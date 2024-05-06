11
  1. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    BB 37-
    Burn + Chelsea defender in for Saliba + Maguire. (-4)
    Does this look worth it? Removing Maguire only limits options.
    Anything else you would consider?

    Ederson.
    Maguire**, Porro, Branthwaite.
    Palmer, Fernandes, Son, Foden.
    Isak, Haaland, Jackson.
    Vicario, Gordon, Gabriel, Saliba.
    1ft, 0.0m ITB.

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Normally I'd want to keep Saliba, but the -4 gives you three extra fixtures so OK. No budget for a decent Maguire replacement without taking a hit.

  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    BB37
    Is Solanke (BRE) > Jackson (nfo, bha) worth a hit this week?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      I will need to replace Neto in goal and Van Hecke, but hopefully BrunoF will be fit for the double.

    2. Sz21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'd go for it yes.

      Jackson has been a disappointment overall this season but some nice improvements recently.
      Got to take on the DGW!

    3. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      I also have Solanke. On paper BRE home looks a decent fixture, but neither team with anything meaningful to play for makes it tough. Perhaps the carrot of top 10 and beating West Ham to 9th is a bit more motivating than Brentford moving from 16th to 15th? I'd back Bournemouth to win, but does that mean Solanke +4 outscores a doubler? I'm not sure. Sorry for no direct answer, but hopefully some food for thought

  3. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    Repost for overnight article

    Last Man Standing Semi Final Update (5 teams)

    Current safety score = 102
    Top score = 104
    Equal last gets eliminated.

    https://prnt.sc/eB3NVIKPWOk1

  4. RoyaleBlue
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    I was set on Salah -> KDB this week, now I'm wondering whether it's worth holding Salah. Villa poor today, and I can see Liverpool giving Wolves a hiding in Klopps fairwell game at Anfield. Here's my current BB Squad:

    Raya Areola
    Gabriel Branthwaite Gusto RAN Burn
    Salah Palmer Son Foden Eze
    Haaland Solanke Isak

    A) Eze + Solanke -> Richarlison + J Pedro
    B) Eze + Gabriel -> Richarlison + VDV
    C) Eze + Salah + Solanke -> Richarlison + KDB + Wilson (-4)
    D) Other suggestion? (Keen that it includes Rich as a differential to my ML)

    2FT Chasing and 0 ITB. All help and comments appreciated, 100 squid on the line in my ML.

  5. Scratch
    • 14 Years
    19 mins ago

    Chasing down ML rival, i've made a solid comeback and only 7 points in it now. So what to do this week, we're both using BB and the differences in team are:

    Me:
    Onana
    Burn, Porro, Walker, Gabriel
    Gordon
    Jackson 1FT £1.4m itb

    Him:
    Dubravka
    Maguire, Van de Ven, E Royal, Cucurella
    KDB
    Joao Pedro

    Feel like my squad is stronger unless KDB goes nuts, he could also lose out if Pope or Chilwell get back or if Royal gets dropped since he was so dreadful today.
    Worth doing Gabriel -> Spurs VDV?

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Not sure I'd do Gab to VDV unless the funds could be useful GW 38. Don't trust Spurs def even against Bur and Shu.

  6. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Anything worth changing in this fh team?

    Onana
    Gvardiol burn chalobah
    Bruno Son foden palmer
    Haaland isak Jackson

    Pickford Gordon dalot porro

