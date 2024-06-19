35
35 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ★Kuntheman★
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    This is what I’m sitting on for my WC team. 0.5 in the bank but I have no clue what I’d use it on. Planning Limitless in MD3.

    Livakovic (Pentz)
    Gvardiol Stanisic Akanji Mittelstadt (Cancelo)
    Bellingham Musiala Wirtz Aebischer (Fernandes)
    Lukaku Yamal (Ronaldo)

    Thoughts? Trying to maximize the Croatia+Germany fixtures. Sort of tempted to pick KDB over Bruno as well with the remaining 0.5 but Bruno looked better than KDB in MD1.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      I would only be able to provide nonsense bot comments I’m afraid.

      Open Controls
      1. ★Kuntheman★
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Fair. I’ll upload it into ChatGPT

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      I would bail on Lukaku but the rest looks good. Don't feel like you have to spend that 0.5m - my WC has 10.5m itb and I love it!

      Open Controls
      1. ★Kuntheman★
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        I didn’t have Lukaku MD1 and I watched that entire game stressed out

        I feel like he’s due, right?

        Open Controls
        1. ★Kuntheman★
          • 8 Years
          24 mins ago

          Also, I’d love to see your draft. 10.5 ITB? That’s impressive 😆

          Open Controls
    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      How about Yamal up to Sesko as you don’t really have a captain for day 2?

      Open Controls
      1. ★Kuntheman★
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        I’ve thought about this one! I’d probably captain Bellingham, but Sesko is tempting me regardless. He could’ve easily gotten a goal or two!

        Open Controls
    4. Touching Clough
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Looks good. Maybe Baumgartner instead of Aebischer (Baumgartner likely to be involved if Austria score, whereas goal in GW1 was a one-off) or Kane instead of Lukaku?

      Open Controls
      1. ★Kuntheman★
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        I can do Livakovic>Stanek and Aebischer>Baumgartner. I like the look of that, to be honest! Austria feel due for some goals. Pentz vs Poland and Stanek vs Georgia are not bad matchups either. Think you’ve convinced me on this one, mate!

        Open Controls
  2. fenixri
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Who to keep?

    Szobozlai or Sudakov?

    Money not a problem so dont take price into consideration.

    Open Controls
    1. JPSpurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Szoboszlai of the two but not really attracted to either

      Open Controls
  3. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Would you keep Szobo or Jorginho only for this MD?

    Open Controls
    1. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Szobo

      Open Controls
  4. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Best Moldovan and vvd replacements here? Thinking livakovic and akanji.

    Costa Moldovan
    Vvd dimarco guehi Mittelstadt faes

    Open Controls
    1. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Pickford (CS 42%) + Gvardiol or T.Hernandez..

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      Your suggestion sounds good

      Open Controls
    3. Who let Udogie out?
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Stanek - 4.0m, games vs TUR and GEO

      Open Controls
  5. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    A. Lukaku, Gundogan, Saka / FT or
    B. Yamal, Musiala, Bellingham / -4 ?

    Open Controls
    1. JPSpurs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Didn’t even think of taking a hit but B looks much stronger

      Open Controls
  6. JPSpurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    I have always had WC in my head for MD2 but if you’re using a chip, Limitless is the sensible pick/ more popular choice?

    Open Controls
    1. Assisting the assister
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Yep price rises may impact WC if you wait till md3 too

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      If you're definitely using both in the group stage, I think WC2 LL3 makes more sense as you're more likely to spend over 100m MD3. But LL2 gives you the option of saving the WC for QF, if you think your MD1 team works for MD3. Personally prefer the former strategy though

      Open Controls
    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      I’d leave LL to MD3 as Mbappe could be back. With him likely missing MD2, you can have almost anyone you want on WC as budget much less tight.

      Open Controls
    4. Silva Bilva Tilva Pilva
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      I don't know why people keep saying that... In MD3, with expected rotation of teams already through, at least some of the most expensive players of the best teams won't be a good option.
      Also, most of the teams to "avoid" in MD2 due to difficult fixtures have cheaper offensive players, such as Italy, Spain or Netherlands (in contrast with Portugal, England, Belgium or Croatia which have the best fixtures in MD2)...

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Suppose there's some degree of individual strategy/choices to it, but for me at least my WC2 team has 10.5m itb, whereas even if I avoid Ronaldo due to rotation in MD3, other Portugal/England/Spain/France/Germany picks will still add up to a lot more than 90m

        Open Controls
    5. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I've gone with LL for MD2 as assuming that Mbappe will be back for MD3 - I can make a couple of changes to my MD1 team and it looks pretty good (saving WC), or just spunk the WC and bring it players who I don't think will be rotated.

      LL2 team is:

      Livakovic
      Carvajal Gvardiol Akanji TAA Rudiger
      Baumgartner Bellingham Musiala Wirtz
      Kane

      Dubravka Lukaku KDB Ronaldo

      Open Controls
  7. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    VVD -> Gvardiol
    Szoboslai -> Wirtz
    Hakan -> Perisic (if he starts)

    for -4 and save WC?

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Based on MD1, I wouldn’t be in a rush to take hits. 4 points was bloody hard to grind out last time out……

      Open Controls
      1. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        that's true

        Open Controls
  8. Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    Is it worth it to take -4 hits in fantasy euro? Have to replace Mbappe, Shaqiri and Moldovan but cannot decide if I take -4 hit or replace two more players and use limitless/wildcard.

    Open Controls
    1. ★Kuntheman★
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      See what the Admiral said above^

      Points are really hard to come by. When you take a hit you basically need the player you’re bringing in to outscore the player you’re taking out by four points just to break even. I know that’s extremely obvious, but I’m more speaking to how difficult that is to pull off

      Open Controls
      1. Who let Udogie out?
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        My team is
        Costa Moldovan
        Faes Tah Mittelstadt Cancelo Dimarco
        Shaqiri KDB Szoboslai Fernandes Chakvetadze
        Mbappe Kane Lukaku

        Should I rather replace only 2 players? I don't want to use the chip yet

        Open Controls
  9. Charlie Price
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Euro 24

    **Charlie Price Franchise**

    Stage 1

    Podium
    1st Herogrows - Milo’s Legends 71 pts
    = 2nd Multiple Scoregasms - Aaron 68 pts
    Hojay -Naturehojay
    Doraemon Bluecats - Phil
    Chairman Miaow - The Black Fingernail

    Yellow jersey therefore to be worn by Herogrows in Stage 2. My own personal performance was hampered by FIVE captain fails in Gundogan, DiMarco, Kane, Mbappe & Bruno. Think I prefer Fpl where you are only disappointed once if your captain blanks not five times.

    Open Controls
  10. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    MD2 Wildcard active.

    Livakovic Rajkovic

    TAA Akanji Gvardiol Hernandez Mendes

    Musiala Bellingham Wirtz Aebischer Bruno

    Yamal Kane Havertz

    Should I have any Dutch in here?

    Open Controls
  11. Who let Udogie out?
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    My team is
    Costa Moldovan
    Faes Tah Mittelstadt Cancelo Dimarco
    Shaqiri KDB Szoboslai Fernandes Chakvetadze
    Mbappe Kane Lukaku

    Should I rather replace only 2 players? I don't want to use the chip yet.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.