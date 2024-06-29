After Matchday 1 of Euro 2024 Fantasy, we compiled a list of set-piece and penalty takers for each competing country.

Now, after two more Matchdays, we have an even better idea of those on dead-ball duties.

The below tables detail all of the players who have taken a penalty, crossed free-kick, direct free–kick and/or corner in Germany so far.

This all comes from the Opta data you’ll find with a subscription to our site.

PENALTY TAKERS

DIRECT FREE-KICKS

CORNERS AND CROSSED FREE-KICKS

