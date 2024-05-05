77
  Gudjohnsen
    7 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    GTG w. BB?

    Areola
    Branthwate, Romero, Burn, Maguire
    Son, Foden (VC), Palmer, KDB
    Haaland (C), Isak

    subs: Raya, Gabriel, Saka, Solanke

  TorresMagic™
    14 Years
    6 hours, 17 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Semi Final Update (5 teams)

    Current safety score = 72
    Top score = 75
    Equal last gets eliminated.

    https://prnt.sc/H08wVqk6YXhy

  Hurnt
    10 Years
    6 hours, 1 min ago

    Onana
    Maguire Schar* T Silva*
    Son Palmer Foden Bruno Gordon
    Haaland Jackson

    Vicario Gvardiol Isak Porro

    0.1 itb 2ft

    Schar T Silva to Cucurella Burn the obvious moves?

    Hurnt
      10 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      Bb obviously

  1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    Most profitable due in isolation for this week folks???

    A- Foden and Burn
    Or
    B- Wilson and Gvardiol

    Cheers everyone!!

    Gudjohnsen
      7 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      I went A

      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        5 hours, 38 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! A seems the most sensible moves

  fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    5 hours, 53 mins ago

    Anyone else not captain Haaland? 6k -> 16k 😀

    Salah hatty later and we're all good

    lilmessipran
      11 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Went with Foden because I used my head a little and liked the tactical matchup for this one...won't bother doing that again with this dumb game.

      fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        Unlucky man. There was always a risk but the actual outcome was awful.

    Manani
      12 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      if it makes you feel any better I am 7k, captained Haaland and still dropped rank

      fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        4 hours, 54 mins ago

        Don't feel too bad about it. Just part of the game and the way I like to play. On another week I could be flying towards top 1k

    yeahbuddy
      12 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Went with Palmer, hoping he can get close just to limit the damage...

    faux_C
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yup, went Foden. 48k to 70k.

      The variance of City getting 2 pens is just gross.

  lugs
    6 Years
    5 hours, 39 mins ago

    Hopefully Salah gives me a hard decision to make later and scores a hatty, 2ft's and the plan right now is to ship him for Foden then not worry about money for my next moves, problem is once he's gone then he's gone for good, but It would be nice to have him as a big differential for the final game against Wolves if he looks anything like his old self later

    Bushwhacker
      4 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Be hoping he isn’t benched again before thinking of hat tricks!

    Plumbers Pan
      1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      No room for Mo on last week’s wildcard
      Top player
      Might go for him back next week

    I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      just now

      Thanks for letting us know

  Bill Car
    14 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Dubravka should be moved on now, right? Pope likely to start the remaining games?

    lugs
      6 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      If you're on BB or don't have a backup keeper then yeah probably

  Catilo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Who is the best GKs for GW37 BB?

  Price Changes
rainy
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    Has Moderation Rights
    8 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Price changes 5th May

    Rise: Isak (8.4)

    Falls: Solanke (7.1), Sarabia (4.6), Kelleher (3.7)

    NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy! 1-0 here. Some important choices to make for GW37 BB in view of a decent GW38 squad as well. Good luck for the final two weeks to us both.

    Andy_Social
      11 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy, took a midweek hit to sell Solanke for Haaland (c) with 0.0 itb. Think it worked out for once.

    Mozumbus
      2 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Cheers rainy

    Tasty Jerk
      11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Nice, glad I managed to get Isak in for Solanke before the price move earlier this week.

  Saxe-Gotha
    9 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Pick one from each for the DGW:

    A) KDB
    B) Son

    1) Gvardiol
    2) Porro
    3) Burn

    Mozumbus
      2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A1

  VardysParty
    6 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    Dubravka expected to start the double?

    FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Doubt it. Pope will want a few games before the Euros.

      Bushwhacker
        4 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Needs to practice watching … Pickford.

  SpaceCadet
    10 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Anything worth changing in this fh team?

    Onana
    Gvardiol burn chalobah
    Bruno Son foden palmer Gordon
    Haaland isak

    Pickford Jackson dalot porro

    Letsgo!
      7 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Sorry but arsenal single gameweek easily own alot of dgw games

      SpaceCadet
        10 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        Have to risk it and hope utd can do something against them. Prefer to get dgw players on FH.

        Letsgo!
          7 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Yhats the problem with dgw. I am sure some will play 1 game out of 2

    I Member
      8 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Is Chalobah nailed? Prefer Petrovic to Onana. Would start Porro over Burn. I'm looking at De Bruyne and Wilson as differentials on my FH.

      SpaceCadet
        10 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Will Petro play both games in the double? Not sure when Sanchez is back. Could get Kdb but don’t know who for. Wilson could be a great differential over Isak. Cheers

  Letsgo!
    7 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Anybody know if bruno is fit? Really need him not to start or bench this week

    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      14 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Expect he will play with a bad hand.

      FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        If he has fractured his wrist by falling backwards and putting his hand out, I doubt he will. Falling again on the same wrist would cause further damage.

        Open Controls
        TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          Has Moderation Rights
          14 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7C2qEu0IcU

          Piece of cake.

          FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 Years
            4 hours, 5 mins ago

            ETH group him in the same injury bucket as Rashford who is confirmed out

            TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              Has Moderation Rights
              14 Years
              4 hours, 4 mins ago

              One is confirmed, one isn't. 2 different groups.

    FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      He is a big doubt according to ETH.

      Bushwhacker
        4 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Where did he say that?

  FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Nice article as ever by the maestro.

    Think I might start Havertz over Jackson in the double now after reading the above.

  VardysParty
    6 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Pope or Pickford for 37?

    Open Controls
    FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Has to be Pickford

      VardysParty
        6 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Hmm I’m thinking I might just keep Dubravka as it would need to be for a hit. And a hit for a SGW player doesn’t seem worth it for a single week…

  Jack Frost
    13 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Off Haaland topic, but today Messi had FIVE assists and a goal in MLS against fourth placed NY Redbulls. I know it a USA league, but my oh my. Luis Suarez had three goals each assisted by Messi.

    Jafooli
      12 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      According to this:

      https://www.flashscore.com/player/suarez-luis/dUShzrBp/

      Suarez has never had a RC at club level, which is incredible considering he's a vampire in football boots...

    NZREDS
      10 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Wow.

    Jafooli
      12 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Messi got a 10 rating, so was essentially perfect

      https://www.flashscore.com/match/Wpbut33m/#/match-summary/lineups

  AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Tbf that isn't a bad Man City team from last season.

    As luck would have it, if Gusto doesn't feature I'm on 94 points with 2 to go.

    Palmer and Mateta.

    It's definitely on, 100 points single gw, no chip, but cheat machine Haaland captain. Which everyone has access too.

  Botman and Robben
    7 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    2FT 0ITB

    For BB 37.

    Porro + Van Hecke -> Gabriel + Van de Ven. Any better transfers you would make?

    Petrovic
    Walker Burn Dalot
    Bruno Son Palmer Foden
    Isak Haaland Jackson

    Onana Gordon Porro Van Hecke*

    Plumbers Pan
      1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Went KDB instead of son, see how today goes …

  AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    So it turned out TC in single gw36, Wolves at home was the answer...

  Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    It's not all over yet... If Haaland can score 4, including 2 to the pen merchant, anyone can......

    Hahaha....

    It's the hope that kills you.....

    Bushwhacker
      4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Who else gets gifted two pens? Liverpool certainly won’t.

  Tibbs
    13 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Plan to BB in 37, any of these worth a -4

    1) Gusto out
    2) Dubravka out?

    Also is Petrovic at risk now Sanchez is fit?

    These three making me concerned of no shows

    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Probably Dubravka

  AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Is it worth BB Arsenal away at Man United?

    Is that favourable, compared to BB38 with potential rotation across a 15 man squad?

    Onz
      6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I blew the BB in GW 1 but that looks like a top bench boost for gw37 🙂

  DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    1 hour ago

    Below is my squad for 37 and will be BB.

    Would you get rid of some of the Arsenal players for more doublers?

    Petrovic / Raya
    Porro / Burn / Maguire / Walker / White
    Gordon / Son / Havertz / Foden / Palmer
    Jackson / Haaland / Isak

    Thanks

    Onz
      6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Must admit to liking Watkins at home to Liverpool over Jackson,, but Havertz and White should cover OK for the double.

  Warbling Wendy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    55 mins ago

    It's such an odd feeling to have a 42 point player (c) and get a red arrow. I'm not gonna lie I really hope Haaland is priced higher, or the price of players is bumped up significantly next year, so people have to make a decision on whether he is value next year rather than him being an auto pick. FF is all about making decisions on whether someone is more value than others and this year the game hasn't offered that due to the low pricing.

    Onz
      6 Years
      41 mins ago

      I have 2.4 itb atm so yes the pricing is wrong ( or i have the wrong players in my squad for gw37)

    el polako
      6 Years
      38 mins ago

      It won’t happen.
      Prices remain low so game attracts even more casual players, allowing them to build team with their favourite players\players they know.

      Warbling Wendy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        17 mins ago

        Completely agree. The last two years inparticular it's so obvious that the game is priced so people can have an all star team to make them feel good. It shouldn't be possible to own all of the elite players in the game at once. For every Haaland you should need an enabler at 5-6m

        Pino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Whave them too, Palmer and Gordon.

      I Must Break You
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        1 min ago

        Pricing this year for sure raising the variance. Anyone can have any team they want

    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 Years
      26 mins ago

      This is fair but then your other 10 picks can't have worked out so far.

      According to Live FPL the Haaland captain points were worth about 31k places in the top 100k.

      But the others must have dragged you into a red?

      Warbling Wendy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        20 mins ago

        I've gone from 26k to 31k - small returns from Gordon, Isak and Foden, fail from pickford and Burn. 5 players still to come. So yeah, hardly a glorious week so far for me!

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah, I saw.

          Still a solid rank tbf.

          No Arsenal hurt, but Spurs and Chelsea could bring some gains back.

    4. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Sorry to hear that, I know what you mean, been there before. Luckily my Haaland as captain decision got me to 92 points this GW so far (with Son/Palmer still to play) - but then all the other players went big as well at the same time, like you say its about the rest of the team clicking as well.

      1. Warbling Wendy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Congrats, that's a fabulous score!

