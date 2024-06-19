239
  1. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Williams and Doku to Majer & Kramaric(C)

    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      sounds meh, can see Williams and Doku outscoring Croatians easily

      1. Nice to Finally Michu
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Could be! Already done it though - I see a kramaric hat trick and assist in the tea leaves

  2. luk46
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    do you prefer wirtz + schick or baumgartner + havertz?

    1. No Totti No Party
      • 12 Years
      just now

      2

  3. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Please pick 1/2 + A/B:

    1. Sutalo
    2. Akanji

    a. Dimarco, 1/2, Wirtz
    b. VVD, 1/2, Baugarnter

    1. Chandler Bing
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      2

      A

      1. luk46
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        same

  4. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    A) Griezmann (21) + Musiala + 4.5 (Chakve)
    B) Havertz + Baumgartner (21) + Szobo

  5. Chandler Bing
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Which is more one sided?

    A. Croatia vs Albania

    B. Switzerland vs Scotland

    1. luk46
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    2. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

    4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 14 Years
      just now

      b

  6. MGD
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Musiala or Wirtz?

    1. Chandler Bing
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Musiala

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      musiala

    3. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      wirtz

  7. Ibra
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is this Limitless team missing anyone?

    Ronaldo - Kane - Lukaku
    Musiala - Wirtz - Bellingham - KDB - Bruno
    Gvardiol - Widmer - TAA - Mittelstadt - Cancelo
    Livakovic - Casteels

    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah looks good.

    2. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      not a fan of KDB, but if you want him team looks good

    3. MMN
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      TAA nailed? Why Widmer over Akanji and Gvardiol over the right back?

      1. Ibra
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I guess so. If TAA won't play I can sub him after the game. I also think Widmer has more attacking potential than Akanji

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      nope

  8. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Szoboszlai to Baumgartner for -4 or hold? Other 2 transfers were for injured/non-starter players.

  9. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which Croatian defender?

    1. Sutalo
    2. Juranovic

    1. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      2 is playing as wing back. I went for 2. 🙂

      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Why not Gvardial? More recovery in cb

    2. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Šutalo.
      Juranović is one of the more defensive minded full-backs, dont expect any attacking output from him

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      sutalo

  10. azz007
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who's the ball recovery machine from Croatia defence

    1. Silecro
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Šutalo definitely

      1. azz007
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Why no love for Gvardial

        1. Silecro
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          I suppose price difference over others. Gvardiol is best bet for points from Croatian defence, also good on set pieces

          1. azz007
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            My final connudrum

            Saka and Sutolo(already got Gvardial)
            Or
            Faes and Bellingham

            1. Silecro
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Saka, Šutalo

  11. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Szoboszlai to Musiala for -4?

    Have 2 mil in the bank

    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      This might actually work. Considering it myself now.

  12. F4L
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    WC team for md 2+3:

    Pickford Costa
    VVD Schar Gvardiol Tah Faes
    KDB Musiala Gundo Majer Baumgartner
    CR7 Lukaku Scamacca

    trying to go for CBs with attacking threat, and then high expected minutes for the mids + attackers, with only cr7 potentially topping the group after md2. look decent?

    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      no way you hold limitless for play-offs

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        trying to 🙂 even if it might seem a waste, dont feel hampered by budget constraints right now, but might do come semis or something

        1. Roshen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          you use it on semis and then for final you have back your 1/4 team and only 5 transfers

  13. Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    A)Carvajal and Gundogan
    B)Cucurella and Wirtz + 0.5m

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Coinflip. Carvajal > Cucu but Gundo vs Wirtz quite even. Maybe A

  14. deyell
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Schick or Sesko for matchday 2?

    1. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      sesko

  15. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Anyone? LL3

    A) Griezmann (21) + Musiala + 4.5 (Chakve)
    B) Havertz + Baumgartner (21) + Szobo
    C) Kramaric + Musiala + Szobo (no players 21st)

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      This with FTs, no hits.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

  16. Lucas8406
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which one
    A) Ronaldo and Jorginho
    B) Kramaric and Musiala

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

    4. That Fantasy Guy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

  17. Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    A)Xhaka and Gundogan
    B)Musiala and 4.5m mid

    1. ManUtdFan977
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Prefer Musiala to Gundo as (C) which makes it harder, but I still think I prefer the balance of A, especially if the 4.5m mid is a Georgian who you can't sub out

      1. Who let Udogie out?
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I'm captaining Havertz

  18. ManUtdFan977
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    which one?
    a) musiala and griezmann
    b) de bruyne and havertz

    1. Who let Udogie out?
      • 1 Year
      just now

      i'm going for b but a is also good

  19. Steve Stiffler
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Captain Musiala or Wirtz?

  20. obvcop
      3 mins ago

      Really can't decide which SWiss striker likely to start
      Duah or Embolo, all predicted line ups state Embolo but will they drop a scorer. I just want guaranted min

      1. Johnjo
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I had the same problem so decided to go with a Croatian striker who's lineup has already been confirmed.

    • BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C Havertz or Wirtz

