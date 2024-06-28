56
  1. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Great article this one

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I like articles 51 and 54 mineself.

  2. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    First draft thoughts? WC still available so taking an extra punt or two.

    Pickford - Costa
    Guehi - Bastoni - Mittelstadt - Carvajal - Cancelo
    Musiala - N. Williams - Sabitzer - Baumgartner - Bruno
    Gakpo - Morata - Mbappe

    I'm tempted by Ronaldo but not sure who to bring him in for.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Bet against Mbappe.

    2. Karan14
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Gakpo or Morata to Ronaldo

  3. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Repost. Thoughts on the tweaked draft?

    Pickford Simon
    Cancelo Carvajal bastoni mittle guehi
    Bruno musiala Gundogan Williams sabitzer
    Mbappe Kane Morata

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Looks good. Only thing to bear in mind is (potentially) having 7 players in Spain v Germany means you're booking in almost of all your SF transfers on the loser of that game, so maybe you want to take out a defender or 2 next round or just make sure you're happy sticking with the rest of your QF picks for the SFs. France beating Portugal would make things particularly tricky for you

      1. GreennRed
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Weighting nearly half your 15 on 2 teams gives you less tickets for the Round of 16 MOTM lottery and they impact their teammates points share. You can pop WC in QF. Try a few punts in early round matches that could get ye decent points even if they lose. Sub them out if they don't. Think about teams progression a bit more for QF WC.

      2. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks mate. Plan to wc in QFs

  4. Moxon
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Currently looking towards QFs and reconsidering my team.

    Unless you have a WC it might not be wise to load up on Spain and Germany who would play each other assuming they both win. The same applies to France and Portugal.

    It seems safer to choose 2 players from the teams mentioned above and look towards Netherlands assets who are being underselected in my opinion

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Definitely safer to minimise hits after round of 16. Probably less points potential because some teams have top dogs with more potential and only 1 MOTM per game. Could be worth a few punts like Romania dog getting you 10 points for 4 points to sell him if they lose.

      1. Moxon
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Very interesting point on MOTM - could be worth having at least one player from each game to increase your odds

      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Hmm yeah that's a good point. I'm a bit torn on Depay v Yamal but maybe worth spreading for this reason (have Morata & Williams, Yamal would block Dutch forward)

  5. No Kane No Gain
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Bastoni or Dimarco?!

    Seen a lot more Bastoni in peoples teams than Dimarco at the moment!

    1. Johnjo
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Dimarco was initially the favourite as an attacking wing back but Bastoni looking the better option. Looks to be a danger on set pieces and also gets a lot of ball recoveries.

  6. fenixri
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    What are your opinions on R016 fixtures?

    SWI - ITA - I expect low scoring game, maybe even extra time. I think Italy will manage to go through.

    GER - DEN - This will be first big test for Germany, and I give them slightly more odds to progress just because they are hosts. Denmark looks very good.

    ENG - SVK - Expecting boring game with 1-0, maybe 2-0 when Slovakia opens up more by the end of the game.

    SPA - GEO - I dont think Georgia are pushovers. Their game against Turkey could have easily been other way around. Still Spain should go through but I dont expect 4-0 trashing. I dont agree with bookies odds for clean sheet here. Georgia scored in every game and Kvara and Mikataudze look dangerous on counters.

    FRA - BEL - For me most interesting game. Both teams didnt meet expectations, but I see France go through. Something is just off in Belgium team and France has better defence which I think will be crucial in this game.

    POR - SVN - Slovenia has great manager, maybe best manager in this Euro and I think that Slovenia is the most underrated team in RO16. This is a pair where I see a possible big upset. I think Portugal will struggle a lot against them in creating chances.

    ROM - NED - Not sure what to think here. Romania was great but they still didnt impress me enough. On the other side Dutch defence is very bad this Euro. I guess if Romania scores first we could see another upset.

    AUS - TUR - Austria looks very good. Also no Chahanoglu for Turkey. This should be high scoring game.

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      “Denmark look very good” not sure I agree with that. They couldn’t beat Serbia or Slovenia.

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Find it hard to disagree with the predictions given in this article:
      https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/28/euro-2024-last-16-tie-by-tie-analysis

      Not sure Denmark look that great but agree Spain v Georgia might be closer than some think. Wouldn't be surprised if Georgia score in 1st minute again and then Spain spend the entire game grinding them down for a 2-1/3-2 win. Mamardashvili's performance will be key.

      1. Johnjo
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Loved this line form the article:

        "an ageing Cristiano Ronaldo has returned and Portugal have been gummed up, only partly by the pitch-invading hordes of selfie-hunters who have closed him down with an urgency entirely absent from England’s press."

        🙂

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      SWI v ITA - cagey & close, like defenders from either side. Find it tough to call so I'm taking Akanji & Bastoni. Could go to pens but I'll plump for 1-0 to the Swiss.

      GER v DEN - the relative fixture difficulty puts a question mark over double Germany attack for me. Rudiger & Tah absences could cost them the CS but I still expect Germany to edge them out, maybe 2-1.

      ENG v SVK - predictably dull but don't really see Slovakia causing much trouble. 1-0.

