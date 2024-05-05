Having already looked back on the matches involving the top two, we round up the key talking points from Saturday’s other three fixtures.

HOWE TWO

Callum Wilson‘s (£7.8m) return from injury ahead of Double Gameweek 37 would have given Alexander Isak‘s (£8.4m) owners an uneasy sense of deja vu.

There’ll have been concerns about shared game time, or perhaps Isak being farmed out to the left flank a la 2022/23.

Neither happened on Saturday.

Isak and Wilson were part of the same starting XI, but so too were wingers Jacob Murphy (£4.8m) and Anthony Gordon (£6.3m).

Consequently, the Magpies lined up in 4-4-2 with Wilson and Isak as a strike duo.

Isak was the one moving wider or deeper at times, but he tends to drift anyway even when spearheading the attack solo.

And he was in and around the six-yard box for both his goal and Wilson’s, the England international following up Isak’s saved effort to put Newcastle ahead.

The underlying numbers from Turf Moor show little difference between the two. Had Wilson taken the penalty instead of Isak, we’d have been looking at three shots and two big chances apiece.

“I say it every week. An outstanding talent. Technically gifted, pace, took his goal well today. He’ll be disappointed with his penalty but that’s just one of those things. Another really good display, I thought him and Callum Wilson looked really well again today, especially on transitions.” – Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak

One thing to watch is the effect on Gordon. He was pushed a tad wider, and failed to have a shot in the box.

That being said, he still looked plenty dangerous down the left. Both his tee-up for Bruno Guimaraes‘ (£5.8m) strike and his penalty award came from runs into the area. Had Isak not missed his penalty, Gordon would have exited Turf Moor with at least nine points.

PAYING THE PENALTY

Speaking of that spot kick, The Evening Chronicle reported that Wilson was the designated taker for the day “but stepped aside when Isak indicated he wanted to take it”. A goodwill gesture to help Isak in his pursuit of the Golden Boot? As we discussed earlier, that race may now be run.

Two other impressive performers were Murphy, who bagged two assists, and Tino Livramento (£4.0m).

Murphy has competition from Gordon and Miguel Almiron (£6.0m) but should Kieran Trippier (£6.6m) be ruled out of both Double Gameweek 37 fixtures, Livramento will be nailed. Even if Trippier is fit, Livramento would still likely be the favourite to move over to the left.

The budget defender had as many penalty box touches as Isak on Saturday and had a big chance of his own saved.

WIN OR BUST FOR BURNLEY – GOOD FOR SPURS?

Burnley’s return to the Championship is almost sealed, thanks to defeat here and Nottingham Forest’s win. Just one point for the Tricky Trees in their remaining two fixtures effectively sends the Clarets down.

It’s win or bust for Vincent Kompany’s side next Saturday, then, something that will interest dispirited owners of Tottenham Hotspur players.

With Burnley forced to go out on the front foot at some stage next weekend, the Lilywhites could have plenty of joy in transitions – just like Newcastle did.

“We are going to approach next week again with an idea of doing something special.” – Vincent Kompany

Kompany’s mob were actually very good for the first 15 minutes of this contest but the profligacy was costly.

This was only their second defeat in nine, with the defending more akin to their early-season efforts than the more solid displays we’d witnessed in the last two months.

SERGIO REGUILON: BONUS MACHINE

An instantly forgettable match in west London saw Sergio Reguilon (£4.5m) pick up bonus points for the fourth time in five matches.

The clean sheet – Brentford’s third in six games – obviously is a good starting point. But his on-the-ball work is key to him collecting bonus, with chances created, crossing, pass completion and dribbling all having a positive impact.

Reguilon has created 12 chances in five starts since returning from a ban, figures more akin to a winger.

There was another blank for the misfiring Ivan Toney (£7.8m), while Rodrigo Muniz (£4.5m) was hooked after just 64 minutes as Marco Silva gave game time to Raul Jimenez (£5.0m).

“Knowing Ivan I guess he’s not very happy. Ivan is one of, if not our best, player. It’s not only down to one player. But he will come back.” – Thomas Frank

Jimenez blazed over the only golden chance of the match, although Bryan Mbeumo (£6.8m) did hit the bar with a deflected shot and Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.7m) caused bother down the Brentford left.

WOOD WASTEFUL AGAIN

Chris Wood (£4.8m) actually has one of the best shot-to-goal conversion rates among forwards this season but like most strikers, he’s going to go through a lean patch now and again.

After wasting big chances against Everton and Manchester City in his last two, he spurned another couple of golden opportunities at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.7m) saw assists go up in smoke on both occasions, although the midfielder did get a belated reward when two-goal Callum Hudson-Odoi (£4.7m) converted his pass later on.

That’s now 10 assists for the season for Gibbs-White; only five midfielders have more.

Forest had been posting some good underlying defensive numbers, if not clean sheets, under Nuno Espirito Santo, but this was their worst display at the back for a while.

Perhaps emboldened by the Blades’ lowly standing, Forest left gaps at the back and conceded 2.27 xG.

Sheffield United had 17 shots in all, with Cameron Archer (£4.2m) spurning two of the more clear-cut ones.

You would not be surprised if the Forest boss reverts to the more solid 3-4-3 shape that worked so well against Manchester City when his side come up against Chelsea in Gameweek 37.

As for the hosts, same old story: a plucky first-half display, wasted chances, and ultimately a defensive capitulation.

Ben Brereton (£5.0m) notched from the spot: that’s now six goals in 12 starts for his new club, a very decent return considering the Blades’ woeful form.



