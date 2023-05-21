247
Dugout Discussion May 21

Man City v Chelsea team news: Haaland benched as champions make nine changes

Having secured their third Premier League title in a row on Saturday, Manchester City welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium for their final home game of the season.

Kick-off is at 16:00 BST.

As for the all-important team news, Pep Guardiola has ripped up his usual team-sheet and makes nine changes from the side that beat Real Madrid on Wednesday.

That means Ederson, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and, most importantly, Erling Haaland are all on the bench.

Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji are the only players who keep their place in the starting XI, which includes Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez as the front three.

As for Chelsea, they make five alterations, as Frank Lampard brings in Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz.

The players to drop out are Edouard Mendy, Benoit Badiashile, Mateo Kovacic, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Walker, Akanji, Laporte, Gomez, Lewis, Phillips, Mahrez, Palmer, Foden, Alvarez

Subs: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Rodri, Grealish, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Haaland

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Fofana, Silva, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Enzo, Gallagher, Hall, Sterling, Havertz

Subs: Mendy, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Pulisic, Mudryk, Ziyech, Fofana, Madueke, Joao Felix

  1. Chenku╰☆╮
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    So man city will be true beach team or will they show up full strength next gw?

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Mbeumo essential

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Who knows anymore. Absolute guessing game these days.

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      I thought full strength, but this lineup makes it look like it'll be full strength v Brighton and maybe this team again v Brentford

    4. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Full strength. Got a whole week until the FA Cup Final. Need rhythm.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This makes most sense and a break this week.

        We'll know more by Wednesday anyhow.

  2. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Foden close!

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Would have been a beautiful goal. Nice pass by Phillips.

  3. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Might have been screwed with 3 City and 2 Brighton if I didn't have a FH left for next GW.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      They'll probably be fine then.

    2. sunzip14
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      How's your FH team going to look like?

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        That's the thing. You can't know who City will start or how they'll approach the game. Seagulls too - compete or on the beach?

  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Ederson spotted

  5. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Ederson celebrating Pride

  6. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best captain for GW38?

    1) Kane (vs Leeds)
    2) Salah (vs Southampton)
    3) Haaland (vs Brentford)
    4) Other

    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Between Salah and Haaland for me.

      1. fantasist
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Was thinking Kane.. last game for Spurs plus he always scores 1

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Think Brentford harder opponents than Southampton- I’m going Salah

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Salah looked piss poor last gamr

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          So did Mitoma and he’s tearing it up this week. Class is permanent

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Mitoma always got chances, but Salah was invisible...

    3. redsallstars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Salah. Saints are weak on their left side of defence. Think Salah will haul

    4. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      2 but worried Klopp plays a silly side

  7. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Time to switch to Borussia and see how they bottle what could be their first title in ages

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hah was just saying this to a mate yesterday, just waiting to see how they mess it up this time

      1. Red Star Toro
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        this is football eritage

  8. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Mahrez absolutely anonymous

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Another outstanding punt.

    2. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      nice jinx, betting a fiver

    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Relaxing before his penalty

  9. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Come on atleast two combos of Mahrez and Alvarez needed

  10. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Terrible quality. Feels like a testemonial game.

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Arsenal’s fault!

    2. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Frank Lampard Testimonial, 2 of his former clubs.

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Aguero and Terry in their kits ready to play the last 10 minutes?

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Kun is ready

          https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1660296279090515968

    3. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      I mean these sleepy chants make me want to go to the bed too

      1. OverTinker
        • 4 Years
        just now

        United fan?

  11. Fred54
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Citeh not keeping a CS... would not be a surprise.

    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Gallagher woodwork!!

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Sterling goal is inevitable

  12. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    ALMIGHTY EVAN SAVING MY SEASON!

    Should have captained him!

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Might crack the top 1 million.

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I’ll be so proud, too 10% and all that lol

        1. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          just now

          *top

  13. Salalalala
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Mahrez is quiet when I need him the most! All attacks going down Foden's flank

  14. Chenku╰☆╮
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Mahrez blank confirmed

  15. Chenku╰☆╮
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Man city will not score again. Kdb haaland will come on and get yc

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Hopefully

  16. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Thanks for nothing Mahrez

    1. Chenku╰☆╮
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah. Appearance points is good enough though

      Open Controls
    2. dshv
      • 5 Years
      just now

      What he did ?

  17. Chenku╰☆╮
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Lampard might never be a manager of another club for a very long while.

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Doubt that... his friends in the media will make a million excuses for him, just like they did during his first Chelsea stint and during his Everton stint.

  18. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Want my money back for buying Mahrez.

    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      It he gets subbed off, we may never see him again this GW...

      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'm down. Bringing my baseball bat.

  19. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Alright, have decided Haaland is coming on for the second half.

  20. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Foden and Sterling frustrated owner!

    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Oof! Is that a free hit?

  21. Free Hat
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Would be nice if city could shoot some balls on target without scoring

  22. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Can I play FH and BB together in last week?

    1. dshv
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      No

    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Seriously? No.

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Damn that’s annoying, think I’ll burn the BB then since I’ve just flags everywhere

    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sure, play FH in your main team & BB in one of your others.

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        This

      2. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Lol - what happens though if I active free hit then hit bb after

        1. Firminooooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Computer explode.

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Really

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Never been in this situation before so not sure, I know you can’t Wildcard and bench boost and wasn’t sure if it’s same rule for free hit

    5. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      U kept both for last GW ?

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        No I just kept missing deadlines

    6. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Nope.

      Only 1 chip per GW.

  23. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pep and Brighton single handedly ruining my season, cheers lads…

  24. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Would be great is Haaland is benched for both games!!

  25. Fred54
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    "We want to play in the Europa League, not in the Conference League.”

    Roberto De Zerbi sends a message to the Brighton fans.

    Hopefully not too much rotation then...

  26. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Grealish hattrick second half!

  27. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Need a Mahrez return

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Fear he’ll be subbed at HT, hasn’t done much

    2. Chenku╰☆╮
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Return to the bench more like

  28. Chenku╰☆╮
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Mahrez subbed yet?