      SPA v GEO - best fixture to attack, I keep trying to crowbar Morata, Williams & Yamal into my team. But I agree that Georgia have enough in attack to bust the CS. 4-1.

      FRA v BEL - Belgium are massively overrated imo. Even if France attack isn't quite clicking I still see a comfortable 2-0. Going with Maignan, Koundé, Mbappé.

      POR v SVN - not too sure about this one tbh. Only saw Slovenia full game v Serbia & they gave up plenty of chances, but Portugal aren't quite convincing me yet. Treading lightly with just Bruno I think. 1-0.

      NED v ROM - hint of an upset here, but I think the Dutch quality in attack will see them through. Agree that they look shaky defensively though. 2-1

      AUS v TUR - should be a fun game, maybe the most open of the round (alongside SPA v GEO). Baumgartner & Sabitzer among the first names in my draft, really like the way Austria are playing. 3-1

  7. No Kane No Gain
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    How is this team lads?! Would love some feedback.

    Pickford Costa

    Bastoni VVD Theo Guehi Carvajal

    Musiala Baum Sabitzer Bruno Rodri

    Mbappe Gakpo CR7.

    Cheers!

  8. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team?

    Pickford
    Carvajal Cucurella Guehi Mittelstadt
    Musiala Gundo N.Williams
    Kane Mbappe CR7
    (Costa Bruno Cancelo Sabitzer)
    0.5m

    Have WC but undecided if I’ll deploy in QF or SF.
    SF looks more likely as I can use my 3 transfers in QF to get rid of players from the tougher side of the bracket and then see who qualifies for the SFs assuming its FRA vs POR & GER vs ESP.

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Too much Portugal on final day. I’d consider Cancelo to Theo. France defence at least has looked solid enough and he is just as attacking as Cancelo

      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Or to VVD

      2. No Kane No Gain
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Or bastoni

      3. Karan14
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Yeah could sell Costa too for Verbruggen or Maignan.

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      See how round of 16 goes before hitting WC. SF means you won't be bothered if some QF players don't progress but they could still do well for you. 3 min per team in SF WC and just 11 to pick with 5 FT and lineups known before Final deadline should be doable to have 11 starters for final.

  9. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Gakpo or Morata?

    Rodri or Ruiz?

    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      morata and rodri

    2. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I'd go the other way Count

    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Gakpo and Rodri.

  10. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Kounde or Cucurella for R16 games?

    1. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Kounde, not sure Cucurella is 100% nailed since Grimaldo also looked good

    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Kounde. Is Carvajal worth the extra though?

      1. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Got him already

  11. Evol29
    • 4 Years
    2 hours ago

    I think i'm ready with this squad
    Good or replace something?

    Pickford/Verbruggen
    Carvajal/Cucurella/Guehi/Cancelo/Bastoni
    Fernandes/Ruiz/Bellingham/Musiala/Baumgartner
    Gakpo/Morata/Mbappe

    4 players from Spain and i believe here will be a lot of goals, and for next round maybe 2 players will be out

    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Lovely team. Good luck predicting results after the few upsets in group games. Hedging on Spain good for getting players through is good but I'd spread the teams a bit. Maybe a few punts in early in MD games. Bellingham looks off it a bit though. Palmer has more potential if Southgate wakes up.

    2. Johnjo
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I'd probably swap one of your Spanish players for a German to hedge your bets a bit. Otherwise good.

  12. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    If you were a Premier League scout, and you had to recommend a player based on Euros performances who you hadn't heard of before the tournament started, who would you pick?

    My shout would be Jaka Bijol (Udinese). No surprise that Inter have already made contact.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      The entire Romanian midfield!

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        5 for the price of 1; that's some mighty fine scouting.

    2. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Have seen only one half of Euros and that was Turkey vs Portugal. Akgun(RW) could be worth a shot for a bottom half team.

  13. No Kane No Gain
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    How hard is it to get feedback of 1 person lol. Repost…

    How is this team lads?! Would love some feedback.

    Pickford Costa

    Bastoni VVD Theo Guehi Carvajal

    Musiala Baum Sabitzer Bruno Rodri

    Mbappe Gakpo CR7.

    Cheers!

    1. Chip fat
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Got the same front three, I like the austrian mids.

      I just transferred bellingham for Palmer and Wirtz for Sabitzer

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Very hard!

  14. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    looks good

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Thanks

  15. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Do cs points get confirmed after 90 mins? Or does extra time also count?

    1. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Extra time counts

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks

  16. azz007
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Quickfire

    A RUIZ MORATA
    B NICO MORATA

    1. marcos11
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

  17. 1953
      52 mins ago

      Gakpo or Morata?

    • 1953
        51 mins ago

        Why anyone pick Donnaruma?

        1. azz007
          • 6 Years
          33 mins ago

          Pen save

          1. 1953
              2 mins ago

              Thinking about him because haven't free spot on Italy defender (Bastoni) and I think there will be CS. My defense is Carcajal, Mittlestadt, Kounde or Theo and Cancelo or Mendes. What do you think, is worth to swap any of them to Bastoni?

