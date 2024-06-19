We’ve swiftly put together our Matchday 2 Scout Picks for the official Euro 2024 Fantasy game.

Matchday 2 starts barely 16 hours after the opening round of group stage fixtures came to a close.

Many of the well-fancied forwards flopped in Matchday 1, while there were meagre returns in defence with only five clean sheets.

Undeterred, we’re rolling out a weekly ‘Free Hit’ selection on a €100m budget.

Our captaincy schedule is included at the foot of this article.

GOALKEEPERS

Yann Sommer (€5.0m) is our first goalkeeper between the sticks.

Switzerland were impressive against Hungary in their first match, with some clever tactical selections from manager Murat Yakin paying dividends. Hungary were some pundits’ dark horses for the tournament, too, remember.

No one was or is saying that about Scotland. Feeble in the tournament opener, they mustered a paltry 0.01 xG against Germany. Even before they were reduced to ten men, there was no threat.

There are a handful of options in the €4.0m bracket but Patrick Pentz (€4.0m) has emerged as arguably the standout candidate for Matchday 2.

Austria have conceded only four goals in their six most recent matches, all of them against countries that qualified for Euro 2024.

France had to rely on an own goal to beat the Austrians in Matchday 1 with Les Bleus not carving out too many clear-cut chances bar Kylian Mbappe’s (€11.0m) breakaway opportunities and Antoine Griezmann’s (€9.0m) ‘Gazza v Germany in 1996’ stretch.

Pentz was also very solid when called upon, making a couple of smart low stops.

DEFENDERS

