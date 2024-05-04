4
  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Greetings all!!

    Only one decision for me this week!! …

    Who to go for??? 3rd City spot.. have Haaland and Walker

    A- Foden
    Or
    B- KDB
    Or
    C- Gvardiol

    Thoughts welcomed!!

    Cheers everyone!!

  2. gers23
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Foden or Kdb?

    Jackson or Solanke?

    Thanks

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Foden, Jackson

  3. afs2239
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Went for walker and not haaland this GW
    HORRIBLE GW

