam, Kellyman, Duran

    CHE: Djordje Petrovic, B.Badiashile, T.Silva, Cucurella, Chalobah, Mudryk, Palmer, Gallagher, Caicedo, Madueke, N.Jackson
    Subs: Bettinelli, Disasi, Gusto, Colwill, Gilchrist, Casadei, Deivid, Sterling, Nkunku

    WHU: Areola, Ogbonna, Zouma, Emerson, Coufal, Tomás Soucek, Álvarez, Kudus, L.Paquetá, Bowen, Antonio
    Subs: Fabianski, Casey, Cresswell, Johnson, Earthy, Ward-Prowse, Ings, Cornet, Mubama

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.