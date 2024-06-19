90
90 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Iceman
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Who would you rather have this week (playing LL):

    A) Theo Hernández
    B) Cancelo

    Currently leaning towards A as I can see the Netherlands-France game being somewhat cagey?

    Open Controls
    1. Ninja Skrtels
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B for me i think.

      Open Controls
  2. Ninja Skrtels
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Costa - Verbruggen
    TAA - Cancelo - DiMarco - Mittelstadt - Faes
    Bruno - Wirtz - Gundogan - Szoboszlai - Chakvetadze
    Mbappe - Kane - Lukaka

    Going to flip Mbappe to Greizmann, with the second would you;

    A) DiMarco to Gvardiol
    B) Szoboszlai to Saka

    TIA!

    Open Controls
    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Any reason why Griez? Got a tricky game vs Netherlands no?

      I like A more than B for the other transfer.

      Open Controls
  3. dirtmcgirt
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    how is this for a WC team with one eye on md3 for players that will still need to win a match in md3 to qualify/get a better draw or just won't be rotated regardless? it's tough because I do think there's a need for some players from teams with three points already who are likely to perform.

    Pickford Pentz
    Mwene Hernandez Mittlestadt Faes Pavovlic
    Baumgartner Wirtz Sudakov KDB Guler
    Lukaku Kane Schick

    maybe change Sudakov? I have a tonne of money left over?

    Open Controls
  4. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    I am already using 2 FT to sort out non-starters/doubts Mbappe and De Cuyper.

    Is it worth spending a -4 on Szbosz or Guler to get Baumgartner?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.