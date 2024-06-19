Ahead of the start of Euro 2024 Fantasy, we compiled a list of potential set-piece and penalty takers for each competing country.

The correspondents who contributed to our team previews and the set-piece numbers from European Championship qualification, which can be found in the Premium Members Area, were the main sources of information for this.

Now, with the tournament underway, we have an even better idea of those on dead-ball duties.

The below table details all of the players who have taken a penalty, crossed free-kick, direct free–kick and/or corner in Germany so far.

We’ll also look at the cheapest set-piece takers, defenders involved at dead-ball situations and those getting their heads on crossed free-kicks and corners.

Again, this is thanks to the Opta data you’ll find with a subscription to our site.

SET PIECE AND PENALTY TAKERS: MATCHDAY 1

With Euro 2024 kicking off this week, Fantasy Football Scout has an exclusive Premium Membership offer!



Our special Euros package is a 40% discount to our full-price Premium Membership, so for only £3.25 per month (billed annually), you get access to our unique Premium Members Area, which has all the data you need to succeed in Euro Fantasy.



Premium Members can now get that extra edge for their preparations with official Euro 2024 qualification and friendly data, as well as all the usual benefits like team reveals, a fixture ticker, expert strategy tips and more. SIGN UP TODAY



