31
  1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

  2. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Pickford
    Carvajal | Stones | Cucurella | Guehi
    Bruno | Musiala | Gundogan | Williams
    Kane | Mbappe

    Costa | Gakpo | Sabitzer | Cancelo

    What do you reckon lads?

    1. Mother Farke
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        This team is down to f*** aka good to go.

      • PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Awesome

    2. fenixri
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Musiala or Gundogan?

      1. F4L
        • 9 Years
        58 mins ago

        gundo, pens, plays centrally, more secure for minutes

        1. PompeyUpNorth!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          I’d go Musiala but can see the argument for Gundo so I’m not helping sorry. Get both?

        2. marcos11
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          This

      2. Men in green tights
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        I’ve gone both

        1. Remi
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          Same

        2. Mother Farke
            20 mins ago

            I really don't think both are required. Denmark are a competent side. Each to their own, though.

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 2 Years
              12 mins ago

              This is pretty much my dilemma. Initially thought go with both as set & forget for KOs but the double up seems maybe unjustified on relative fixture difficulty. But then I find it hard to split them... leaning Musiala atm

              1. Mother Farke
                  3 mins ago

                  Exactly my thought process, even right down to favouring Musiala out of the two. I defintely see better opportunities elsewhere over a double-up v Denmark.

                • fenixri
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  That is my problem. Also leaning to Musiala

          • melvinmbabazi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Musiala

        3. Chandler Bing
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Which combo? No WC.

          A. Mbappe, Nico, Cucurella
          B. Morata, Musiala, Theo

          1. F4L
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            A

          2. PompeyUpNorth!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            A

        4. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          A Morata Musiala or
          B Gakpo Pedri

          1. F4L
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            B

          2. PompeyUpNorth!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour ago

            A

          3. Remi
            • 3 Years
            56 mins ago

            A

          4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            A

        5. PompeyUpNorth!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Right folks.. spent hours on this and don’t care if it’s template. Any obvious errors or can you improve it?
          Pick Costa

          VVD Carvajal Mitz Bastoni Cancelo

          Williams Musiala Gundo Bruno Sabitzer

          Morata Ronny Mbappe
          .5 ITB WC Next MD

          Cheers!

          1. Remi
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            I like it.
            Do you still have a WC?

            1. PompeyUpNorth!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Yes so it’s a 1 week punt. Had a terrible start was bottom in ML 22nd, but now 4th n top 5 win so all is good thanks

        6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Best option here folks??

          A- Depay
          Or
          B- Gakpo

          Cheers everyone!!

          1. melvinmbabazi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            58 mins ago

            B

            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Cheers mate!! Currently on him!!

        7. melvinmbabazi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          59 mins ago

          Pickford
          Carvajal | Mitz I Bastoni | Guehi
          Bruno | Musiala | KDB | Ruiz
          Kane | Mbappe

          Costa | Gakpo | Sabitzer | VVD

          G2G , I dont have WC Left.

        8. Karan14
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Gundo or Pedri?

          Have Musiala & Williams

