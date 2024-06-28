At the end of every game at Euro 2024, one individual is given the Player of the Match award.

When a player claims this award, they score an extra three points for that Matchday in the official Euro Fantasy game.

UEFA’s technical observer panel, which includes Fabio Capello and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Euro ’24, decide on the Player of the Match by using the following criteria:

“The UEFA technical observers will also have the task of selecting the Player of the Match at each fixture in Germany. When making their selections, they must consider which players have made an outstanding contribution in some or all of the following ways: by playing with exceptional skill in attack or defence; playing a part in decisive actions in attack or defence; displaying tactical maturity and efficiency; and playing with a positive and respectful attitude.”

So, in an attempt to spot any trends ahead of the round of 16, we’ve put together a full list of all the Player of the Match award winners at Euro 2024 so far, with a few key takeaways at the bottom.

MATCHDAY 1

