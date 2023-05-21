Man City v Chelsea team news: Haaland benched as champions make nine changes

Having secured their third Premier League title in a row on Saturday, Manchester City welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium for their final home game of the season.

Kick-off is at 16:00 BST.

As for the all-important team news, Pep Guardiola has ripped up his usual team-sheet and makes nine changes from the side that beat Real Madrid on Wednesday.

That means Ederson, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and, most importantly, Erling Haaland are all on the bench.

Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji are the only players who keep their place in the starting XI, which includes Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez as the front three.

As for Chelsea, they make five alterations, as Frank Lampard brings in Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz.

The players to drop out are Edouard Mendy, Benoit Badiashile, Mateo Kovacic, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Walker, Akanji, Laporte, Gomez, Lewis, Phillips, Mahrez, Palmer, Foden, Alvarez

Subs: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Rodri, Grealish, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Haaland

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Fofana, Silva, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Enzo, Gallagher, Hall, Sterling, Havertz

Subs: Mendy, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Pulisic, Mudryk, Ziyech, Fofana, Madueke, Joao Felix

